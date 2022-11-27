ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aragon, GA

Polk Today

Got low water flow in Cedartown today? Meter replacements are the reason

The City of Cedartown is in the process of replacing several water meters on streets in the neighborhoods around Northwest Cedartown throughout the day. A stretch of meters starting on West Girard Avenue and through side streets including Walnut, Vine, Chesnut, Spruce, Lorraine, and Bradford Streets, along with North College Street, North Cave Spring Street […] The post Got low water flow in Cedartown today? Meter replacements are the reason appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA
weisradio.com

STRONG STORMS BARREL ACROSS CHEROKEE COUNTY FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO EARLY WEDNESDAY

STRONG STORMS BARREL ACROSS CHEROKEE COUNTY FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO EARLY WEDNESDAY. Beginning shortly after 6:00pm – and lasting throughout the evening and overnight – Cherokee County experienced strong thunderstorms with heavy rainfall and at times high winds, leading to some power outages. The rough weather also included a great deal of cloud-to-ground lightning.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
atlantanewsfirst.com

Family escapes early morning house fire in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A home went up in flames early Wednesday morning in Cherokee County. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services responded to the home on Oak Drive in the Lake Arrowhead Community near Waleska around 5 a.m. Officials say two adults were home when the...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
Kimberly Bond

UPDATED: Some Forsyth County lake parks to close this week

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Department recently alerted residents about upcoming closures at popular lakeside parks. Charleston Park, Young Deer Creek Park, and Six Mile Creek park will all be closed on December 2. Each park will be closed for just one day so that necessary work items may be completed safely.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Polk Today

Polk Jail report – Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Wednesday, November 30, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Wednesday, November 30, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files For Tuesday November 29th

Richard Neese, 37 of Piedmont, was arrested November 29th, at 2:48 AM, charged with DUI by the Leesburg Police Department. Kaley Brown, 29 of Centre, was arrested November 28th at 9:14 AM, charged with revoked bond by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Today, 87 inmates are housed in the...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday November 26th

Christopher Jackson, 32 of Fort Payne, arrested by the Centre Police Department, Booked into the County Detention Center at 11:43 P.M Friday and released at 1:20 a.m. Saturday with no charges listed. Jeremy Garrison, 39 of Sand Rock, arrested by the Leesburg Police Department, booked into the County Detention Center...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
atlantanewsfirst.com

South Fulton section 8 tenants receive eviction notices

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For more than a decade, most of these ladies made the Beacon Ridge Apartments their home. “It’s not right. They don’t care about us,” Resident Cornelia Hill said. But now, these section 8 residents are being forced to find another place...
ATLANTA, GA
wrganews.com

South Rome Alliance to offer free family Portraits on December 4th

The South Rome Alliance, in conjunction with Mark Law Photography, will be offering free family portraits to South Rome residents Sunday, December 4, from 12:30 pm to 2 pm, at the South Rome Alliance office, 1 South Broad Street. Convenient parking is available just across Broad below the bridge. “If you need a professional family portrait for a Christmas card or some other purpose or just want a photo of yourself, this is a great opportunity to obtain a professional-quality one at no cost,” says Mary McHenry, chair of the South Rome Alliance Community Advancement Committee.
ROME, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

1 dead in overnight shooting in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a late-night shooting in a DeKalb County neighborhood. It happened Monday night along Clifton Church Road. One person was shot and was rushed to the hospital where they later died. Crime scene investigators were at the scene into the...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Rome Christmas Parade Postponed until Thursday

Due to the threat of inclement weather, the Downtown Rome Christmas Parade will now start Thursday night at 6:30 PM. Mary Hardin Thornton has been awarded the title of Grand Marshal this year and will be leading the “Joys of Christmas” themed parade. The parade committee stated this year’s event drew a record number of application entries, and that this year may be the biggest Christmas parade ever. Rome’s Christmas parade has continued to be one of the oldest and largest in Georgia and has delighted citizens of Rome and Northwest Georgia for over 60 years.
ROME, GA
Polk Today

Christmas is coming! Cedartown set to host ‘Toyland’ parade on Thursday night

Decorations are out, and the lights have taken on a holiday feel in downtown Cedartown as the holidays have begun, and the first day of December marks the start of the season with the arrival of Santa Claus to town at the end of the Cedartown Christmas Parade. The annual Christmas parade is set to […] The post Christmas is coming! Cedartown set to host ‘Toyland’ parade on Thursday night appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA
Polk Today

Polk Today

