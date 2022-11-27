Eastenders should premiere episodes each morning Monday to Thursday at 6am on BBC IPlayer for that day’s BBC One airing. Hollyoaks is the first soap to premiere episodes permanently on All 4 the day of E4 broadcast. Weekly boxsets can be for special occasions like sporting events or even Christmas if they wanted too. Emmerdale and Coronation Street should as well premiere on ITVX at least the day of their ITV1 broadcast. I still prefer box-set format but I can't see them doing that permanently which I would like it to happen. It may happen in the next decade or so. What do you think of daily release of EastEnders on iPlayer? Or do you still prefer the weekly box-set. Do you still like it to premiere first on television broadcast? Or others?

3 HOURS AGO