Mexico exit World Cup on goal difference despite beating Saudi Arabia

Mexico suffered an agonising exit from the World Cup on goal difference on Wednesday despite beating Saudi Arabia 2-1 in a dramatic finale to Group C. Second-half goals from Henry Martin and Luis Chavez secured victory for Mexico at Lusail Stadium but they finished third behind Poland after Salem Al-Dawsari's late strike. Uriel Antuna then had another goal disallowed for offside before Al-Dawsari's late strike. mw/jw

