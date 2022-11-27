Players use every trick in the book to rank up weapons in Modern Warfare 2, but a real-time XP token timer has community members up in arms. Modern Warfare 2 shook up the formula for unlocking weapons and attachments. Check out our guide for an in-depth guide on how to unlock every weapon. The developers force players outside of their comfort box, requiring the use of every weapon to unlock attachments and other guns.

23 HOURS AGO