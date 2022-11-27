Read full article on original website
World Cup: U.S. men's and women's teams to split prize money
U.S. Soccer's recently ratified equal-pay agreement will allow the men's and women's teams to split Tuesday's Iran win prize money evenly.
Mexico exit World Cup on goal difference despite beating Saudi Arabia
Mexico suffered an agonising exit from the World Cup on goal difference on Wednesday despite beating Saudi Arabia 2-1 in a dramatic finale to Group C. Second-half goals from Henry Martin and Luis Chavez secured victory for Mexico at Lusail Stadium but they finished third behind Poland after Salem Al-Dawsari's late strike. Uriel Antuna then had another goal disallowed for offside before Al-Dawsari's late strike. mw/jw
Soccer-Australia in party mode as Socceroos reach World Cup knockouts
MELBOURNE, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Australia hailed Graham Arnold's new "golden generation" on Thursday and fans demanded a national holiday as the country celebrated the Socceroos' unlikely advance to the World Cup knockout phase.
