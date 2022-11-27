ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Jessie James Decker Slams ‘Unkind’ Criticism About Her Kids’ Abs: ‘Don’t Call’ Them ‘Strange’

 3 days ago
Jessie James Decker Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

During Jessie James Decker and husband Eric Decker ’s post-Thanksgiving tropical vacation , the country singer was proud of her kids’ embracing their bodies on the beach .

Every Time Jessie James Decker Clapped Back at Trolls

“Vacation Decker style 💪🥥🌴 ,” James Decker, 34, captioned a Saturday, November 26, Instagram pic of daughter Vivianne, 8, and sons Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 4, posing together. The three little ones — whom the cookbook author shares with Decker, 35 — all wore swimsuits with their defined abs on display.

“I love these smiles. The strength. So in their bodies. Fun goals,” Selma Blair — who competed against the “Should Have Known Better” songstres s on Dancing With the Stars season 31 — wrote via Instagram comment on Saturday.

Courtesy of Jessie James Decker/Instagram

While the likes of Julian Edelman , Kane Brown and DWTS partner Alan Bersten were also jealous of her kids’ toned physiques, James Decker was subject to social media criticism , as well.

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker's Family Photos Over the Years

“That doesn’t look right … Sorry, not sorry 🤷‍♀️ ,” one Instagram user replied before the Kittenish founder slammed the alleged concern.

“It’s a sad world we live in today when having healthy fit kids who are super active, play sports [and] build muscle naturally is ‘weird,’” James Decker responded.

Another social media troll similarly slammed Vivianne, Eric Jr. and Forrest’s respective abdominal muscles , calling them “strange.”

“From one mother to another. Please don’t call my children’s appearance strange just because they don’t look the way you think they should?” the Italy native wrote on Saturday. “It’s unkind ❤️ .”

Harry Potter's Jessie Cave, More Celebs Clap Back at the Parenting Police

The Just Jessie author and the retired NFL star welcomed their three little ones in 2014, 2015 and 2018 , respectively. The pair’s kids have since started following in the Minnesota native’s athletic footsteps , with Vivianne primarily focused on her gymnastics training and Eric Jr. interested in football. James Decker, for her part, mostly sees fitness training as a way to keep her energy up while raising her brood.

"I dread working out because it’s not my favorite thing to do,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2021 . “But man, as soon as it’s over I feel amazing and I’m so glad I did it! … I work out and lift because I want to feel good and have energy. I want to enjoy the foods I love, like pasta and bread and chocolate chip cookies. I drink water all day long and I try not to eat past 6:30 p.m. I take probiotics and fiber on a daily basis.”

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

