HSBC has said it will close 114 branches across the UK from next year as customers using them have fallen significantly since the Covid pandemic.The bank has announced it will slash the number of branches in the country by a quarter in a new wave of closures. It has already shut down more than 150 since last year. HSBC said the use of its bank branch network by regular customers had dropped by 65 per cent over the last five years, with the decline in use accelerating since the Covid pandemic.Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukSome of...

13 HOURS AGO