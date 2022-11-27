Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Related
Auburn wins the Iron Bowl... of nature sightings
The football field wasn’t the only venue where Alabama and Auburn competed last weekend. And while Auburn’s gridiron performance wasn’t quite what Tiger fans were hoping for, Auburn did come out on top in the inaugural Marble Bowl, a friendly wildlife observation competition designed to encourage the general public to log photos of wild animal sightings through the iNaturalist website or app.
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden, once a starter, enters transfer portal
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden announced Wednesday he is entering the transfer portal. Holden, a junior, began this season as a starter but saw his role decrease later in the regular season. After starting the first five games and scoring four touchdowns over that span, he did not play in games against LSU or Ole Miss. Holden’s lone catch in last weekend’s Iron Bowl was a screen pass for a 27-yard touchdown.
Hugh Freeze confident Auburn can ‘get out of the wilderness,’ turn things around ‘fairly fast’
Hugh Freeze met with his new team for the first time Tuesday morning, just a few hours before he was officially introduced as Auburn’s new coach. During that meeting with the team, which Freeze described as “incredible,” the 53-year-old coach gave his players his initial pitch for resurrecting a program that has fallen on hard times thanks to back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 1998-99.
Scouts view: Breaking down Thompson vs. Auburn in the Class 7A title game
Thompson and Auburn will meet for the Class 7A state title tonight for the second time in three years. In case anyone forgot, the Warriors beat the Tigers 29-28 in Tuscaloosa in 2020 by scoring 10 points in the final 18 seconds. Thompson (10-3) is playing in its fifth straight...
Hugh Freeze apologizes for unsolicited DMs to former Liberty student
Auburn coach Hugh Freeze apologized Tuesday for the controversial unsolicited direct messages he sent to a former Liberty student over the summer. In an interview with ESPN.com’s Chris Low, Freeze was asked about the multiple messages he sent in July to Chelsea Andrews, a former Liberty student who was among the plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the university regarding its handling of sexual assault claims and Title IX cases. Andrews, a sexual assault survivor, is an outspoken critic of Liberty leadership, including Flames athletics director Ian McCaw. She was messaged by Freeze regarding her criticism of McCaw, the disgraced former Baylor athletics director who resigned at Baylor in 2016 as a result of that program’s sexual assault scandal.
Another Alabama offensive lineman enters transfer portal
Alabama backup offensive lineman Tanner Bowles entered the transfer portal Wednesday, On3 Sports reported. Bowles, a redshirt junior, served as the Tide’s third-string center behind Seth McLaughlin and Darrian Dalcourt this season. He also served as a backup guard. The Kentucky native was a four-star recruit who joined Alabama...
Cadillac Williams to remain at Auburn, receive promotion on Hugh Freeze’s staff
Cadillac Williams helped guide Auburn through the final month of a difficult season. Now he’ll remain part of the program’s future. The plan is for Williams to be retained by Hugh Freeze and add the title of associate head coach as the new Auburn coach works to assemble his first coaching staff on the Plains, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told AL.com. It is unclear when an official announcement will come from Auburn, but Williams posted a tweet late Monday night that featured a photo of he and Freeze meeting and included the words “let’s get to work.”
Auburn edge coach/special teams coordinator Roc Bellantoni out as Hugh Freeze assesses staff
Roc Bellantoni is out as Auburn’s edge coach and special teams coordinator after one season as Hugh Freeze starts to assess the Tigers’ staff and assemble his own on the Plains. A source confirmed to AL.com that Bellantoni was let go Wednesday, less than two days after Freeze...
Cadillac Williams ‘disappointed’ but ‘not upset’ after interviewing for Auburn head coaching job
Hugh Freeze wasn’t certain what kind of reception he was going to get from Cadillac Williams, but Auburn’s new head coach was prepared to “plead and beg” to convince Williams to remain on staff when the two had their first discussions Monday night in Auburn’s athletics complex.
