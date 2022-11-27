ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Weather: Clouds clear out overnight, mild temperatures stick around

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 6 days ago

BALTIMORE -- Light showers still continue for the early hours of your evening off in our very Southeastern counties.

The rest of the state looks to maintain dry conditions throughout the rest of the evening.

We will be in the 50s for the rest of the night and even into the early morning hours of your Monday.

Clouds clear out overnight, but we got to keep some of that warmth to carry over.

Monday looks mostly dry and clear by late afternoon with sunshine and periodically strong gusty winds.

Highs climb into the 50s yet again, but quickly drop overnight.

A frontal system pushing through will put us on the cooler end of the spectrum by evening with the lower 30s expected.

Off and on showers throughout the workweek with highs hovering near 50.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny but a bit cooler. A strengthening low moving through the Great Lakes Tuesday will swing a cold front through the region on Wednesday.

There are still little differences between models on exact timing but overall seems well modeled with decent rain and strong wind gusts expected.

Temperatures will drop quickly behind the front leading to a colder Thursday but high pressure will build back in allowing for dry and mainly sunny conditions Thursday and Friday.

