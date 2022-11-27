ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, SC

WIS-TV

Midlands principal named 2023 SC Elementary Principal of the year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Association of School Administrators has named a Richland County School District 2 administrator as the 2023 Principal of the Year. “We are excited to announce that Dr. Kendra Hill has been named the SCASA Elementary Principal of the Year,” said Beth Phibbs, Executive Director of the South Carolina Association of School Administrators.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Fort Jackson announces temporary gate 2 closure

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Fort Jackson announced Gate 2 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 29-30. The closure is to conduct active vehicle barrier maintenance, say officials. To access Fort Jackson during this time, individuals can enter through Gate 4 on Boyden Arbor Road. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Police Department creates holiday duck find

NEWBERRY – The Newberry Police Department has some holiday fun planned for the community this season with their upcoming “holiday duck find.”. Sergeant Caitlin Branch with the department said she was looking for a good way to bring the community together for the holiday season. With the help...
NEWBERRY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter’s 35th annual Fantasy of Lights to open December 1st

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—The 35th annual Swan Lake Iris Gardens’ Fantasy of Lights is set to open in December. The annual drive-through display of holiday imagery is powered by over one million lights!. The display will run from Sunday to Thursday until 9 p.m. and will also be open...
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Troopers investigating Richland County fatal collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Richland County fatal collision. Officials said the collision happened around 10:30 p.m. on Hardscrabble road near Clemson Road. A 2016 Honda Accord was traveling south on Hardscrabble Road when the Honda rear-ended a moped travelling in the same...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

Fire Displaces More Than 60 From Senior Living High Rise

(Columbia, SC) -- Dozens of residents of a senior living high rise in Columbia were displaced after a fire Sunday afternoon. Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said its believed the fire at Christopher Towers was started after a candle fell on a couch. The blaze injured one person and damaged...
COLUMBIA, SC
kool1027.com

Lugoff Fire Rescue Announces Holiday Events

Lugoff Fire-Rescue is pleased to announce two upcoming holiday events to provide children and adults a chance to see Santa. The first event, Santa Patrol, is an annual community favorite. This year Lugoff Fire apparatus will bring Santa around to the Lugoff Fire District neighborhoods December 5th-7th and the 9th from 6pm-8pm. A detailed neighborhood schedule has been posted to the LF-R website and LF-R Facebook page.
LUGOFF, SC
coladaily.com

Snowball Festival weekend kicks off Christmas in Lexington

Christmas season officially kicks off in the Town of Lexington Thursday with its multi-day holiday events including the annual Snowball Festival Carnival at the Icehouse Amphitheater and annual Christmas Parade Sunday afternoon. Your browser does not support the audio element. Here’s the lineup and what you need to know if...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter community searching for missing woman

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking the community to help in searching for missing a woman. Officials said 24-year-old Dreyonna Jekia Nelson left her Loring Drive home into a car with an unknown person around 1 a.m. on Saturday, November 26. She has not been seen or heard from since.
SUMTER, SC

