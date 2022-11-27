Read full article on original website
ICP token price analysis: ICP token price forms a bullish chart pattern.
The ICP token price is trading at the supply zone on a daily time frame. The ICP token price is forming an ascending triangle pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of ICP/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.0002313 with an increase of 1.29% in the past 24 hours.
CHZ Price Analysis: Chiliz Crypto Price goes through upheaval
•CHZ/USD is currently priced at $0.16 and has decreased by 6.12% over the past day. •The trading volumes have increased by 97.15% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a bearish outlook for the near term. Short Term View: Will the Chiliz Crypto Price recover from the setback?. The...
EOS Price Analysis: Theta bulls reach threshold; asset keeps falling
•EOS/USD is currently priced at $0.89 and has decreased by 4.66% over the past day. •The trading volumes have increased by 56.59% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a bearish outlook for the near term. Short Term View: EOS bulls reach the end of the rope. The EOS...
Nasdaq CEO hopeful IPOs will pick up in 2023, calls for more crypto regulation
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Adena Friedman, chief executive officer of Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ.O), said on Wednesday she expects a quiet first half of 2023 for initial public offerings as investors remain cautious, but is hopeful activity will pick up in the second half of the year.
How Do Bitcoin Gift Cards Work?
Bitcoin gift cards are more readily available today than ever before. But just how do Bitcoin gift cards work?. Perhaps answering this particular question could help discover use cases and understand the market demand which already exists for BTC gift cards now, and expected to grow even more based on CAGE gift card industry data analytics. So then how do Bitcoin gift cards work exactly?
Are BudBlockz (BLUNT) And Cosmos (ATOM) The Worthiest Investments For 2023?
Blockchain networks are working at cross-chain bridges and interoperability. The technology offers flexibility and allows developers to shift tokens to other chains when required. Cosmos is an interoperable network that serves as a hub for other chains. BudBlockz is another cryptocurrency launched on Ethereum but is compatible with other networks....
BudBlockz, Chainlink, Polygon: These Crypto Will Be Used Massively In 2023
A strong portfolio is always diversified and well-balanced, containing cryptocurrencies with different market caps from different industries. In this article, we will show three examples that could be a great addition to a well-balanced portfolio with a strong performance in 2023. You will learn why investors will use BudBlockz, Chainlink, and Polygon massively in 2023.
Wall Street ends sharply higher after Powell comments
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank might scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes as soon as December.
