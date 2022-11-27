Burton (MI) Fire Truck Collides with SUV while Responding to Fire, Causing Rollover Crash

Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Police: Passing motorist finds man dead in vehicle that crashed into tree, landed in ditch
A 33-year-old Caro man was found dead Tuesday in his vehicle that had left the roadway, hit a tree and uprooted another before landing in a ditch in Groveland Township, officials said. According to the Michigan State Police, a passing motorist spotted the vehicle in the ditch along Grange Hall...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Grand Blanc Township (Grand Blanc Township, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Grand Blanc Township. The crash happened at the Dort Highway intersection on I-75 at around 7:40 a.m. The early-30s driver rear-ended a car, drove around it, crossed all three lanes of traffic, and rolled over into the median as he entered southbound I-75.
thelivingstonpost.com
Police ID driver in Sunday’s fatal crash on Oak Grove Road
The driver in the Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, single-vehicle fatal crash on Oak Grove Road in Cohoctah Township has been identified as Michael Scott Gricius, 31, of Flushing. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Gricius was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on Oak Grove Road south of Cohoctah Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree before bursting into flames. At approximately 9:16 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the single-vehicle crash; at the time deputies arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Genesee County (Genesee County, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Genesee County. Around 4:50 p.m., the Davison Township resident arrived at the Irish Road exit of I-69 in a Ford Escape.
Passerby finds wrecked vehicle in ditch in Northern Oakland County, driver dead inside
A man from Michigan’s Thumb region has died after a crash overnight in Oakland County, but the wrecked car wasn’t discovered until morning.
Burton fire truck collides with SUV while responding to structure fire, causing rollover crash
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A city of Burton fire truck was involved in a crash with a SUV on its way to a structure fire Saturday afternoon, officials say. At about 2:10 p.m. Nov. 26, crews from the Burton Fire Department were heading to the scene of a reported structure fire when they passed through an intersection showing a red light at South Center Road and Lippincott Boulevard.
Driver killed in fiery Livingston County crash
The crash occurred around 9:16 a.m., with Livingston Co. deputies arriving at a lone car crash.
Woman critically injured in I-69 crash in Genesee County
GENNESEE COUNTY, MI – A woman was critically injured in a crash that shut I-69 down for nearly two hours Friday evening. The Davison Township woman was driving a Ford Escape when she entered I-69 at Irish Road around 4:50 p.m., Nov. 25, Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon told MLive Sunday, Nov. 27. She appears to be the driver that caused the crash with a Chevrolet Silverado, Rendon said.
Woman hospitalized after collision with two vehicles Thanksgiving night
SANILAC COUNTY, MI – A 66-year-old Peck woman was injured on Thanksgiving after rear-ending one vehicle and later striking another in a three-vehicle collision. Sanilac County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched shortly after 6 p.m. to a crash Thursday, Nov. 24, on Brockway Road near Galbraith Line Road in Sanilac County’s Speaker Township.
Ingham Sheriff: Suspect stealing diesel from farm tractors
According to the Ingham County Sheriff's office, an unknown person is going around stealing diesel from tractors in Aurelis and Leslie Townships.
WNEM
SB I-75 back open in Genesee County following crash
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - All lanes of southbound I-75 are back open in Genesee County following a morning crash. The crash was reported at Dort Highway about 8 a.m. on Tuesday. All southbound lanes were closed for a couple hours but have since reopened.
abc12.com
Early morning fire destroys vacant house in Flint
An abandoned house on Stewart Avenue in Flint went up in flames early Monday. The property owned by the Genesee County Land Bank was destroyed, but firefighters stopped the flames from spreading further.
WNEM
Caro man killed in Oakland Co. crash
OAKLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - State Police are investigating a rural Oakland County crash where a 33-year-old Caro man was found dead in the driver’s seat. Investigators said troopers received reports of a car in a ditch along Grand Hall Road in Groveland Township about 8:35 a.m. on Tuesday.
Flint will spend $1M to repave 3 of the city’s most pothole-ridden streets
FLINT, MI -- Plenty of streets could use resurfacing in the city, but Director of Transportation Rodney McGaha says he’s picked out sections of three roadways that are among the worst of the worst to repave first thing next spring. “If you travel these roads you know someone is...
fox2detroit.com
I-94 lanes, ramps closing for bridge work in Macomb County
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Bridge work in Macomb County will lead to I-94 lane and ramp closures through late December. The Martin Road bridge repairs will require closures in multiple locations on I-94 between I-696 and 12 Mile Road beginning Monday, Nov. 28. Lane and ramp closures:. Eastbound...
fox2detroit.com
Driver dead, body found in trunk after Dearborn police chase ends in crash
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is dead and a person's body was found in the car's trunk following a Dearborn police pursuit that ended in a crash. The incident unfolded Sunday afternoon on Tireman near Wyoming on the Detroit-Dearborn border. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on...
Midland man accused of killing Bay County motorcyclist in crash takes plea
BAY CITY, MI — A Midland man accused of drunkenly crashing into a motorcycle, killing its driver and injuring its passenger in the process, has accepted a plea deal. Roy G. Trumble, 71, in late October appeared before Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph K. Sheeran and pleaded no contest to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing serious injury. The former is a 15-year felony, while the latter is punishable by up to five years in prison.
Man charged with robbing Shelby Twp. store on Black Friday, leading police on chase that ended with merchandise all over the road
A Pontiac man is facing a long list of charges for a dangerous situation on Black Friday that Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido says “could have been much worse.”
WNEM
Sebewaing man arrested for breaking into northern MI home
EMMET COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Sebewaing man is behind bars for breaking into a northern Michigan home on Thanksgiving. In a release sent to TV5, Michigan State Police said it started when an alarm went off at a home on W. Beaver Rd. in Bear Creek Township on Thursday, Nov. 24.
fox2detroit.com
Victim run over, killed in parking lot of Madison Heights T-Mobile
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died after he was run over by a vehicle during a fight in the parking lot of a Madison Heights T-Mobile store Friday. Police said the 50-year-old victim was run over by a black Jeep Gladiator with tinted windows when he got out of his Saturn Ion in the parking lot near 14 Mile and I-75 around 6:30 p.m.
