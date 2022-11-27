ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Sweden’s bizarre Gavle goat arson tradition explained

By Liam O'Dell
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

T’is the season to be jolly or whatever, but for one city in Sweden , it may well be the season where someone risks a criminal record to burn down a giant straw goat .

Yes, really.

Every year in Gävle, a cute straw goat – known as the Gävle goat or Gävlebocken in Swedish – is erected in Castle Square as part of the area’s Christmas celebrations. This year’s ‘inauguration’ takes place on Sunday.

It all sounds innocent enough, and that alone wouldn’t be enough for us to report on, but since it became a tradition in 1966, the goat has only survived the festive season on 18 occasions.

For all the other years the goat has been assembled in Gävle, it has been destroyed – more specifically, it’s been burnt down by members of the public who know straw is particularly flammable.

Though this is a goat, not Guy Fawkes. And before we get a letter in the post from some angry Swedish lawyers, we should probably mention that for those who build the goat every year, burning it down is something which they really do not want .

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

It’s also Very Much Illegal.

Yet that hasn’t stopped people, even when they faced growing challenges from people who very much did not want their goat turned to ash – who can blame them?

In its first year, it was burned down on New Year’s Eve. Three years later, in 1969, someone did the same.

A year later, two drunk adolescents burned it down. When local tradesmen weren’t so keen on their hard work being destroyed in 1971, the Natural Science Society of Vasaskolan took over goat-building duties, according to VisitGävle.se . Their goat burned down too.

In 1972, it wasn’t even burned down. It imploded.

Some years the fate of the goat was unexplained, such as in 1973, 1975 and 1977.

In a shock twist, the goat didn’t burn down in 1976 – it was hit by a car instead.

Two years people got a little ahead of themselves, burning down the goat in 1979 and 1989 ahead of it being assembled in Gävle.

The goat even made the Guinness Book of Records in 1985 when it was 12.5 metres tall, before, of course, it was burned down.

Gävlebocken received a bit of an upgrade in 1987 when he was heavily fireproofed by the city.

It didn’t stop it from burning down, though.

A year on, things got worse: you could actually place a bet in Britain as to whether you thought the goat would survive or not – that year, miraculously, it did.

When the world entered the 90s, a commercial sleigh was illegally constructed next to the goat. While a slightly irritating installation, it didn’t detract from the fact that someone still managed to successfully set the goat alight that year, 1991.

Some years, it wasn’t even the fault of humans that the goat was destroyed. A blizzard killed it off in 1998.

In 2001, the burning went international when a 51-year-old American tourist – thinking it was perfectly legal to burn down a giant straw structure of a goat – succeeded. He was convicted and spent 18 days in jail.

Things got silly four years later, when arsonists reportedly dressed as Santa Claus and a gingerbread man fired a flaming arrow at the goat, causing it to burn to the ground.

As the years went on, further protective measures were introduced.

2009 saw webcams put in place to spot any suspected vandals attempting to do something they shouldn’t be doing.

The authorities didn’t plan for a denial of service attack, however, which took the cameras offline, while the goat was burned down.

The goat survived in 2010, but reports surfaced of two men attempting to bribe someone guarding the goat to allow them to steal it by helicopter . It didn’t work.

The next year, Gävlesboken was covered in a layer of protected ice, only for that to melt and for the goat to be burned down.

The goat then survived four years on the trot, including the first year of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, before burning down again a year later.

While the world awaits the next inauguration on Sunday afternoon (2pm UK time), we'll just have to see how long this year's goat will last.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Airbnb host calls out guest for covering up door cameras with towels

An Airbnb host has shared footage of a guest covering a doorbell camera — and it has divided TikTok.The video shows someone reaching around the doorframe to place a tea towel over the doorbell as on-screen text reads: “That time an Airbnb guest thought it was a good idea to put a towel over the Ring camera.”The host referred to them as “bonehead guests” in the caption, and used the hashtag “idiot squad”.The clip certainly seems to have piqued his audience’s curiosity as it has received 3.6 million views since it was uploaded in October 2021. ...
Indy100

The Lady Susan Hussey Buckingham Palace racism row explained

The late Queen's lady-in-waiting has apologised and resigned after being accused of "racism" over the way she treated a black British charity boss.The palace has released a statement in response to the incident which left the charity worker feeling "violated".Here's everything you need to know about the incident:What happened?Lady Susan Hussey reportedly asked a black British charity boss where she was "really from" at a charity event at the palace on Tuesday (29th November).Ngozi Fulani was at Buckingham Palace at a violence against women and girls reception hosted by Queen Consort Camilla, alongside 300 guests. Sign up to our free...
Indy100

