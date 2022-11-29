ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Aniston Once Said She Uses This ‘Great Drying Lotion’ to Target Pesky Pimples

By Hannah Kahn
 1 day ago

We know there’s no such thing as perfection, but Jennifer Aniston gets pretty close! The Friends alum has been shining on and off screen for decades, dazzling Us with her natural beauty and effortless charm. But let’s not forget that stars are just like Us ! They occasionally deal with annoying acne like everyone else. The difference? Celebs have A-list access to the best dermatologists and insider beauty secrets . So, what does Aniston do when a pesky pimple appears?

“First I roll my eyes and get annoyed, and usually I will put some sort of a drying lotion on,” The Morning Show actress told Elle in 2015. “I don't pick it, although I used to. Mario Badescu has a great drying lotion that I used for years and years. I had a facial there in, like, 1995 and I've been using it ever since. I switch it up though. It's like switching up your exercise.”

I’ve also used this cult-favorite blemish treatment for years and can confirm that it really works! Keep reading for more details on how to zap those zits!

$17.00

Get the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion for just $17 at Amazon and Nordstrom !

The Mario Badescu Drying Lotion is most likely in every beauty blogger’s medicine cabinet. This on-the-spot solution helps dry pimples and whiteheads overnight with signature pink liquid. Formulated with the powerful combination of salicyclic acid, sulfur and zinc oxide, this award-winning spot treatment also absorbs excess oil and unclogs pores. In other words, your skin will look even better in the morning!

To use, dip a Q-tip into the sediment at the bottom of the bottle and apply onto the surface blemish or bump . Then let dry and rinse off the next day! Super easy. Make sure you do not shake the bottle! It’s all part of the process.

Get the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion for just $17 at Amazon and Nordstrom !

With just under 30,000 reviews on Amazon , it’s clear that this acne treatment has swept the nation! Think about it: there’s the same number of reviews as there are students at a large university or seats in a small sports stadium. This drying lotion has drawn in some major fans!

The next time a pimple pops up, try this Mario Badescu Drying Lotion ! It’s nice to have Friends in high places — thanks for the rec, Jen!

Get the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion for just $17 at Amazon and Nordstrom !

Not your style? Shop more from Mario Badescu here and explore more acne treatments here !

