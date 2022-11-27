Due to the threat of inclement weather, the Downtown Rome Christmas Parade will now start Thursday night at 6:30 PM. Mary Hardin Thornton has been awarded the title of Grand Marshal this year and will be leading the “Joys of Christmas” themed parade. The parade committee stated this year’s event drew a record number of application entries, and that this year may be the biggest Christmas parade ever. Rome’s Christmas parade has continued to be one of the oldest and largest in Georgia and has delighted citizens of Rome and Northwest Georgia for over 60 years.

ROME, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO