Poor situational awareness? Herschel Walker disses EVs in 'Battery Belt' ahead of Senate runoff

As great as it is that Georgia is gaining so much from the EV industry and how awful it is that Walker simply doesn't understand anything about it, there's a far worse part of this. Way too many Georgians want to saddle our state with a Senator, Herschel Walker, who is completely incapable and unqualified to do the job. Show a little decency if you feel that way and don't vote. Better still, vote for a highly qualified candidate, Senator Warnock.
some of the people who voted for this idiot will be applying for a job with one of these EV companies. Even though he is totally against EVs his followers will totally over look his remarks once they are hired by the same companies he is against, so sad
Walker does not live here, and clearly does not understand this state. Please let's put someone in DC that can help move GA forward. Walker might be a nice guy, and a football hero, but not equipped to work for GA.
Comments / 12