The White Lotus stars break down episode 5's shock ending
The White Lotus spoilers ahead. The White Lotus stars Haley Lu Richardson and Adam DiMarco have broken down the shocking ending in the HBO series' fifth episode, which left viewers gobsmacked. Episode five of the show saw Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya and Richardson's Portia spending time with Quentin (Tom Hollander) and...
The Sandman and Love Actually stars sign on for Disney+ Artful Dodger series
Disney+'s upcoming The Artful Dodger series has confirmed a star-studded cast. The show, which is based on Charles Dickens's famed Oliver Twist character, is set in 1850s Australia, with Dodger living a double life as a surgeon while being unable to shake his knack for crime. The programme has been...
Tom Hardy's new TV project lands first trailer
A first trailer for Tom Hardy's new TV series Predators has been released. The Venom star narrates the new Sky Nature documentary series, which spans five episodes following five different predators across the globe. They include cheetahs in Tanzania, polar bears in Canada, lions in Botswana, pumas in Chile and...
Emily in Paris season 3 trailer teases the aftermath of season 2 cliffhanger
Emily in Paris spoilers follow. Emily in Paris is back, tout le monde. And she's chicer than ever!. Netflix dropped the trailer for Emily in Paris season 3 today (November 30) ahead of its December release date, and it looks like there's still plenty of drama to come in the city of light.
Blood & Water season four potential release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know
Blood & Water spoilers follow. Netflix's hit South African TV series Blood & Water became a binge-worthy sensation when it debuted in 2020 and developed a devoted following. Season two turned up the shock factor in 2021, and the recently released third season raised the stakes even higher. To refresh...
First look at Indiana Jones 5 full cast revealed
The fifth chapter in the Indiana Jones saga is fast approaching, and we finally have some more information about its sizeable ensemble. Alongside Harrison Ford – back as the titular archaeostar 15 years after the almost unanimously panned Crystal Skull – Indiana Jones 5 also stars Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena Brody, Indy's goddaughter.
Joe Pesci reveals Home Alone stunt that went wrong
Home Alone star Joe Pesci has revealed how a stunt gone wrong while filming the Christmas classic led to him sustaining series burns. In an interview with People for the 30th anniversary of Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (yes, it really has been that long), Pesci revealed he was injured while filming the scene which sees Macaulay Culkin's Kevin McCallister set his character's hat on fire.
Emmerdale airs Vanessa Woodfield exit scenes
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has aired Vanessa Woodfield's exit scenes. Wednesday's (November 30) episode featured a temporary goodbye for Vanessa, as actress Michelle Hardwick has gone on maternity leave after welcoming daughter Betty Brooks with Emmerdale producer Kate Brooks earlier this month. This swansong saw Vanessa and girlfriend Suzy Merton...
Netflix confirms Wednesday has beaten big Stranger Things viewer record
Wednesday has broken the record for the most hours viewed in a single week of any Netflix TV show ever. The Addams Family spinoff series has achieved a record-breaking 341.2 million hours viewed, despite the fact that it only debuted last week. Season 4 of Stranger Things was watched for 301.3 million hours in its first week.
Coronation Street star Alan Halsall explains Tyrone's surprise proposal decision
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Alan Halsall has opened up on Tyrone Dobbs's upcoming surprise proposal to Fiz Stape on the soap. It's fair to say that the couple have been through quite a lot over the past few years, and in scenes airing next week, Tyrone decides it's time to pop the question again after a meeting with the school counsellor over Hope, where they're quizzed about their family.
Coronation Street killer Stephen Reid faces new family crisis as his lies continue
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Stephen Reid's constant lies threaten to trip him up in Coronation Street, as niece Sarah Platt grows desperate for his cash investment. In new scenes set to broadcast on ITV, Sarah is still hoping to enter into business with Underworld co-worker Michael after being struck by his designs, but she's soon left deflated by a potential investor meeting.
The Stranger (Netflix)
Has anyone seen the drama - The Stranger on Netflix. starring sexy Richard Armitage as Adam Price? I am on the final episode and wow, I have enjoyed it. Lots of twists. I am watching the final now.
Eastenders should premiere episodes each morning Monday to Thursday at 6am on BBC IPlayer
Eastenders should premiere episodes each morning Monday to Thursday at 6am on BBC IPlayer for that day’s BBC One airing. Hollyoaks is the first soap to premiere episodes permanently on All 4 the day of E4 broadcast. Weekly boxsets can be for special occasions like sporting events or even Christmas if they wanted too. Emmerdale and Coronation Street should as well premiere on ITVX at least the day of their ITV1 broadcast. I still prefer box-set format but I can't see them doing that permanently which I would like it to happen. It may happen in the next decade or so. What do you think of daily release of EastEnders on iPlayer? Or do you still prefer the weekly box-set. Do you still like it to premiere first on television broadcast? Or others?
DS's Favourite Xmas Top 5 Hit - ROUND 20
Maocolm Vaughan - St. Therese of the Roses (1957) Frank Ifield - Lovesick Blues (1962) The Foundations - Build Me Up Buttercup (1968) Alvin Stardust - My Coo-Ca-Choo (1973) Renee and Renato - Save Your Love (1982) 13%. 3 votes. Erasure - Sometimes (1983) 30%. 7 votes. Janet Jackson -...
Coronation Street's Todd Grimshaw caught out over secret feelings for Laurence
Coronation Street spoilers follow from this week's episodes, which are available to watch now on ITVX. These episodes have not yet aired on TV, so this article contains storyline details that some viewers may wish to avoid. Todd Grimshaw's secret crush on Laurence Reeves will be uncovered in new Corrie...
Song Suggestions/Wishlist
2. The Power of Love by Jennifer Rush/Air Supply/Laura Branigan/Celine Dion. 3. The Power of Love by Frankie Goes to Hollywood/Gabrielle Aplin. 23. Like I'm Gonna Lose You by Meghan Trainor ft. John Legend. 25. I Don't Want to Miss a Thing by Aerosmith from Armageddon. 28. Mad World by...
Nicolas Cage's Dracula will be "boss from hell" in new movie
Renfield director Chris McKay has said that Nicolas Cage's Dracula will be a "boss from hell" in the new movie. Cage is set to play Dracula in the upcoming film which stars X-Men's Nicholas Hoult in the titular role as Dracula's employee Renfield. According to the director, this reimagining of...
Stranger Things star David Harbour's Violent Night gets reviews
Stranger Things star David Harbour plays a grizzled Father Christmas in Violent Night, but is the movie worth a trip to the cinema?. Well, the first reviews are now dropping from the sky like snowflakes, which we've put together into snippets below. As for the Violent Night storyline, Harbour's jolly...
Corrie is becoming a laughing stock
Is this for real? Hope tries to reconnect with her father (John Stape) in upcoming scenes. What the hell is this soap has become? I don't even tell my mates that I watch Corrie anymore as it's well embarrassing to say I watch this soap with these stupid storylines. I...
EastEnders - Sonia
Janine actually had a point about her being the next Dot (or Pat) type of character, someone who doesn’t really have a storyline of their own but is a big part in everyone else’s. I love her. I support a loyal legendary NHS nurse called Sonia Fowler 🤩
