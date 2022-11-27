Read full article on original website
13 year old Fort Worth girl makes college histroyAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Texas woman found by family 51 years after being kidnapped as a babyB.R. ShenoyFort Worth, TX
Parents Reunited With Daughter Who Was Abducted as a Baby 51 Years AgoFatim HemrajFort Worth, TX
Texas Family Solves Cold Case On Their OwnStill UnsolvedFort Worth, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against TCU for the Big 12 Championship
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against TCU for the Big 12 Championship on Saturday, December 3, 2022. "Good afternoon everyone. Excited for the guys last Saturday to come out and play really well and earned the opportunity to represent this program in the Big 12 championship. A lot of distractions last week, a lot of potential distractions. Whether it would be senior day, last game at home to the weather, to playing your rival, all those things and I thought our guys did a really good job of blocking out as much of the outside noise as they could and focus on just playing a really good game against a much improved, really good Kansas team and I thought there was some ups and downs but for the most part I thought our kids handled everything really well and we found a way to get a pretty good win in front have a great crowd, that was a phenomenal crowd. We've had great crowds all year, and that one would be hard to top as loud as they were from the opening kickoff to the very end, seeing our players go and engage with the fans afterwards. I thought it was a great crowd, can't thank them enough."
TCU QB Duggan goes from losing job to winning every game
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Without Max Duggan, the fourth-year quarterback who had lost his starting job going into this season, third-ranked TCU might not be undefeated, getting ready for the Big 12 championship game and on the verge of making the College Football Playoff. “It’s just our guys’ undying belief in him, and our guys trying to play their tails off for him because they have so much respect and admiration for what he brings to our football program every day,” first-year TCU coach Sonny Dykes said. “I’d do anything for that guy,” sixth-year senior offensive lineman Wes Harris said. “He’s got the heart of a warrior and he’s just a leader.” Since taking over in the second half of the season opener, after redshirt freshman starter Chandler Morris sprained his knee, Duggan has been one of the nation’s most efficient passers. He has completed two-thirds of his passes, leads the Big 12 with 3,070 yards and 29 touchdowns, and has thrown only three interceptions.
Gary Patterson Reportedly A Candidate For Head Coaching Job
College football's coaching carousel is spinning into overdrive after concluding the regular season. Another vacancy surfaced Monday when UNLV fired Marcus Arroyo despite improving to 5-7 this season. The Rebels could potentially consider a prominent replacement. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman speculated Gary Patterson as an "interesting name" to monitor. Patterson...
wvsportsnow.com
Report: WVU to Hire North Texas AD Wren Baker as Next Director of Athletics
As first reported by SI’s Ross Dellenger, West Virginia University is expected to hire North Texas AD Wren Baker as their next Director of Athletics. Baker served as UNT’s AD since 2016, as well as Vice President. Baker is 44-years-old and is a native of Oklahoma. The University...
Promising '25 QB Wyatt Becker breaks down recent visits to Oregon and TCU
Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame sophomore quarterback Wyatt Becker has been active on the travel circuit and was able to check out Oregon and TCU earlier this month. Becker is among the nation’s most coveted quarterbacks in the ’25 class. He’s a player we’ve been watching since before he even stepped foot on a high school campus and he did some really good things this past season.
wvsportsnow.com
Twitter Reactions from Report of WVU Hiring Wren Baker as AD
Following the report of WVU hiring North Texas AD Wren Baker, let’s take a look at what Twitter had to say. It appears as North Texas fans are disappointed of Baker leaving for West Virginia. West Virginia fans showed their love to the hire, as well as their questions.
Want To Work For The PGA? Here’s How
The 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship will be held on May 24-28, 2023 and will be the first of six major championships to be hosted at PGA’s new headquarters in Frisco in the next 12 years. In preparation for the four-day championship, the PGA of America is inviting talent from all backgrounds to apply for short-term employment as operations assistants.
Longtime Texas Residents, The Walkers Are Actually Landlords Of Alleged Georgia Residence
Herschel Walker — whose worst-kept secret may or not be that he lived in Texas for decades before he became a Republican senatorial candidate — appears to have been falsely claiming to be a Georgia resident for the last “17 years.”. Yet, upon launching his campaign for...
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by behrouz sasani on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around and want to see what a really delicious steak should taste like.
13 year old Fort Worth girl makes college histroy
Fort Worth teenager Alena Wicker made history when she was recently accepted into the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine for 2024. The thirteen-year-old became the youngest Black person ever to be accepted to a medical school.
Dallas pie shop ranked best in state & among best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s pie! Fruity or nutty filling with a delicious crust, delicious crust, can’t imagine a more beautiful holiday dessert. While everyone is still wondering why in the world they consumed thousands of calories in a mere two or so hours last Thursday, we’re over here consumed with the deliciousness that pies truly bring to the table.
Dallas Observer
Eagles Brought Fort Worth to Hotel California This Black Friday Evening
On Black Friday evening, Eagles fans entered Dickies Arena to a stage shrouded by a gray curtain, as classic folk rock songs played low as the venue’s walk-in music. It was an older crowd, and many audience members shared their personal experiences with the band over the last 50 years. Some remembered the late Glenn Frey, the Eagles guitarist who died in 2016, leaving drummer-turned-guitarist Don Henley at the band’s helm.
Is This A Wolf? Probably Not
Bobcats, coyotes and deer, oh my! North Texas is a wildlife hotspot, but is a wolf hanging out in the area?. Carrollton resident, Aimee Ramirez, saw what she believed to be a wolf while driving on Midway Road, near President George Bush Turnpike. She quickly snapped a photo of the animal before it was able to run off. Ramirez reported that a firetruck was attempting to locate the animal, driving around the block.
If You See A Bobcat Or Coyote, Here’s What To Do
Last Tuesday a Plano resident spotted a bobcat while taking a walk with her dog in Plano near State Highway 121 and Independence Parkway. The Dallas Morning News reported that Dawn Sun immediately picked up her Chihuahua to protect it as soon as she noticed the bobcat had a squirrel dangling in its mouth.
dmagazine.com
The No. 1 Sign That Dallas Is Not Yet a World-Class City
At one of the handful—only a handful!—of decent downtown bars in which to watch sports (in this case, Press Box Grill), there are empty seats at the bar at the start of a historic do-or-die World Cup match for the USMNT. If Eric Johnson wants to get reelected,...
What to know about incoming cold front Tuesday night in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Another day, another cold front set to impact North Texas as November is winding down to an abrupt halt and December is about to start bringing the holiday season to the absolute forefront. Tuesday will prove to be a warm day according to the National Weather...
San Angelo LIVE!
SHOCKING VIDEO: Unidentified Cowboys Fan Destroys Downtown Bench Outside San Angelo Night Club
SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo's Downtown night club, the Chadbourne Tavern, is searching for a Dallas Cowboys fan who destroyed their street side bench over the weekend. In the video above you can see a man in a Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboy Jersey attempting to steal the bench. Unknown to him prior to the attempted theft, the bench was nailed to the ground.
dmagazine.com
Emporium Pies Has Sold To New Dallas Owners
A family with North Texas ties has purchased Emporium Pies, a small chain of beloved pie shops that started in a converted house in the Bishop Arts District. Founders and owners Megan Wilkes and Mary Sparks decided to sell, but it’s unclear why. The new owners are Landon and...
Are we in a recession? Here's what bankers in DFW say
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Is the economy in a recession? It depends on who you ask. But one thing bankers in North Texas seem to agree on is their confidence that the region will weather the storm better than the rest of the country. They also all see a recession as an opportunity for their companies to gain an edge over competitors and take market share.
