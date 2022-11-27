The new Canon EOS R10 is now $100 cheaper this Black Friday/Cyber Monday

Save $100 on the RRP of the Canon EOS R10 over at Walmart.

The brand new Canon EOS R10 has only been around for a few months this year but it's already cheaper than the retail price over at Walmart for just $879 a price we've seen throughout the Black Friday weekend and we're hoping to see continue over to Cyber Monday.

The new mirrorless camera has a 24.2 Megapixel CMOS (APS-C) image sensor which also records 4K UHD 30p video footage. Combine that with the EOS R10's maximum ISO sensitivity of 32,000 we'd suggest this is plenty good enough for astrophotography if you're a casual photographer hoping to use it as a generalist camera, too. With that in mind, some buyers may be interested in our Best beginner cameras guide.

Thanks to the flip-around vari-angle LCD screen it's useful for vloggers or any content creator who wants to record and see themselves without setting up a separate monitor. Though we wouldn't recommend this is your main aim is astrophotography because full-frame cameras perform better in this area because they lower image noise. The main benefit of the R10 though is lots of mirrorless functionality in a small, lightweight package from Canon that has its most up-to-date stamp.

Canon EOS R10: was $979.99 , now $879 at Walmart.

A 24.2MP CMOS crop sensor inside also feeds video capture up to 4KUHD 30p to make an ideal entry-level mirrorless camera for photographers and videographers. A maximum 32,000 ISO sensitivity also means users can shoot astrophotographs, too.

Because the Canon EOS R10 isn't an astro-specialist we'd hope to see it perform well in other generalist areas like portraits, landscapes and a bit of wildlife or sports. Fortunately, Canon has taken this into account and it's packed full of helpful features. It captures photos at 15FPS using the mechanical shutter and uses the Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology to track focus continuously (if required) using its intelligent people, animal and vehicle autofocusing. All this for $100 less than the retail price .

It's compatible with the Canon RF-S/RF lens group but if you want to use older EF and EF-S lenses then use the EF-EOS R mount adapter to expand your lens range — particularly helpful for existing Canon DSLR users who want to upgrade to the very latest beginner mirrorless camera technology without dropping a ton of money on lens upgrades, too.

Be sure to check out Space.com's Black Friday deals page, or our guide to the Best cameras for photos and videos or the Best cameras for astrophotography .