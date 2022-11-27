The South Rome Alliance, in conjunction with Mark Law Photography, will be offering free family portraits to South Rome residents Sunday, December 4, from 12:30 pm to 2 pm, at the South Rome Alliance office, 1 South Broad Street. Convenient parking is available just across Broad below the bridge. “If you need a professional family portrait for a Christmas card or some other purpose or just want a photo of yourself, this is a great opportunity to obtain a professional-quality one at no cost,” says Mary McHenry, chair of the South Rome Alliance Community Advancement Committee.
