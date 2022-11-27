Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
For Florida Democrats, Orlando is the New Miami for Reliable Voter SupportMatt O'HernFlorida State
Popeyes Restaurant Permanently Closes - Winter Park Florida Location ShutteringTy D.Winter Park, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Azpira at Windermere Senior “Elves” Seek Donations for First Responders’ StockingsKathy WolfWindermere, FL
mynews13.com
Tampa Police: arrest warrant issued for former Bucs WR Antonio Brown
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown on Thursday. According to officials, the 34-year-old is wanted for battery after a verbal altercation at a home in south Tampa on Nov. 28. The warrant states that the incident became physical when the suspect threw a shoe at the victim.
mynews13.com
SunRail connection to Apopka project is in limbo for now
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Some transportation projects will be delayed because voters rejected a one-cent sales tax in Orange County. Plans to add a SunRail connection to Apopka are on hold for now. Voters rejected a one-cent sales tax to fund transportation projects. The tax could have helped to...
mynews13.com
Officer stabbed, suspect killed at Daytona Beach gas station
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A man is dead after Daytona Beach Police say he stabbed an officer in the face at a Sunoco gas station. The incident happened around 9 a.m. on Thursday on W International Speedway Boulevard. “They attempted to detain him and the fight was on,” said...
mynews13.com
Disney World to close Splash Mountain soon for Tiana makeover
BAY LAKE, Fla. — Tiana's Bayou Adventure will take Disney's first Black princess on a new adventure—one that celebrates community—in “The Princess and the Frog"-inspired reimagining of Splash Mountain. What You Need To Know. Tiana's Bayou Adventure, an attraction inspired by "The Princess and the Frog"...
mynews13.com
Feeding movie crews in Pinellas allowed chef to open restaurant
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A local chef opened his own restaurant in Clearwater with money he made catering for production crews filming movies in Pinellas County over the past year. What You Need To Know. The chef catered six movies in five months before the filming stopped and he opened...
mynews13.com
Developing Lake County: A hot button issue
ORLANDO, Fla. — Development projects within Lake County continue to increase, and it’s a topic that seems to divide each community. Regina Cruz-Morales has lived in Clermont for 10 years. She’s seen some changes. Cruz-Morales is also a real estate agent. She’s seen people come and go for the community’s growth. Yet she says inventory is low.
mynews13.com
New Smyrna Beach Commissioner hosts two community meetings on recovery
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach Zone 2 Commissioner Lisa Martin is two weeks into her new job and she is already trying to help residents that were impacted by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. What You Need To Know. New Smyrna Beach Zone 2 Commissioner Lisa Martin...
mynews13.com
Disney reveals lineup for EPCOT’s Broadway concert series
BAY LAKE, Fla. — Disney World has revealed the roster of singers who will perform for the Disney on Broadway concert series during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. What You Need To Know. EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will feature Disney on Broadway concert series. Disney...
mynews13.com
Former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg gets 11 years in prison
ORLANDO, Fla. — The former tax collector for Seminole County, Joel Greenberg, was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Thursday. He found out his fate in a courtroom in the Middle District of Florida in the second day of sentencing proceedings. Greenberg, who pleaded guilty to six federal...
mynews13.com
Attempted murder suspect surrenders after police chase
COCOA, Fla. — A 17-year-old suspect sought in an attempted murder case surrendered to Brevard County SWAT officers after a chase early Wednesday, according to a press release from the Cocoa Police Department. What You Need To Know. A suspect is in police custody after a chase Wednesday morning.
