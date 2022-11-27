ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 9

Beth Hart
3d ago

Since I read what you wrote about Portland where I live I will never take any of your advice I live here in a very safe part of Portland it’s got neighborhood and I was assaulted with a random bottle which caused a concussion and a lot of facial laceration within four blocks from my house where all my neighbors tell me we don’t have a homeless problem except behind the liquor store and I was probably two blocks from Woodstock Main Street this is in broad daylight Portland is completely unsafe especially for tourists wandering around I wasn’t being careful that day I was looking at fall leaves I’m not watching my back.Portland is dangerous for everyone especially lone females

Reply(1)
3
Beth Hart
3d ago

Take you’re random tweaker attacks in stride and it’s cool , but don’t breathe around trails( they are toilet areas) or use max

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

What are the best Christmas lights and holiday displays in the Portland metro?

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - What are the best holiday displays and Christmas lights in the Portland metro area for 2022? We’ve got you covered. This list comes from the staff at KPTV FOX 12, some of whom have lived in the region for decades. Scroll on for our list of the top displays that will make you feel merry and bright this season.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Fed up, five business threaten to move out of Portland

Community meeting happens before the City Council to approve $27 million for sanctioned homeless camps.The day before the City Council is expected to approve $27 million to help create six large sanctioned homeless camps, five local businesses told city and state leaders they are on the verge of moving out of Portland because of crime and homelessness. The businesses are Salt & Straw, Stumptown, Olympia Provisions, Revant Optics, and Smith Teamaker. All of them are located in the central eastside. "One of our employees on his way into our central kitchen was held up at gunpoint, a gun in his...
PORTLAND, OR
a-z-animals.com

6 Adorable Puppies In Portland To Adopt For Christmas

Want to add a puppy to your family this holiday season? If you are near Portland, or willing to travel for just the right pup, these furry friends are ready to find their forever homes. As a very dog-friendly city, Portland has plenty of places to find a new best friend and take them on an adventure once they join your family. Here is a list of six pups who are ready to join your family today.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Snow falls in the West Hills, black ice possible

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Caution on the roads Tuesday morning: Black ice is possible as temperatures across the Portland and Vancouver metro areas drop to the low 30s. There’s an opportunity for an isolated snow sprinkle. However, while there’s a chance, it’s not likely to stick on the ground for long.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Thousands without power in Portland metro area; Hwy 26 back open

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of people are without Wednesday morning after a night of heavy rain and strong wind. As of 5 a.m., Portland General Electric was reporting about 9,252 customers were without power, while Pacific Power says 1,711 customers in the Portland area reported outages. Clark County PUD was reporting there were 463 outages and 3,096 outages recently restored.
PORTLAND, OR
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Camas, WA

Camas is one of the many beautiful cities in Clark County, Washington, bordering Washougal City on the east side and Vancouver on the west side. One of the greatest features of Camas is Prune Hill, an extinct volcanic vent and a part of the Boring Lava Field. The region is...
CAMAS, WA
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Sick children and adult patients jam Oregon’s hospitals

The number of patients needing hospital care for the flu is rising, fueling the demand for beds by hundreds of children with a respiratory illness and adults suffering from COVID-19. According to the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, about 220 hospitalized patients had COVID in mid-November. That shot up to about 375 people […] The post Sick children and adult patients jam Oregon’s hospitals appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
newsnationnow.com

Portland crime wave forcing some businesses to shut down

(NewsNation) — Some businesses in Portland, Oregon, are closing their doors in response to the city’s ongoing surge in crime. Marcy Landolfo, the owner of clothing store Rains PDX, decided to shutter her store for good after 15 break-ins during the previous year and a half. “Those break-ins...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Snow returns to Oregon Coastal Range

CLATSOP COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - It was a winter wonderland in the Coastal Range’s high elevations Tuesday. Snowflakes fell throughout the morning with snow being reported as low as the Tualatin Valley. The Washington County Department of Land Use and Transportation said they were monitoring snow falling in the western parts of the county but nothing was sticking to impact roads. But heading towards the coast on Highway 26, snow was sticking causing some hazards for drivers. But not enough to cause concern for Alexis Sanchez who drove for the first time in the snow on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
92.9 The Bull

The Top 3 Safest Cities to Live in Oregon

Oregon gets a rep for being weird, sure, but does that mean it's not safe to live in? We've been looking at the most dangerous cities of Oregon, the most redneck cities in Oregon, but now we want to do a deep dive to see the top 3 safest cities in Oregon.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy