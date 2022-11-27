ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Space.com

The new Canon EOS R10 is now $100 cheaper this Black Friday/Cyber Monday

By Jason Parnell-Brookes
Space.com
Space.com
 3 days ago

Save $100 on the RRP of the Canon EOS R10 over at Walmart.

The brand new Canon EOS R10 has only been around for a few months this year but it's already cheaper than the retail price over at Walmart for just $879 a price we've seen throughout the Black Friday weekend and we're hoping to see continue over to Cyber Monday.

The new mirrorless camera has a 24.2 Megapixel CMOS (APS-C) image sensor which also records 4K UHD 30p video footage. Combine that with the EOS R10's maximum ISO sensitivity of 32,000 we'd suggest this is plenty good enough for astrophotography if you're a casual photographer hoping to use it as a generalist camera, too. With that in mind, some buyers may be interested in our Best beginner cameras guide.

Thanks to the flip-around vari-angle LCD screen it's useful for vloggers or any content creator who wants to record and see themselves without setting up a separate monitor. Though we wouldn't recommend this is your main aim is astrophotography because full-frame cameras perform better in this area because they lower image noise. The main benefit of the R10 though is lots of mirrorless functionality in a small, lightweight package from Canon that has its most up-to-date stamp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pHvb2_0jP1xPP100

Canon EOS R10: was $979.99 , now $879 at Walmart.
Save $100 on the RRP for the Canon EOS R10 over at Walmart.
A 24.2MP CMOS crop sensor inside also feeds video capture up to 4KUHD 30p to make an ideal entry-level mirrorless camera for photographers and videographers. A maximum 32,000 ISO sensitivity also means users can shoot astrophotographs, too.
View Deal

Because the Canon EOS R10 isn't an astro-specialist we'd hope to see it perform well in other generalist areas like portraits, landscapes and a bit of wildlife or sports. Fortunately, Canon has taken this into account and it's packed full of helpful features. It captures photos at 15FPS using the mechanical shutter and uses the Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology to track focus continuously (if required) using its intelligent people, animal and vehicle autofocusing. All this for $100 less than the retail price .

It's compatible with the Canon RF-S/RF lens group but if you want to use older EF and EF-S lenses then use the EF-EOS R mount adapter to expand your lens range — particularly helpful for existing Canon DSLR users who want to upgrade to the very latest beginner mirrorless camera technology without dropping a ton of money on lens upgrades, too.

Be sure to check out Space.com's Black Friday deals page, or our guide to the Best cameras for photos and videos or the Best cameras for astrophotography .

Comments / 0

Related
People

The 53 Best Cyber Monday Deals at Walmart, Where Prices Are Better than Black Friday

From robot vacuums to Ugg slippers, here’s what to buy With Black Friday behind us, you may have mistakenly  thought there couldn't possibly be more savings. After a cozy night in with family and friends consuming turkey and stuffing galore, followed by the mania of early Black Friday deals, comes the best Monday of the year — Cyber Monday. And Walmart is in the front of the line with some of the best deals of all this year, with savings on everything from tech to kitchen and fashion....
Digital Trends

Save $1,000 on this 85-inch Sony Bravia 4K TV for Cyber Monday

The official Black Friday sales have come and gone, but savvy holiday shoppers know what that means: It’s time for Cyber Monday deals. Originally an online counterpart to Black Friday, the two events now tend to blend together as Black Friday sales increasingly take place online, so we’re already seeing Cyber Monday bargains on all sorts of electronics, from gaming gear to home theater equipment. That means that if your home cinema room could use a big-screen TV — and we mean big — then you need to check out the 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K TV, which is on sale right now at Walmart for $1,998 after a huge $1,002 discount.
laptopmag.com

Walmart Black Friday deal: 11th Gen Intel HP Laptop 15 for just $349

One Walmart Black Friday deal offers the HP Laptop 15 for the cheap. Although the countdown clock to Black Friday 2022 still ticks, it's not too early to snag a great bargain. Right now, you can get 11th Gen Intel-powered HP Laptop 15 for just $349 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. This is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get.
Men's Health

Amazon Warehouse Sale 2022: How to Save Even More This Cyber Monday

LIKE EVERYONE with a smartphone and a credit card these days, we’re huge fans of Amazon. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s no surprise that it’s also the place to shop this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But, what if I told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret secret for the best Amazon deals is called Amazon Warehouse, and it’s a game-changer if you like saving money. Here’s the low-down.
OKLAHOMA STATE
CNET

13 Cyber Monday Deals Under $10 Still Available After Black Friday

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? In this economy? Money may be a bit tighter these days, but that doesn't mean you can't treat yourself (seriously, you deserve it). If you're working with less disposable income this holiday season, we've rounded up some of the most affordable deals below that can help you grab some gifts or everyday essentials for less.
CNET

5 Cyber Monday Deals to Splurge On: High-Cost Items Worth the $$$

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Not every Cyber Monday deal is worth entertaining. It may be enticing to snatch up a $200 TV, but sometimes retailers are just trying to get of old inventory or they're pawning off lower-quality products. Yet, you can still score some pretty good deals out there on high-quality items -- you might just have to look higher up the price list.
CNET

8 Best Buy Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Amazon Can't Beat

The holiday shopping frenzy brings some fierce competition as retailers try to match, or even undercut, their competitors' prices. That often means you'll find the same deals available at multiple retailers -- but not always. With Black Friday behind us and Cyber Monday just around the corner, the deals are in full swing at Best Buy, including some discounts on cameras, laptops, appliances and smart home devices that beat Amazon's best offers right now. They even beat Amazon's prices on some of its own products.
NBC News

10 Cyber Monday deals at their lowest price ever — and they all make great gifts

Cyber Monday is almost over, but the deals are still available for now. And if you’re planning to knock out all your holiday gift shopping, retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering notable discounts on giftable must-haves during the event. Some of these sales run through the end of the week (some experts call the timeframe between Cyber Monday and the following Friday Cyber Week). All of these products below are at their lowest price ever, making it the perfect time to cross some giftees off your list.
Digital Trends

Now’s a great time to buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

If you’ve had your eye on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra since it was launched, now’s probably the best time to buy it. The smartphone’s down to $975 in Samsung’s Cyber Monday deals — that’s a savings of $225 from its original price of $1,200. There’s no telling when the offer will end though, so if it caught your attention, you should finalize the purchase as fast as possible.
CNET

9 Black Friday Deals That Are at Historic Low Prices Right Now

Black Friday is here, and the price cuts just keep getting deeper. Some discounts are merely good, while others are great; nay, the best we've ever seen. No kidding. Read on for a list of products on-sale that we recommend, all of which make great holiday gifts, and all of which are at their current lowest prices of all time. There are deals on discounted products from Apple, Nintendo, Amazon and Google.
People

The 99 Best Early Cyber Monday Deals Under $50

No need to break the bank We know how daunting it can be to comb through all those early Cyber Monday deals. Not only do they seem never-ending, but this year, they're good — like, really good. So where do you even start? Well, we did the hard work for you. Lots of our favorite brands are offering some unbelievable sales right now, and dozens of worthwhile items are now under $50.  TABLE OF CONTENTS On This...
Space.com

Space.com

42K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy