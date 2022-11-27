Read full article on original website
Pewter Report
Week 12 Snap Count Analysis: Bucs vs. Browns
Each week after every Bucs game, we’ll take a closer look at the snap count distribution for the Tampa Bay offense and defense. We’ll assess what we can learn from who played the most and least from the game. Here is a closer view of of which players...
Pewter Report
Multiple Bucs Are Banged Up In The Secondary
Tristan Wirfs isn’t the only player dealing with an injury from the Bucs last game. In fact, most of Tampa Bay’s secondary went down at some point in their 23-17 overtime loss to Cleveland. While cornerbacks Carlton Davis III and Jamel Dean were both hurt at moments in...
Pewter Report
Bucs OT Wirfs’ Injury Status Updated
When right tackle Tristan Wirfs was carted off the field late in overtime of the Bucs’ 23-17 loss, it was a scary sight. Typically when a player needs a cart to get to the locker room, you expect the worst kind of scenario. After the game, Todd Bowles didn’t have an update outside of that it’s a leg injury.
Pewter Report
Bucs’ Brady-Evans Connection On The Fritz
Of the many issues that have faced the Bucs offense this year, one that is becoming increasingly apparent is the connection between quarterback Tom Brady and his “X” receiver Mike Evans. Head coach Todd Bowles was asked about this in his press conference on Monday. “That’s a good...
Pewter Report
Bucs Monday Mailbag: Leftwich, Bowles Get Blame For Loss
Managing your family’s wealth means more to Amuni Financial than simply allocating your assets. It means legacy planning, brokerage & advisory services, retirement accounts, college savings accounts and insurance services. With 40 years of experience, let Amuni Financial help you plan ahead and stay ahead. Call Amuni Financial at...
Pewter Report
2-Point Conversion: Bad Offense, Clock Management Dooms Bucs
It’s time for Scott Reynolds’ post-game 2-Point Conversion column with two big statements, two probing questions and two bold predictions. The Bucs were stunned in overtime in Cleveland, blowing a 17-10 lead and losing to the Browns, 23-17. Thanks to losses by Atlanta and New Orleans, Tampa Bay still has a slight lead in the NFC South division. A disappointing showing by the offense and poor clock management led to the loss as the Bucs fell to 5-6 on the season.
Pewter Report
Bucs QB Brady: “In A Crazy Way, We’re Still In First Place”
Bucs quarterback Tom Brady discussed the team’s stunning 23-17 overtime loss to the Browns during his SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” Yet despite the loss, which dropped Tampa Bay to 5-6, the Bucs are still on top of the NFC South division.
Pewter Report
Bucs’ Decision To Punt On Fourth-And-2 Was Inexcusable
There are so many things you can point to in the Bucs’ 23-17 loss in Cleveland. Play-calling was inefficient, but what’s new? Execution was off, but that’s normal. Tampa Bay has semi-regularly overcome both of those obstacles this season. And they almost overcame them again against the Browns.
Pewter Report
Bucs Designate Key DB To Return From IR
The Bucs announced on Wednesday that they have designated veteran safety Logan Ryan to come off of injured reserve. He has a three-week window in which he can do so and can return as soon as the Bucs’ Monday night home game against the Saints. Ryan has been out...