Mega queue to see Queen's coffin has left historic Westminster Hall damaged

The world-famous queue of mourners waiting to see the Queen lying in state earlier this year has caused damage to the historic floor of Westminster Hall.Around a quarter of a million people lined the streets of London in September waiting for their chance to enter Westminster Hall, some waiting up to 14 hours to do so.While carpet was laid in the historic building to protect the flooring over the four days that mourners were allowed in, it appears it didn’t stop all damage to the 180-year-old Yorkstone floor.A spokesperson for the House of Lords told The Telegraph: “As a consequence...
Indy100

World Cup fans in Australia go wild over goal - even though it's 4am

It may be four o'clock in the morning in Australia but devoted football fans aren't going to let a little time change keep them from watching the World Cup. Wednesday's match between Australia and Denmark had fans on the edge of their seat as the two fought hard to advance to the knockout stage of the World Cup.Footage from Australia showed massive groups of fans huddled together in the darkness of night, waiting to see the outcome. Up until the second half of the match, it looked as though the teams would remain null and null until Mathew Leckie scored...
Indy100

Man finds secret cellar under his house filled with 135-year-old bottles of booze

It’s not every day you discover your house is bigger than you thought it was. And it’s certainly not every day you unearth buried treasure.But that’s exactly what a young man did after a neighbour mentioned there might be a cellar under his home.Luca Hillier and his friend Tom went to investigate, eventually breaking through the floorboards of the 200-year-old pad to reveal a hidden chamber below.They documented their DIY excavation on TikTok, along with the moment they discovered a number of dust-covered bottles lying in the corner of the secret room.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWiping one...
Indy100

Preacher claims that 'people being offended all the time' shows that Doomsday is coming

A doomsday preacher has claimed that people getting offended is a sign that the world is ending soon. Pastor Tom Hughes is an American preacher who believes that the end of time will come when the Lord comes to Earth to return us “home”. He has a large social media following and on his YouTube channel and Facebook page, he shares videos of his theories. In one clip, captioned, “The Collapse of Everything!”, Hughes explored things he believes are signs that the end of the world is near, claiming that they will increase in intensity like “in childbirth”. Some signs included issues like natural...
Indy100

Royal Mail boss claims striking workers are trying 'to destroy Christmas'

Royal Mail's CEO has claimed striking posties are trying to "destroy Christmas" in a bizarre instance of hyperbole.Speaking to Sky News' Kay Burley, Simon Thompson criticised the Communication Workers Union (CWU) ahead of their fresh round of strikes, and painted them as big Scrooges."I want to offer a huge apology to our customers," he said.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHe added: "We are doing absolutely everything we can to make sure that we protect Christmas whilst the CWU leadership are doing everything they can to destroy Christmas". \u201c#KayBurley - When are...
Indy100

Louis Theroux asks Elon Musk for an interview and people are praying it happens

Louis Theroux has made it abundantly clear that he wants to interview Elon Musk for the second series of his show, and people are really, really hoping it happens. Louis Theroux Interviews… is coming back to BBC Two for more episodes with celebs, and the journalist and filmmaker has already set out his stall. Theroux put the call out to the Twitter CEO with a message on the social media site, and people seemed to like the idea. “.⁦@elonmusk⁩ I’ve been commissioned for a second series of my BBC interviews. Follow me back and DM me pls,” he wrote, posting the news...
Indy100

23 best memes and reactions to Germany's World Cup exit after dramatic Japan win

Germany have been eliminated from the World Cup at the group stage for the second tournament in a row following a dramatic night in Qatar. Despite beating Costa Rica 4-2 Hansi Flick's side were knocked out because Japan managed to stage another incredible upset by beating Spain having previously beaten Germany in the opening group game. Spanish striker Alvaro Morata opened the scoring for Luis Enrique's side but Japan came out in the second half and looked like a different team and have a goal from Ritsu Doan and a controversial winner from Ao Tanaka wound up winning 2-1. It...
Indy100

National Rail had mic-drop response to 'complaint' about Sir Paul McCartney

The National Rail had a mic-drop response to a "complaint" that Sir Paul McCartney stole their seat on the train. The account, No Context Brits – famed for its British sarcasm, irony and humour – took to the platform with an image of the former Beatles member sitting on the train. The viral tweet read: "Hello, @nationalrailenq. This man is sitting in my reserved seat and refuses to move, saying he has a ticket to ride. Please investigate." It didn't take long for the British network to hit back with a witty response, referencing one of The Beatles' well-known songs,...
Indy100

Teenagers are killing badgers for TikTok clout, charities warn

There’s a worrying trend emerging on TikTok which is causing a spike in crimes against badgers and other animals, according to charities.The Wildlife and Countryside Link (WCL) has warned against numbers of social media users posting themselves with wildlife killing trophies.It comes after lockdown saw high levels of reported wildlife crimes, with numbers rising from 1,056 in 2019 to 1,401 in 2020.The report from the WCL used data from groups including the RSPB, WWF UK, Plantlife and the League Against Cruel Sports and it stated that crimes remained at record levels in 2021.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe...
AFP

