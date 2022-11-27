That time an SR-71 Blackbird crew used the Morse code to say “F**k” off to North Korean regime (They were preparing to shoot SAMs in neutral airspace)

Days before the first B-21 Raider is set to emerge from Northrop Grumman’s Palmdale, Calif., factory, the company revealed new details about the seven-year-old, largely classified bomber program. Days before the first B-21 Raider is set to emerge from Northrop Grumman’s Palmdale, Calif., factory, the company revealed new details...

PALMDALE, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO