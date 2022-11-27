LEXINGTON, Ky. — There won't be a sixth season of college football for Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, who announced during a Twitter space Wednesday night that he will enter the NFL draft. Levis was speaking on a Blue Chips Twitter space and added he has not decided whether he will play in the Wildcats' forthcoming bowl game. Kentucky's bowl site, and opponent, will be announced Sunday. ...

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 13 MINUTES AGO