Japanese cannibal who walked free dies age 73

Issei Sagawa, a Japanese murderer known as the "Kobe Cannibal" who killed and ate a Dutch student but was never jailed, has died aged 73. In 1981, Sagawa was studying in Paris when he invited Dutch student Renee Hartevelt to his home.
Indy100

Man told to 'consider' his choices after he disowns his wife for plane 'meltdown'

A man has turned to Reddit for reassurance after disowning his fiance as she was escorted off a flight. The man took to the popular thread "Am I the a**hole" to ask fellow Redditors exactly that – and you may be shocked by the response. He explained how the pair had been on vacation, where he informed his partner about the strict baggage allowance. He detailed that he tends to take a backpack or something of a similar size that fits within the airline policy. However, his fiance ignored his advice. The Redditor wrote: "My fiance didn't wanna listen to...
Indy100

Suella Braverman given advent calendar calling for compassionate asylum system

Following widespread criticism of Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s treatment of those seeking asylum in the UK, she has today been delivered an advent calendar highlighting the hopes and dreams of the very migrants she has been accused of demonising.The calendar, titled One Strong Dream, was created in response to the Home Secretary's professed “dream” to see refugees deported to Rwanda by Christmas. It has been issued to urge political leaders to scrap the current Rwanda Plan in favour of a fair and compassionate asylum system. The alternative calendar was created by One Strong Voice, a network of campaigners with lived...
Daily Mail

Hardworking family who’ve paid taxes in Australia for more than 10 years are still fighting to avoid deportation - despite doing everything right to try and stay

A Scottish family's life is still on hold with their future hanging in the balance after months of wrangling with Australian immigration officials who tried to deport them. Mark Green, 44, wife Kelly, 45, and daughter Rebecca, 20, from Adelaide, were given a last-minute reprieve by Labor's immigration minister Andrew Giles in August.
Indy100

Kemi Badenoch bursts out laughing after MP mocks Liz Truss

A minister was left chuckling after a Tory MP slagged off Liz Truss.International trade minister Kemi Badenoch appeared before the international trade select committee yesterday where she fielded questions about the UK's approach to trade with other nations.She covered some meaty topics, but when Tory MP Mark Garnier questioned her, she found herself having a good old laugh.Speaking about the former prime minister, Garnier said: "She took some very very bad decisions at many multiple levels and I think we have to be honest about that"...Badenoch started laughing and said: "I'm not commenting".Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter ...
Indy100

Meghan Markle faced 'very real threats in the UK,' says former police chief

Before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to the US, the couple faced heavy scrutiny from the public - especially Meghan.When the Duchess of Sussex became engaged to Prince Harry in 2017, she began facing intense sexist and racist bullying from people online and media outlets.Now a former top Metropolitan Police official is revealing that threats made against Meghan were "very real" and "disgusting". In an interview with Channel 4 News, Neil Basu, the former assistant commissioner for specialist operations said there has “absolutely” been a genuine threat to Meghan’s life on multiple occasions. Sign up for our free Indy100...
Indy100

Where is ‘The Masked Scammer’ Gilbert Chikli now?

It's the type of scam so outrageous it needed its own Netflix documentary. For years, con man Gilbert Chikli and his team of fraudsters were able to swindle executives out of millions of dollars by impersonating CEOs and presidents of companies. Using silicone masks, disguised voices, and replicating furniture in the offices of high-power individuals, Chikli conducted a movie-like scam that captured the public's attention in 2015 and 2019. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterNow his case is being highlighted again in a new Netflix documentary called The Masked Scammer. Through interviews with his victims and accomplices, Netflix...
Indy100

Nigel Farage's viral census rant is 'simply not true', ONS confirms

Nigel Farage's latest rant about new census data is "simply not true," the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has confirmed.Sitting in the back of a car with a Union flag emblazoned cushion behind him (for some reason) the washed up Brexiteer gave a rundown of the recently published census' findings and said that London, Manchester and Birmingham becoming "minority white cities" represented "massive demographic changes" happening in the country.Speaking about the decline of Christianity in the UK, Farage also said: "There's a massive change in the identity of this country that is taking place through immigration. You may think...
Indy100

Kim Kardashian's home is being compared to a morgue and a prison

Kim Kardashian has championed some pretty outlandish looks in her time but you wouldn’t know it from glancing around her home.The KOWTK icon gave her 334 million Instagram followers a glimpse of her pad on Tuesday in all its muted-toned glory, but what she described as her “happy” place left many feeling “depressed”. She shared a series of snaps including one of a plain, pale grey teacup and saucer, one of a plain, pale grey living room, and one of a plain, pale grey marble stool (you can see where we’re going with this…).Of course, plenty of fans swooned over...
Indy100

Indy100

190K+
Followers
18K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy