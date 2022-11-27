ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Stock Up, Stock Down: Recapping the loss to Texas A&M

By Kyle Richardson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QO4V0_0jP2jJi800

Well, that didn’t go according to plan.

LSU lost to Texas A&M in its last regular season game of the year, ending its College Football Playoff hopes. To get into the CFP, LSU needed to beat Texas A&M and Georgia in back-to-back weeks, but Jimbo Fisher had other plans.

All overall records fly out the window when it comes to rivalry games. The last time these teams played in College Station, the game went to seven overtimes. The Aggies had one of the worst offenses in the SEC while LSU had one of the best defenses in the conference.

None of that mattered Saturday night as the Aggies outgained LSU 429-384. Here’s how LSU’s stock is trending after the disappointing loss.

Stock Up: John Emery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Dx1W_0jP2jJi800
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

John Emery Jr. was one of the lone bright spots for LSU tonight as he ran for all three of the Tigers touchdowns. He finished the game with nine carries for 55 yards, an average of 6.1 yards per carry.

Stock Down: College Football Playoff hopes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YSW0m_0jP2jJi800
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

With its third loss of the season, LSU has been eliminated from a possible CFP bid. To get in, the Tigers needed to beat A&M and Georgia next week, but the Aggies had other plans.

Stock Down: Defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SLpIt_0jP2jJi800
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M has had one of the worst offenses in the SEC this season and LSU has had one of the best defenses in the country. All of that goes out the window when it comes to rivalry games. Devon Achane ran the ball 38 times for 215 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Aggies.

Stock Down: Third-down woes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R1HPr_0jP2jJi800
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

LSU finished the game 4-for-11 on third-down conversions. Compare that to Texas A&M going 10-for-15 and that is a recipe for disaster. LSU couldn’t get off the field on defense and they couldn’t stay on the field on offense.

Stock Up: Jaquelin Roy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FYFht_0jP2jJi800
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

As a unit, it was a bad day for the LSU defense, but individually Jaquelin Roy had an outstanding day. He finished the game with 12 total tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

LSU women overcome slow start against visiting Southeastern

LSU has spent most games this season fighting to score 100 points. Southeastern Louisiana made the Tigers fight to avoid an embarrassing upset, from the opening tip to the final buzzer. The No. 11 Tigers finally prevailed 63-55 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center but not until the Lions had...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Here's what Kirby Smart said about Brian Kelly, LSU ahead of SEC Championship

Kirby Smart took the lectern on Monday to discuss what the Georgia Bulldogs are doing to prepare for LSU in Saturday’s SEC Championship game. The Dawgs are preparing for the Tigers just as much as Brian Kelly and his team are preparing LSU for their first SEC Championship game since 2019. Smart gave his praises to Kelly and the growth of the Tigers, but Smart knows they need to prepare for "a really talented team."
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

LSU Loses Commitment From 4-Star DL Joshua Mickens

LSU has lost a commitment from four-star EDGE rusher Joshua Mickens, he announced via social media Monday afternoon. Mickens, who committed to the Tigers in July, is the second four-star defensive lineman to decommit from LSU in the past week. Defensive line coach Jamar Cain’s unit attains significant depth, but...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ross Bjork offers candid remarks on football program, comments on field storming

Upsetting the No. 5 team in the nation is usually cause for a program to massively celebrate. However, Ross Bjork isn’t in the mood to party. The Texas A&M athletics director is calling for the fan base to look at the big picture after topping SEC rival LSU on Saturday. It was a positive way to cap a season that ended without bowl eligibility despite the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Transfer Portal: 2022 Texas A&M football players enter portal

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a 5-7 finish, this offseason is going to be a busy one for Head Coach Jimbo Fisher. Many players are announcing their decision to enter the transfer portal. Below is an ongoing working list of players who have announced they’re transferring. Ish Harris, linebacker.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M fined for Competition Area Policy violation

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (November 27, 2022) - The Southeastern Conference announced today that Texas A&M University will be fined for a violation of the league’s access to competition area policy due to fans entering the field following its football game against Louisiana State University on November 26. Texas A&M will...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
brproud.com

Mother of UVA mass shooting survivor, Mike Hollins, says “He had a Rebirth”

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The mother of UVA Football player, Michael Hollins Jr., Brenda Hollins, says that after the traumatic experience, her son “had a rebirth.”. Brenda Hollins is the mother of the University of Virginia Running Back Michael Hollins. Growing up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, she says “what you see is what you get with him.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
garymiddlecollege.org

GEO Baton Rouge Schools Among Best in Baton Rouge and State

Louisiana released school performance scores this morning to the public and yes, we are excited!. GEO Prep, which started in 2015 with 150 students on the Northeast side of Baton Rouge in one of the roughest areas of town (high poverty/high crime/low education attainment), received a letter grade of a “C” for performance and an “A” for progress. It also received “top gains” status by the state this year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Creole Crawfish-Stuffed Bell Peppers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While it is quite common in Cajun Country to incorporate any type of meat or shellfish in a stuffing, stuffing the peppers with crawfish really adds a fun and healthy twist. I really enjoy creating this dish because of the beautiful, multicolored bell peppers. Quite apart from being delicious, they will certainly add holiday cheer to the table.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Car goes into water along I-12

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a scene after a car was spotted in a waterway along the interstate in East Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday, Nov. 26. The incident happened along I-12 West near Essen Lane, according to investigators. Several agencies are reporting that nobody...
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

179K+
Followers
236K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy