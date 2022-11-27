ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Tampa Police: arrest warrant issued for former Bucs WR Antonio Brown

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown on Thursday. According to officials, the 34-year-old is wanted for battery after a verbal altercation at a home in south Tampa on Nov. 28. The warrant states that the incident became physical when the suspect threw a shoe at the victim.
TAMPA, FL
SunRail connection to Apopka project is in limbo for now

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Some transportation projects will be delayed because voters rejected a one-cent sales tax in Orange County. Plans to add a SunRail connection to Apopka are on hold for now. Voters rejected a one-cent sales tax to fund transportation projects. The tax could have helped to...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Officer stabbed, suspect killed at Daytona Beach gas station

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A man is dead after Daytona Beach Police say he stabbed an officer in the face at a Sunoco gas station. The incident happened around 9 a.m. on Thursday on W International Speedway Boulevard. “They attempted to detain him and the fight was on,” said...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Disney World to close Splash Mountain soon for Tiana makeover

BAY LAKE, Fla. — Tiana's Bayou Adventure will take Disney's first Black princess on a new adventure—one that celebrates community—in “The Princess and the Frog"-inspired reimagining of Splash Mountain. What You Need To Know. Tiana's Bayou Adventure, an attraction inspired by "The Princess and the Frog"...
BAY LAKE, FL
Feeding movie crews in Pinellas allowed chef to open restaurant

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A local chef opened his own restaurant in Clearwater with money he made catering for production crews filming movies in Pinellas County over the past year. What You Need To Know. The chef catered six movies in five months before the filming stopped and he opened...
CLEARWATER, FL
Developing Lake County: A hot button issue

ORLANDO, Fla. — Development projects within Lake County continue to increase, and it’s a topic that seems to divide each community. Regina Cruz-Morales has lived in Clermont for 10 years. She’s seen some changes. Cruz-Morales is also a real estate agent. She’s seen people come and go for the community’s growth. Yet she says inventory is low.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Disney reveals lineup for EPCOT’s Broadway concert series

BAY LAKE, Fla. — Disney World has revealed the roster of singers who will perform for the Disney on Broadway concert series during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. What You Need To Know. EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will feature Disney on Broadway concert series. Disney...
BAY LAKE, FL
Attempted murder suspect surrenders after police chase

COCOA, Fla. — A 17-year-old suspect sought in an attempted murder case surrendered to Brevard County SWAT officers after a chase early Wednesday, according to a press release from the Cocoa Police Department. What You Need To Know. A suspect is in police custody after a chase Wednesday morning.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

