If you have limited resources available to create your product images is there any way you can make them pop in post-production? In this step by step tutorial we walk through the editing process used to finish this image. There are many different ways to edit images and you will find your own workflow for that purpose. For this, I chose to edit via Lightroom and Photoshop as I felt the clean-up tools in Photoshop would be best suited.

1 DAY AGO