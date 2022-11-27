ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The 12 best Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals still available

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are some of the best times of the year to snag a bargain on tech. The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday tech deals still available. If you missed out on this year's mega sale events, no problem. ZDNET is rounding up the best tech deals still available, right here.
The 19 best Apple Cyber Monday deals on AirPods, iPads, and more

Live blog: 110+ of the best Cyber Monday deals Cyber Monday deals are here, with internet retailers offering all-time lows on the year's hottest tech, including TVs, laptops, tablets, and more. ZDNET is surfacing the latest and best sales online in real time for you to check out now. Read now.
The 28 best Cyber Monday deals on Samsung devices

The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday tech deals still available If you missed out on this year's mega sale events, no problem. ZDNET is rounding up the best tech deals still available, right here. Read now. I always say that you should be a fan of the product, not...
The 68 best Cyber Monday TV deals: 75, 65, 50-inch TVs on sale

Televisions are always a hot-ticket item in Cyber Monday sales. And this year is no different. The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday tech deals still available. If you missed out on this year's mega sale events, no problem. ZDNET is rounding up the best tech deals still available, right here.
This all-inclusive Meta Quest 2 bundle is the best VR deal on Cyber Monday

Formerly known as Oculus Quest 2, Meta's best-selling VR headset is currently on sale for $349, coming in a sweet bundle that packages the gaming console with its most popular game, Beat Saber, and Resident Evil 4. If you've been on the fence about virtual reality but keep wondering what all the fuss is about after seeing countless TV ads, then now is the perfect time to take the leap of faith into the metaverse.
The 20 best Cyber Monday tech deals you can still shop at Target right now

Cyber Monday is today, which means everyone is on the hunt for the best deals they may have missed on Black Friday. Whether you're prepping for holiday gifts or just taking advantage of seasonal price drops, we made it a little easier and compiled the best tech deals Target has to offer.
Upgrade your tool box with these deals before Cyber Monday 2022 ends

You can pick up some excellent savings this Cyber Monday. If you've been waiting to invest in a new drill, or if you've finally decided it's time to DIY your household fixes, you're in luck. Right now, you can save on handy devices like a car battery booster or a screwdriver set.
The 63 best Cyber Monday laptop deals: Mac, Chromebook, 2-in-1, and more

HP Laptop - 17z-cp100 for $380 (save $270) at HP. Lenovo - Yoga 7i 14" 2.2K Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $700 (save $300) at Best Buy. HP Pavilion Laptop 15t-eg200 for $595 (save $405) at HP. HP Pavilion x360 Convertible - 15t-dw400for $500 (save $280) at HP. HP Envy x360...
Nintendo Switch Lite deals for Cyber Monday

It wouldn't be the holiday season without Nintendo's gaming consoles starting to go out of stock everywhere. I can hear the bells jingling, right behind the "dooting" sounds of everyone and their mothers checking out with a Nintendo Switch Lite. If you missed Black Friday 2022 and have the console...
The newest Kindle just dropped to $85 on Amazon for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday sales are in full swing, with discounts available on everything from laptops to TVs. Over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, e-retailer Amazon has launched sales on product lines including Fire TVs and Kindles. One deal we've spotted is for the new 2022 flagship Kindle model, a reader that usually retails for $99.99. For a limited time, you can pick up the new Kindle for $85, a 15% discount.
HP Cyber Monday sale still available: Cheap monitors, Chromebooks, more

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have ended, but this week some US retailers are still promoting deals and discounts on a broad range of tech, gadgets, and gifts. One vendor taking this approach is HP. The PC giant has launched HP Cyber Week, a week-long sales event in the aftermath of Black Friday that includes substantial discounts on PCs, laptops, monitors, and more.
I saved $50 on the Anker 737 portable power bank this Cyber Monday

I'm always on the go, and I need a power source that keeps my tech running at full speed. Since I missed out on the discount during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, I've been stalking the Anker 737 portable power bank, hoping the price would drop from $150. This weekend, my wishes came true -- it dropped by $50 to only $100.
Kindle Scribe tips: 9 ways to get the most out of Amazon’s digital notebook

Amazon's newest Kindle is unlike any Kindle before it. First of all, its 10.2-inch e-ink display is giant. Second, it now comes with a pen that you can use on the Scribe's display to take notes, draw or highlight text. Amazon currently sells two different versions of the Scribe, one...
Save $220 on this gorgeous 65-inch Sharp Roku smart TV for Cyber Monday

This 65-inch Sharp Roku TV may well be the perfect home entertainment appliance. By building in all the features of a Roku set-top box inside a smart TV, the Roku interface because the TV's menu system. This is a great way to dump cable and cord cut, because you can have everything you want inside one TV, without needing to use or switch inputs for streaming channels.
Best Buy is offering $400 off the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, an all-time low

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping weekend has only just begun, but there are great deals already across various retailers. If you're looking to save big on devices like phones, computers, and tablets, now is the time to shop. Also: Live blog: The best early Cyber Monday deals 2022...
Amazon CEO says company won't take down antisemitic film

NEW YORK — (AP) — Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said Wednesday the company does not have plans to stop selling the antisemitic film that gained notoriety recently after Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving tweeted out an Amazon link to it. Pressure has been mounting on Amazon to discontinue...
LG's gorgeous 65-inch LG C1 OLED TV is still $650 off for Cyber Monday

If you're in the market for a large TV for your gaming room or home theater, the LG OLED C1 65-inch smart television will not disappoint. Its 4K resolution and HDR10 with Dolby Vision IQ make for breathtaking picture quality. Plus, the display intelligently changes image settings according to the media displayed on the screen.
The best Cyber Monday Jackery power station deals: Save up to 40%

Need power when you go off-grid, or as a backup in case the lights go out? You need a power station!. Think of a power bank and scale it up massively, and you have a power station. Lots of rechargeable batteries in a box, add a multitude of ports (USB and AC), and give it the ability to charge from a variety of sources.

