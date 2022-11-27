Read full article on original website
Candlelight Vigil to Honor Murdered University of Idaho Students Planned at Kibbie Dome
MOSCOW - A candlelight vigil to honor the memory of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen scheduled for Wednesday, November 30 will now be held at the ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center (Kibbie Dome) due to forecasted weather. The vigil will begin at 5:00 p.m. The vigil was initially...
Enjoy a 'First Day Hike' at Hells Gate State Park
LEWISTON - On Sunday, January 1, 2023, all are invited to enjoy 'First Day Hikes' at Hells Gate State Park from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. This family-friendly event encourages hikers to explore any of the 12 plus miles of trails offered at Hells Gate State Park. This year's hikes...
WSU Offering Students Option to Attend Classes Online After Holiday Break
PULLMAN - Washington State University students will be able to explore remote instruction as a possible option for the rest of the semester. WSU Pullman Chancellor Elizabeth Chilton issued a statement on Tuesday regarding student safety following the murder of four University of Idaho students in Moscow. Chilton says that students are welcome to explore alternative course delivery options with their instructors. WSU Spokesman Phil Weiler has clarified that remote online instruction is one option that students can explore with faculty if they want to stay home after Thanksgiving. Weiler says there are a variety of options for those students and that the institution will be flexible to ensure student success. The last two weeks of the semester starts on Monday.
University of Idaho alum raises more than $18,000 to buy students personal alarms
One University of Idaho alumna rallied Vandals and non-Vandals to ensure young women can defend themselves after the murders of four students on Nov. 13. With no suspect or person of interest, many students feel unsafe in Moscow. University of Idaho alumna Kerry Uhlorn hopes giving out Birdie personal safety alarms will provide some sense of comfort.
Requests for Welfare Checks Surge in Moscow in Aftermath of Student Slayings
MOSCOW - As classes resumed Monday at the University of Idaho, police have reported a big uptick in calls for welfare checks. Since Nov. 13 — the day four U of I students were found slain in an off-campus house — the Moscow Police Department has received 78 “calls for unusual circumstances” and 36 requests for welfare checks.
Seven Fentanyl-Related Arrests Made in Nez Perce County in Past Week
LEWISTON - Between November 21-28, 2022, a total of seven fentanyl-related arrests were made in Nez Perce County, according to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office. Each of the seven arrests is detailed below, along with photos of each individual who was taken into custody. Travis JH Rickman (36-years-old, Clarkston,...
Police Sorting Thru Nearly 500 Digital Media Submissions in Moscow Murder Investigation
MOSCOW - As a candlelight vigil is being planned for this Wednesday to honor the memory of Ethan, Xana, Madison, and Kaylee, police continue to investigate the murder deaths of the four University of Idaho students. On Sunday evening, police said there is still no suspect in the case. To...
Multiple Slide Offs And Car Accidents On Highway 95
WHITE BIRD: Highway 95 From White Bird Grade to Ferdinand is extremely slick and snow covered. The highway is currently backed up due to multiple slide offs and accidents. The Idaho Country Sheriff's Office reported a 1 vehicle rollover incident at 1:14 p.m. south of Cottonwood Idaho on Highway 95. No injuries were reported with this accident.
$100,000 Arrest Warrant Issued for Third Suspect in Last Week's Armed Robbery in Lewiston
LEWISTON - The Lewiston Police Department has issued a $100,000 arrest warrant for the third and final suspect in an armed robbery that occurred in Lewiston on November 17. 48-Year-old Donel Kipp, of Pendleton, OR, is wanted for Robbery and Burglary. Kipp is described as a Native American male that...
Colfax Man Pinned Between Two Vehicles While Trying to Help Motorist Get Unstock from Snow
COLFAX - A Colfax man was injured when he was pinned between two vehicles while trying to help a motorist get unstuck from the snow. The Colfax Volunteer Fire Department and Colfax Police were called to the incident around 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police Chief Bruce Blood says the man...
Attempted Child Abduction in Lewiston
LEWISTON - On 11/25/22, at about 5:17 PM, Lewiston Police were dispatched to the Community Center at 1424 Main St for a report of an attempted child abduction. Officers learned that an unknown male attempted to abduct a juvenile female. The juvenile was able to get away from the abductor and is safe with her family. The abductor was last seen on foot walking south away from the Community Center.
Nez Perce Tribal Police Say They are 'Close' to Confirming Identity of Person(s) Involved in Making Threats Towards Lapwai Schools
LAPWAI - Nez Perce Tribal Police say they are close to confirming the identity of the person(s) involved in making threats towards Lapwai schools. On the evening of Monday, November 21, the Nez Perce Tribal Police Department received reports of an individual who had allegedly made gun threats towards schools in Lapwai on social media.
Lewiston Civic Theatre Presents: Elf the Musical
LEWISTON - During the first two weeks of December, performers with the Lewiston Civic Theatre will take the stage to present a holiday classic: 'Elf the Musical.'. Based on the beloved holiday film, this hilarious big-elf-living-in-a-small world comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity in a holiday bedazzled New York City. The performances will come with all the charm and hilarity of the movie, alongside songs that will have you singing loud for all to hear!
Lewiston man Gets 20-Year Sentence for Rape of 16-Year-Old, Eligible for Parole After 3 Years
LEWISTON - A 21-year-old Lewiston man will serve up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to raping a 16-year-old girl at a hotel in North Lewiston in April of 2022. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutors Office, the incident, which was investigated by the Lewiston Police Department, showed that Dillon Blake took the victim to a hotel room in North Lewiston and raped her the night of April 20, 2022. Blake entered a guilty plea in September.
Two Arrested After Approximately 500 Fentanyl Pills Discovered During Traffic Stop
LEWISTON - Officers with the Lewiston Police Department conducted a traffic stop at around 3:00 pm. on Wednesday in North Lewiston. The driver of the vehicle, 31-year-old Jesse J. Brebner, of Spokane, was arrested for providing a false name. He also had a Washington warrant for his arrest stemming from assault and delivery of a controlled substance charges.
Claims of Suspicious Male Being Seen in Front Passenger Seat of Woman's Vehicle 'Unfounded' According to Moscow Police
MOSCOW - On the evening of Monday, November 21 at approximately 5:15 p.m., the Moscow Police Department responded to the 600 block of Blaine Street in Moscow after a woman called 911 reporting suspicious activity. According to the Moscow Police Department, the woman told the dispatcher that she had seen...
Scam Warnings From the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office
LEWISTON - With the holidays upon us, the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office is reminding the public to be safe and aware. Scammers could contact you about your Apple, Samsung, credit or bank accounts. The Sheriff's Office says to use caution and avoid giving out personal identifiable information such as...
