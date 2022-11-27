Read full article on original website
Related
wgel.com
Library Sponsoring Christmas Coloring Contest
The Greenville Public Library is sponsoring another coloring contest for youngsters, this time with a Christmas theme. Library Director Jo Keillor said the previous contests have been so popular they decided to have one in December. Coloring sheets will be available beginning December 1 and must be turned back in by Saturday, December 17. There are three age groups: 0-6, 7-10, and 11-13. The winner in each age group will receive a prize.
wgel.com
Irma J. Landolt
Irma J. Landolt, 92, of Greenville, IL, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at her home. She was born to Harold S. and Edna A. (Dauderman) Brown, on May 18, 1930, in Old Ripley Township, Bond County, IL. Irma married Richard H. Landolt, at the Grantfork Evangelical Church, on...
Register soon to play Waterloo QOH, cut off at $1 million
There are still 19 cards available for the Queen of Hearts drawing that took place last night, which has a current value of $768,837.
gladstonedispatch.com
Need a little Christmas? Visit these 3 festive St. Louis-area suburbs.
Roving carolers. Trolley rides. Gingerbread-house contests. And Santas aplenty. The kind of holiday nostalgia usually reserved for Hallmark movies can be found all over the St. Louis area for the next few weeks, from candy cane hunts in Chesterfield and Christmas tree walks in Maplewood to Maryland Heights’ ice-skating Santa and Florissant’s “Miracle on St. Francois Street.”
wgel.com
Robert A. “Bob” Fischer
Robert A. “Bob” Fischer, age 81 of Highland, IL, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at Saint John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. He was born on Tuesday, May 13, 1941, in Breese, IL, the son of Joseph and Elizabeth (nee Tebbe) Fischer. On Saturday, August 28, 1965, he...
Where to get the best steak in town
steak and friesPhoto byPhoto by Tim Toomey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Are you craving a really good steak? Well, you're in the right place as I'm going to share with you the three best steakhouses in St. Louis. I know you have a lot of great options, so I've narrowed it down for you.
Bird flu outbreak spreads to Metro East area
A record outbreak of avian flu, also known as "bird flu," in northern states like Minnesota and South Dakota appears to have reached the St. Louis region as birds migrate south for the winter.
wgel.com
Area Firefighters Receive Wildland Fire Training
Firefighters from Greenville, Smithboro, Keyesport, Shoal Creek, and Altamont took part in a 20 hour Basic Wildland Firefighter Training and Certification course at the Greenville Fire House last weekend. The grant-funded course was taught by Illinois Fire Service Institute Instructors from The University of Illinois. The classroom portion covered several topics to safely operate and control a Wildland Fire. Specific information pertaining to the types of fires we experience in this part of Illinois was presented and discussed.
Remembering Mississippi Nights, St. Louis' Most Iconic Nightclub
A new oral history depicts the chaos and community that built the beloved concert venue
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville Reports Block Of North Buchanan Street Between East Vandalia Street and Hillsboro Avenue Is Closed Tuesday
EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville issued a North Buchanan Street work update Tuesday afternoon: The block of North Buchanan Street between East Vandalia Street and Hillsboro Avenue is closed today (Tuesday, November 29) while the road is patched at the East Vandalia intersection, the city said. "It is expected...
FOX2now.com
Tim's Travels: Knock On Wood in Belleville, Ill.
How would you like to do a little Christmas shopping and enjoy some fresh air at the same time?. Tim’s Travels: Knock On Wood in Belleville, Ill. How would you like to do a little Christmas shopping and enjoy some fresh air at the same time?. St. Louis County...
wgel.com
Judith Kay Bone
Judith Kay Bone, age 80 of Highland, Illinois, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022 in Anderson Hospital, Maryville, Illinois. Funeral 12:00 Noon Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time Thursday at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Memorials may be made to donor’s choice.
The World’s Tallest Man in History Had Missouri & Illinois Ties
There's tall and then there's TALL. This is that 2nd one. It's the tallest man in recorded medical history and I've learned he has connections to both Missouri and Illinois. I had heard of Robert Wadlow and was probably even aware that he was declared the world's tallest man in recorded medical history. However, I did not know that he grew up in the St. Louis area and called Alton, Illinois home as Wikipedia confirms. Robert measured an incredible 8'11" and towered over everyone and everything as vintage video footage shows.
Officials name woman found dead in Washington Park early Sunday
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A Belleville woman found dead on Sunday morning in Washington Park has been identified as Margaret M. Stewart, 59. Police are now trying to figure out the cause of death. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. told 5 On Your Side Stewart was found dead...
wgel.com
Charles E. “Bud” Payne
Charles E. “Bud” Payne, age 87 of Greenville, passed away at his home Sunday, November 27, 2022. Funeral service 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, Greenville First Christian Church with Pastor Dee Arms officiating. Interment will follow in Horse Prairie Cemetery, Sesser, Illinois. Visitation will be held at the church Friday from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. until service time. Memorials are to the First Christian Church. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
wgel.com
Genevieve “Genny” June Ennen
Genevieve “Genny” June Ennen, age 95 of Smithboro, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Maryville, Illinois. Funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville with Pastor Bennett officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Sunday at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home. Interment will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the St. Peter UCC Hookdale or donor’s choice.
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you love to go out with your close friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
KMOV
Tim McGraw to perform in concert benefitting Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital announced Tim McGraw will perform in Glennon LIVE, a 2023 concert at Chaifetz Arena, benefitting the children’s hospital. The concert will be on Saturday, April 29, and will celebrate the patients, families and caregivers of the hospital....
KMOV
‘Worst abuse we’ve ever seen:’ Stray Rescue hoping for big Giving Tuesday following horrific year of animal abuse
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Giving Tuesday is the biggest fundraising day of the year for Stray Rescue St. Louis, which helps thousands of cats and dogs escape neglect every year. However, Cassady Caldwell, C.E.O. of Stray Rescue, said 2022 proved record-setting in all the wrong ways. “I’ve been here for...
KSDK
Holiday Indian Market in Collinsville, Illinois
A Holiday Indian Market took place on Sunday in Collinsville, Illinois. Works of Native American artists were featured at the event.
Comments / 0