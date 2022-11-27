Read full article on original website
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Emergency responders arrived to a chaotic scene, when two men drowned in Lake of the Ozarks on Thanksgiving weekend. Lake Ozark Fire Protection District was the first to arrive at the 0.5 Mile Marker on the afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 26. They came by ambulance and fire boat, and Interim Fire Chief David Matusik says the firefighters found a group of people distraught, and two of them swimming in the 55-degree water, searching for the men who had drowned. Those individuals were pulled from the water and treated for hypothermia. Had they been in the water much longer, Chief Matusik said there could have been twice as many fatalities that day, since neither was wearing a life jacket.