With NFL Draft decision ahead, Cadillac Williams ‘would love’ to see Tank Bigsby return in 2023
Cadillac Williams has been in Tank Bigsby’s shoes. Nineteen years ago, coming off his best individual season at Auburn, Williams had to weigh whether to declare for the NFL Draft or return for his senior season. Now Bigsby, Auburn’s star running back, faces the same question after wrapping up his junior season just 30 yards shy of back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing campaigns.
Former Auburn QB coach headed to Charlotte, per report
Former Auburn assistant Mike Hartline has reportedly landed his first full-time on-field coaching job. Hartline is expected to be named the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator at Charlotte, according to a report by The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. Hartline spent this past season on staff at Auburn, where he was hired as an offensive analyst in January before taking over as the program’s quarterbacks coach during the final month of the season.
Rewinding Hugh Freeze’s first thoughts as Auburn head coach
Newly hired Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze will meet with the media on Tuesday at the Woltosz Football Performance Center on Auburn’s campus. Freeze comes to Auburn after coaching at Liberty from 2019-22 with a 34-15 record and four bowl games. Freeze has 12 years of coaching experience, including Lambuth University (2008-09), Arkansas State (2011), and Ole Miss (2012-16). He’s 103-47 as a head coach.
The best recruits in Auburn this week for the 2022 AHSAA Super 7
High school football fans have waited all year for this week. The Alabama High School Athletic Association will take over Auburn for the Super 7 state championship games starting on Wednesday night. The best teams feature some of the best recruits in the country, too. Hugh Freeze and the Tigers...
thebamabuzz.com
Staks Pancake House to open first Alabama location in Auburn
Get that knife and fork ready—Staks Pancake Kitchen is coming soon to Auburn. From fluffy french toast to mouthwatering omelettes, read on for all the tasty details. Currently open for business in three Tennessee cities (Germantown, East Memphis + Southaven), the restaurant will soon be branching out with Alabama’s very first location in Auburn.
AD John Cohen: Hugh Freeze ‘completely transparent’ during Auburn search
Hugh Freeze was among Auburn’s top targets during its coaching search, and when the dust settled on the process after four weeks, it was Freeze who emerged as the Tigers’ new head coach. Freeze is the first major hire for Auburn athletics director John Cohen, who took over...
Archibald: Auburn’s problem isn’t just a Hugh Freeze problem
Enter your email to subscribe to John’s upcoming weekly newsletter:. This is an opinion column. Funny how much you say when you say nothing at all. About what’s important to you. About what’s not important to you. About who is not important to you and who is.
Can Auburn ease the pain of the ‘worst kind of nightmare’ in 7A title game rematch with Thompson?
This is an opinion piece. Auburn offensive lineman Avery Ferris calls the events during the final minute of the 2020 Class 7A championship in Tuscaloosa “the worst kind of nightmare.”. His Tigers, closing in on the school’s first state football title, led No. 1-ranked Thompson 28-13 entering the final...
Auburn traded Cadillac for a creepy white van
Cadillac Williams is Auburn. He’s everything that’s right about Auburn. Hugh Freeze represents everything that’s wrong about Auburn. Of course he got the job. Auburn could have had a Cadillac. Instead, they bought a creepy white van. With lots of baggage. R E L A T E...
Hugh Freeze’s salary, buyout figures at Auburn disclosed
Further details about Hugh Freeze’s contract at Auburn were disclosed Tuesday afternoon. Freeze, who was announced as the Tigers’ new head coach Monday, will make a base salary of $6.5 million over the course of his six-year deal, an Auburn athletics official confirmed to AL.com. Freeze’s contract includes on- and off-field incentives that, if all of them -- including a national championship -- are attained, would max his salary out at $10 million that season. The contract also includes an annual retention bonus.
Auburn High blitzes Oxford to win 2022 girls flag football state title
Auburn didn’t waste any time taking control of Wednesday’s AHSAA girls flag football championship game. The Tigers’ Aaliyah Parker and Madison Allen intercepted passes to end Oxford’s first two drives, and quarterback Brooke Hallman turned both into touchdowns. Hallman threw four first-half touchdown passes as the...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
207K+
Followers
64K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0