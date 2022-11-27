ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Big Country News

Enjoy a 'First Day Hike' at Hells Gate State Park

LEWISTON - On Sunday, January 1, 2023, all are invited to enjoy 'First Day Hikes' at Hells Gate State Park from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. This family-friendly event encourages hikers to explore any of the 12 plus miles of trails offered at Hells Gate State Park. This year's hikes...
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

WSU Offering Students Option to Attend Classes Online After Holiday Break

PULLMAN - Washington State University students will be able to explore remote instruction as a possible option for the rest of the semester. WSU Pullman Chancellor Elizabeth Chilton issued a statement on Tuesday regarding student safety following the murder of four University of Idaho students in Moscow. Chilton says that students are welcome to explore alternative course delivery options with their instructors. WSU Spokesman Phil Weiler has clarified that remote online instruction is one option that students can explore with faculty if they want to stay home after Thanksgiving. Weiler says there are a variety of options for those students and that the institution will be flexible to ensure student success. The last two weeks of the semester starts on Monday.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Multiple Slide Offs And Car Accidents On Highway 95

WHITE BIRD: Highway 95 From White Bird Grade to Ferdinand is extremely slick and snow covered. The highway is currently backed up due to multiple slide offs and accidents. The Idaho Country Sheriff's Office reported a 1 vehicle rollover incident at 1:14 p.m. south of Cottonwood Idaho on Highway 95. No injuries were reported with this accident.
COTTONWOOD, ID
Big Country News

Attempted Child Abduction in Lewiston

LEWISTON - On 11/25/22, at about 5:17 PM, Lewiston Police were dispatched to the Community Center at 1424 Main St for a report of an attempted child abduction. Officers learned that an unknown male attempted to abduct a juvenile female. The juvenile was able to get away from the abductor and is safe with her family. The abductor was last seen on foot walking south away from the Community Center.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Nez Perce Tribal Police Say They are 'Close' to Confirming Identity of Person(s) Involved in Making Threats Towards Lapwai Schools

LAPWAI - Nez Perce Tribal Police say they are close to confirming the identity of the person(s) involved in making threats towards Lapwai schools. On the evening of Monday, November 21, the Nez Perce Tribal Police Department received reports of an individual who had allegedly made gun threats towards schools in Lapwai on social media.
LAPWAI, ID
Big Country News

Lewiston Civic Theatre Presents: Elf the Musical

LEWISTON - During the first two weeks of December, performers with the Lewiston Civic Theatre will take the stage to present a holiday classic: 'Elf the Musical.'. Based on the beloved holiday film, this hilarious big-elf-living-in-a-small world comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity in a holiday bedazzled New York City. The performances will come with all the charm and hilarity of the movie, alongside songs that will have you singing loud for all to hear!
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Lewiston man Gets 20-Year Sentence for Rape of 16-Year-Old, Eligible for Parole After 3 Years

LEWISTON - A 21-year-old Lewiston man will serve up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to raping a 16-year-old girl at a hotel in North Lewiston in April of 2022. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutors Office, the incident, which was investigated by the Lewiston Police Department, showed that Dillon Blake took the victim to a hotel room in North Lewiston and raped her the night of April 20, 2022. Blake entered a guilty plea in September.
LEWISTON, ID
