THE LONGEST RIDE: SC lawmaker wants to force SC school districts to put attendants on all special needs buses
Yow pulled out his phone and scrolled through messages he’d exchanged with Jessica Condon, the mother of Autumn Angle, the four-year-old nonverbal girl with autism attacked nearly 100 times on a Chesterfield County school bus in 2018.
Mobile food truck business opening in Newberry County, filling food gaps
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – A Columbia business owner is on a mission to make low-cost healthy alternative food options available to everyone in the Midlands, starting with smaller more rural communities that no longer have the access. “It’s important that all areas, not just certain areas, receive that...
Multi-million dollar Columbia road construction project given greenlight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – A multi-million dollar road construction project said to boost safety for walkers and bike-riders near the USC campus in Columbia has been given the go-ahead after a more than five year hiatus due to funding issues. Construction plans for the stretch of road on South...
Midlands principal named 2023 SC Elementary Principal of the year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Association of School Administrators has named a Richland County School District 2 administrator as the 2023 Principal of the Year. “We are excited to announce that Dr. Kendra Hill has been named the SCASA Elementary Principal of the Year,” said Beth Phibbs, Executive Director of the South Carolina Association of School Administrators.
Fort Jackson announces temporary gate 2 closure
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Fort Jackson announced Gate 2 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 29-30. The closure is to conduct active vehicle barrier maintenance, say officials. To access Fort Jackson during this time, individuals can enter through Gate 4 on Boyden Arbor Road. The...
Newberry Police Department creates holiday duck find
NEWBERRY – The Newberry Police Department has some holiday fun planned for the community this season with their upcoming “holiday duck find.”. Sergeant Caitlin Branch with the department said she was looking for a good way to bring the community together for the holiday season. With the help...
Safety and walkability: Sumter Walk + Bike Master Plan aims to improve transportation infrastructure in metro area
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter's planning department is hoping to make the metro area safer with the Sumter Walk + Bike Master Plan. The city is surveying residents and collecting feedback to compile a plan by the end of the year, according to senior planner Kyle Kelly. "We’ve spent about...
Bethune's bridge project is one step closer to being complete
BETHUNE, S.C. — A major bridge project has been under construction by the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) heading into Bethune since 2019. This past fall, the bridge on U.S. 1 opened, but construction cones and road closed signs still remain. "I was used to traveling down the...
Sumter’s 35th annual Fantasy of Lights to open December 1st
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—The 35th annual Swan Lake Iris Gardens’ Fantasy of Lights is set to open in December. The annual drive-through display of holiday imagery is powered by over one million lights!. The display will run from Sunday to Thursday until 9 p.m. and will also be open...
Lawsuit targets ‘expansive surveillance network’ law enforcement can access to track SC drivers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) – Where you drive every day is not a secret in South Carolina. Law enforcement has access to what is being called an “expansive surveillance network” of cameras, and according to new court filings, there is no oversight into how they use this information.
Chester Medical Center gets $3M upgrade to transform wing into state inmate hospital
It's a partnership between MUSC Health and the South Carolina Department of Corrections that officials say will help the state save money and secure the future of the Chester Medical Center.
New home hopes to help young women facing homelessness proposed in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new supportive housing program for young women facing homelessness could soon be coming to Columbia. On Thursday the City's Board of Zoning Appeals is scheduled to hear public comment on the proposed development near Millwood Avenue and Pendleton Street. Resident Tommy Adams said the plot...
$19 monthly increase for Dominion Energy electricity could be approved Tuesday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Customers for Dominion Energy of South Carolina are battling an almost 14% increase in their energy bills. The company increased bills by 5% back in April and has filed to attempt to increase them again. First, however, that increase must be approved by the South Carolina Public Service Commission.
Troopers investigating Richland County fatal collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Richland County fatal collision. Officials said the collision happened around 10:30 p.m. on Hardscrabble road near Clemson Road. A 2016 Honda Accord was traveling south on Hardscrabble Road when the Honda rear-ended a moped travelling in the same...
Fire Displaces More Than 60 From Senior Living High Rise
(Columbia, SC) -- Dozens of residents of a senior living high rise in Columbia were displaced after a fire Sunday afternoon. Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said its believed the fire at Christopher Towers was started after a candle fell on a couch. The blaze injured one person and damaged...
Lugoff Fire Rescue Announces Holiday Events
Lugoff Fire-Rescue is pleased to announce two upcoming holiday events to provide children and adults a chance to see Santa. The first event, Santa Patrol, is an annual community favorite. This year Lugoff Fire apparatus will bring Santa around to the Lugoff Fire District neighborhoods December 5th-7th and the 9th from 6pm-8pm. A detailed neighborhood schedule has been posted to the LF-R website and LF-R Facebook page.
Snowball Festival weekend kicks off Christmas in Lexington
Christmas season officially kicks off in the Town of Lexington Thursday with its multi-day holiday events including the annual Snowball Festival Carnival at the Icehouse Amphitheater and annual Christmas Parade Sunday afternoon. Your browser does not support the audio element. Here’s the lineup and what you need to know if...
South Carolina restaurants accused of illegally keeping cash, tips from workers
Investigators say several Upstate Japanese restaurants illegally kept tips and paid cooks a fixed salary for all hours worked, including overtime, according to a press release from the US Department of Labor.
Coroner identifies victim of single-vehicle collision in Fairfield County
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill has announced the name of the victim who died in a single-vehicle incident. The collision occurred on Saturday, Nov. 26 around 7:30 p.m. on Candlewood Circle near Little Cedar Creek Road. According to the highway patrol, the victim was...
Sumter community searching for missing woman
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking the community to help in searching for missing a woman. Officials said 24-year-old Dreyonna Jekia Nelson left her Loring Drive home into a car with an unknown person around 1 a.m. on Saturday, November 26. She has not been seen or heard from since.
