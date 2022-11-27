Read full article on original website
Democrats Now Have Access To 6 Years Of Donald Trump’s Tax Returns
The Treasury Department complied with a request for the former president's tax returns after a three-year legal battle.
Why the Oath Keepers guilty verdicts are bad news for others facing charges
A series of guilty verdicts in the Oath Keepers trial was a major win for the Justice Department (DOJ) that legal experts say is a warning sign to members of extremist groups still awaiting trial for their role in the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6. A jury on Tuesday delivered guilty verdicts on…
New York Post
Private jet travel broker accused of stealing over $4 million from wealthy clients
A private jet travel broker is accused of stealing more than $4 million from his ritzy clients — including a Big Apple TV journalist and major international consulting firm. William Boos, 55, appeared in Manhattan Supreme Court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to the slew of charges against him, including grand larceny and criminal possession of a forged instrument. “Between 2017 and 2020, the defendant stole over $4.5 million by charging some of his clients with flights they did not request or take — or charging other clients with flights that they took and paid for,” said Assistant District Attorney Natallia...
