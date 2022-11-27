Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
The 16 best Cyber Monday storage deals still available
Cyber Monday has been and gone, but there are still significant savings available if you look in the right places. The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday tech deals still available. If you missed out on this year's mega sale events, no problem. ZDNET is rounding up the best tech...
ZDNet
The 68 best Cyber Monday TV deals: 75, 65, 50-inch TVs on sale
Televisions are always a hot-ticket item in Cyber Monday sales. And this year is no different. The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday tech deals still available. If you missed out on this year's mega sale events, no problem. ZDNET is rounding up the best tech deals still available, right here.
ZDNet
The 19 best Apple Cyber Monday deals on AirPods, iPads, and more
Live blog: 110+ of the best Cyber Monday deals Cyber Monday deals are here, with internet retailers offering all-time lows on the year's hottest tech, including TVs, laptops, tablets, and more. ZDNET is surfacing the latest and best sales online in real time for you to check out now. Read now.
ZDNet
This all-inclusive Meta Quest 2 bundle is the best VR deal on Cyber Monday
Formerly known as Oculus Quest 2, Meta's best-selling VR headset is currently on sale for $349, coming in a sweet bundle that packages the gaming console with its most popular game, Beat Saber, and Resident Evil 4. If you've been on the fence about virtual reality but keep wondering what all the fuss is about after seeing countless TV ads, then now is the perfect time to take the leap of faith into the metaverse.
ZDNet
The 20 best Cyber Monday tech deals you can still shop at Target right now
Cyber Monday is today, which means everyone is on the hunt for the best deals they may have missed on Black Friday. Whether you're prepping for holiday gifts or just taking advantage of seasonal price drops, we made it a little easier and compiled the best tech deals Target has to offer.
ZDNet
The 63 best Cyber Monday laptop deals: Mac, Chromebook, 2-in-1, and more
HP Laptop - 17z-cp100 for $380 (save $270) at HP. Lenovo - Yoga 7i 14" 2.2K Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $700 (save $300) at Best Buy. HP Pavilion Laptop 15t-eg200 for $595 (save $405) at HP. HP Pavilion x360 Convertible - 15t-dw400for $500 (save $280) at HP. HP Envy x360...
ZDNet
Upgrade your tool box with these deals before Cyber Monday 2022 ends
You can pick up some excellent savings this Cyber Monday. If you've been waiting to invest in a new drill, or if you've finally decided it's time to DIY your household fixes, you're in luck. Right now, you can save on handy devices like a car battery booster or a screwdriver set.
ZDNet
I saved $50 on the Anker 737 portable power bank this Cyber Monday
I'm always on the go, and I need a power source that keeps my tech running at full speed. Since I missed out on the discount during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, I've been stalking the Anker 737 portable power bank, hoping the price would drop from $150. This weekend, my wishes came true -- it dropped by $50 to only $100.
ZDNet
Nintendo Switch Lite deals for Cyber Monday
It wouldn't be the holiday season without Nintendo's gaming consoles starting to go out of stock everywhere. I can hear the bells jingling, right behind the "dooting" sounds of everyone and their mothers checking out with a Nintendo Switch Lite. If you missed Black Friday 2022 and have the console...
ZDNet
The newest Kindle just dropped to $85 on Amazon for Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday sales are in full swing, with discounts available on everything from laptops to TVs. Over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, e-retailer Amazon has launched sales on product lines including Fire TVs and Kindles. One deal we've spotted is for the new 2022 flagship Kindle model, a reader that usually retails for $99.99. For a limited time, you can pick up the new Kindle for $85, a 15% discount.
ZDNet
Want an Apple Pencil? Second-gen model is $40 still off for Cyber Monday
The biggest online shopping day of the year is finally here: Cyber Monday. Even as today comes to a close, you'll still be able to find online discounts and free shipping perks across various retailers on the biggest tech products. If you're looking to save big on devices like phones, computers, and tablets, now is still the time to shop.
ZDNet
LG's big-screen, lightweight LG Gram 17 laptop is $400 off for Cyber Monday
Most 17-inch laptops tip the scales at well over 4 pounds, which makes LG's 2.98lb Gram 17 a remarkable device that will give it particularly appeal for creators, knowledge workers and undemanding gamers who want to maximise screen real estate without sacrificing too much portability. Obviously it's still a bulky...
ZDNet
Save $220 on this gorgeous 65-inch Sharp Roku smart TV for Cyber Monday
This 65-inch Sharp Roku TV may well be the perfect home entertainment appliance. By building in all the features of a Roku set-top box inside a smart TV, the Roku interface because the TV's menu system. This is a great way to dump cable and cord cut, because you can have everything you want inside one TV, without needing to use or switch inputs for streaming channels.
ZDNet
HP Cyber Monday sale still available: Cheap monitors, Chromebooks, more
Black Friday and Cyber Monday have ended, but this week some US retailers are still promoting deals and discounts on a broad range of tech, gadgets, and gifts. One vendor taking this approach is HP. The PC giant has launched HP Cyber Week, a week-long sales event in the aftermath of Black Friday that includes substantial discounts on PCs, laptops, monitors, and more.
ZDNet
Cyber Monday deal: $300 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Need a new Android smartphone? Need something with a big screen, powerful processor, superb cameras, and a battery that lasts all day?. Take a look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. Launched in January 2022, this is still a very capable smartphone, but a Cyber Monday deal sees the...
ZDNet
Want a robot vacuum for less than $100? Anker's Eufy is 67% off at Walmart
The holiday season is the perfect time to invest in smart home technology, and it helps that Black Friday deals are still going strong. Robot vacuums are relatively new, but price points continue to drop every year -- making them affordable for the average household. We've found a robot vacuum deal ahead of Black Friday for the Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro. Normally priced at $299, Walmart has discounted the product by $202, so you only pay $98.
ZDNet
Kindle Scribe tips: 9 ways to get the most out of Amazon’s digital notebook
Amazon's newest Kindle is unlike any Kindle before it. First of all, its 10.2-inch e-ink display is giant. Second, it now comes with a pen that you can use on the Scribe's display to take notes, draw or highlight text. Amazon currently sells two different versions of the Scribe, one...
ZDNet
The best Cyber Monday Jackery power station deals: Save up to 40%
Need power when you go off-grid, or as a backup in case the lights go out? You need a power station!. Think of a power bank and scale it up massively, and you have a power station. Lots of rechargeable batteries in a box, add a multitude of ports (USB and AC), and give it the ability to charge from a variety of sources.
ZDNet
I saved $200 on an iPad Air for Cyber Monday, and it's not too late for you, either
It can be a common misconception thinking that buying refurbished is synonymous with buying old or unwanted. The reality is, refurbished products have gone through just as thorough, if not more so, of a verification process before going back into the box and on the shelf. Best Buy's Geek Squad Certified Refurbished products are the perfect way to ball on a budget. The price dropped at an all time low for Black Friday and Cyber Monday and is still on.
ZDNet
The 11-inch iPad Pro 256GB is now $180 off on Best Buy for Cyber Monday!
With Cyber Monday quickly coming to an end, you can still snag this great deal on an 11-inch iPad Pro 256GB tablet at Best Buy! The deal is an even bigger discount than the one on Black Friday. It's a rare markdown for Apple, so you don't want to miss savings of $180 on a top-of-the-line tablet.
Comments / 0