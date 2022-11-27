Read full article on original website
Eastbourne tops list of best 15 places to visit in the UK
Eastbourne has been named the best place to visit in the UK in 2023. The list, compiled by Time Out, covered the top 15 UK destinations for visiting next year, with Birmingham and Cardigan in West Wales winning second and third places respectively. Local experts nationwide were consulted to decide on the British cities, towns and regions worth making the trip to. “These are places with thriving food, drink and arts scenes,” says Time Out. “ They’re cities with big cultural openings and spectacular new hotels. And they all have at least one huge event (and in many cases, several)...
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
Britain’s ghost towns: Streets are deserted across the country as millions watch England v Wales
Streets across the UK's city centres are empty as millions of football fans pack out pubs and sofas as England take on Wales in a crunch World Cup game. Jubilant workers made swift exits from the office, with many heading straight to the pub to watch the Battle of Britain.
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
BBC
Staffordshire Police collect 120 knives in Operation Sceptre
Police in Staffordshire have collected 120 knives in a two-week campaign. Operation Sceptre saw surrender bins placed in Burton upon Trent, Cannock, Hanley and Longton police stations as well as Hanley Fire Station. Officers also carried out a series of weapon sweeps and stop and searches, with four arrests made.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Tesco is latest supermarket to bring in egg limits for customers
Tesco has become the latest UK supermarket to bring in limits on the number of eggs customers can buy. Supply issues have seen three of the largest supermarkets here rationing eggs. The limit in place in Tesco allows each customer three boxes of eggs, despite early claims it had “good...
BBC
King Charles to visit Bedfordshire for first time as monarch
King Charles is to visit a Sikh soup kitchen and travel on a new airport shuttle during his first engagements in Bedfordshire since becoming monarch. The King will visit Luton on 6 December, meeting various community groups at the Town Hall, which was opened by the Duke of Kent in 1936.
‘The devil’s spawn’: Residents react as Greggs prepares to open branch in Cornwall’s only city
Greggs is set to open its first store in Cornwall’s only city, and many residents are not impressed.The bakery chain will finally open its doors on Truro’s High Street on 6 December, following rumours that it was struggling to attract staff.Now, some residents are worried that the food outlet, which has over 2,000 branches around the UK, will put local bakers out of business. This is of particular concern as the new branch is located just steps away from traditional Cornish pasty makers Rowe’s and Warrens.Comments on social media posts about the announcement have been mixed, with one user...
mansionglobal.com
Double-Unit Flat in London’s Knightsbridge Offers Wraparound Terraces
In London’s uber-exclusive Knightsbridge neighborhood, home to the famously upscale Harrods department store, a lavish £16 million (US$19.1 million) apartment has hit the market. The four-bedroom home is in a particularly posh pocket of Knightsbridge known as Lowndes Square, where rows of lavish terraced houses line the perimeter...
BBC
Art created to decorate £30m Birmingham flood defences
A mural has been created which will be used to decorate walls as part of a £30m flood defence scheme. The Bromford scheme aims to reduce the risk of flooding from the River Tame to more than 1,500 properties in Birmingham and Warwickshire. The measures extend more than 4.5km...
BBC
Blackburn Cathedral chosen for BBC Christmas broadcasts
Blackburn Cathedral has been chosen as a venue to broadcast some of the BBC's Christmas services. The broadcasts form part of the corporation's religious Christmas programming on radio and television. It will begin on BBC One with the traditional celebration of the First Mass of Christmas and Blessing of the...
BBC
Nottingham Castle Christmas traders lose thousands due to closure
Traders at a Christmas market that had been due to take place at Nottingham Castle fear they have lost thousands as a result of its sudden closure. Nottingham Castle has closed to visitors after the trust that runs it went into liquidation. Traders at the market, which was due to...
Fan flies last minute to watch Wales in World Cup – without telling girlfriend
A Wales fan made a last-minute decision to fly to Qatar to watch Wales play England in the World Cup – without telling his girlfriend.David ‘Dai’ Jones from Pontypridd, South Wales, could not resist travelling to the game after seeing his best friends partying at the tournament from their base in Dubai.Despite receiving an ultimatum from his partner of 11 years, Mr Jones enlisted the help of his pals to get him a ticket and visa and boarded a plane to Doha on Monday night.Without any accommodation, the 33-year-old slept in Hamad International Airport before heading to a pre-match party...
‘A once-in-a-lifetime experience’: Boston gathers for a royal visit
“I think William and Kate are great role models for young people like me to try and change the world.”. Hundreds of Bostonians braved the rain to welcome Prince William and Princess Catherine at City Hall Plaza Tuesday evening. The welcome event, which included speeches from Governor-elect Maura Healey, Mayor...
HSBC to close 114 branches across UK as use drops ‘significantly’ after pandemic
HSBC has said it will close 114 branches across the UK from next year as customers using them have fallen significantly since the Covid pandemic.The bank has announced it will slash the number of branches in the country by a quarter in a new wave of closures. It has already shut down more than 150 since last year. HSBC said the use of its bank branch network by regular customers had dropped by 65 per cent over the last five years, with the decline in use accelerating since the Covid pandemic.Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukSome of...
BBC
Wolverhampton resource base to open to support SEND children
Councillors have agreed to open a new resource base supporting children with special educational needs and disabilities in mainstream schools. There are already 13 centres in Wolverhampton which provide support such as speech and language therapy, occupational therapy or music therapy. It will be built at Stow Heath Primary School,...
NME
Manchester music legends speak in support of Night & Day as venue hearing against council begins
A number of Manchester music legends have voiced their support for Night & Day as the venue’s hearing against the council begins today (November 29). Last month it emerged that Night & Day was facing a court case over a noise complaint that could see its potential closure. More than 94,000 people have since signed a petition to remove the Noise Abatement Notice.
BBC
Shrewsbury hospital rolls out ambulance delay scheme
A scheme aiming to cut ambulance waiting times has launched at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. The hospital has seen some of the longest delays in the region, tying up ambulances outside A&E and preventing staff from responding to 999 calls. Shrewsbury's Ambulance Decision Area allow paramedics to care for patients...
BBC
Brighton Marathon: Council issues licence to London event organisers
Organisers of the London Marathon are set to take over the Brighton race after the company that runs it hit serious financial difficulties. A "plan" agreed by the local council is for a three-year deal initially, with an option of an extra two. Councillor Martin Osbourne said he was sure...
BBC
West Suffolk Hospital's plans for replacement are approved
Plans for a new, larger hospital to replace one deemed "past its use-by date" have been given the go-ahead. The West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) wants to build a new hospital to replace the current one in Bury St Edmunds which was built in the 1970s. West Suffolk Council's...
