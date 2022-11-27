Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players feel “manipulated” by real-time XP tokens
Players use every trick in the book to rank up weapons in Modern Warfare 2, but a real-time XP token timer has community members up in arms. Modern Warfare 2 shook up the formula for unlocking weapons and attachments. Check out our guide for an in-depth guide on how to unlock every weapon. The developers force players outside of their comfort box, requiring the use of every weapon to unlock attachments and other guns.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 expert reveals underused battle rifle with “phenomenal TTK”
Warzone 2 guru TrueGameData has unveiled a loadout for an underrated Battle Rifle that has the potential to compete with the meta ARs. When it comes to choosing a weapon in Warzone 2, it’s the SMGs and ARs that are getting the majority of the attention. While this is...
dexerto.com
Best Lachmann-762 Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks
The Lachmann-762 is a deadly Battle Rifle in Warzone 2, capable of dispatching enemies quickly with the right setup. Here’s the best Lachmann-762 loadout in Warzone 2, along with the ideal attachments, Perks, and equipment. Warzone 2 has a huge number of weapons to experiment with, and players are...
dexerto.com
LuluLuvely accuses EA of not paying Apex Legends creators for collab skins
Popular streamer Lululuvely has claimed EA that content creators were not paid for their collab skins and EA decided last minute that their names would not be included on the items in-game. While gunplay and characters are without a doubt the most important aspect of Apex Legends, cosmetics are also...
dexerto.com
GTA Online heist players slam Rockstar over response to crashing issues
A game crash wiped a crew’s heist progress, and community members were less than pleased with Rockstar’s response to the problem. Completing heists in GTA Online is one of the best ways to make money. For example, stealing a panther statue as part of the Cayo Perico heist awards players $2 million, and players can claim a $2 million heist bonus.
dexerto.com
Vietnamese esports org Saigon Buffalo acquired by JUEGO
Vietnamese esports organization Saigon Buffalo, known for their successful League of Legends team, has been acquired by JUEGO, a South Korean company, the two parties announced on November 30. The announcement comes less than a month after Saigon Buffalo announced that they were looking for investors or a new owner...
dexerto.com
Snip3down bashes Respawn for adding Apex Legends skins instead of game fixes
Apex Legends star Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona took aim at Respawn Entertainment for not addressing some of the issues that the battle royale has, instead, focusing on new cosmetics and skins. Over the last few months, Apex Legends players have grown increasingly frustrated with the number of issues that...
Comments / 0