ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

RSV cases see early spike in Idaho, nationwide

BOISE, Idaho — The country has seen a nationwide surge in cases of RSV, including here in Idaho. Babies and children are especially vulnerable to the respiratory virus. Data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) shows RSV positivity, and positive cases, have surged in the last three weeks. For MMWR week 46 - which was measured Nov. 20, Idaho had 371 positive RSV tests with a 22.6% positivity rate.
BOISE, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Organization working to put medical marijuana on Idaho ballots

Idaho is one of 12 states in the U.S. where medical marijuana is illegal. That is why one group is pushing to put a new initiative on the 2024 ballot and legalize cannabis for medical use in the Gem State. Kind Idaho is a political action committee and 501(c)(4) nonprofit,...
IDAHO STATE
Blogging Big Blue

SNAP Benefits Oregon: Here’s How Much Oregonians Will Receive in December!

The emergency SNAP benefits allotments made in December in Oregon will continue, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services. After the federal government authorized the compensation for December, Oregon will distribute the emergency allotments in January 2023. However, once the federal public health emergency is over, it is anticipated that emergency allotments to SNAP recipients would come to an end.
OREGON STATE
Blogging Big Blue

Texas SNAP Benefits: Where to Use EBT Cards?

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is in charge of managing SNAP benefits in Texas, which are disbursed to Texas Lone Star Cards, the state’s EBT card, once a month. The same routine is followed each month for the distribution of benefits, which includes the November food stamps.
TEXAS STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho seeks to dismiss Satanic Temple abortion lawsuit, says a suit requires a pregnant woman

Attorneys representing the state of Idaho have asked a court to dismiss a lawsuit from the Satanic Temple over Idaho’s abortion laws, saying the organization lacks standing to pursue the case and refuting its legal arguments. The Satanic Temple filed its lawsuit in U.S. District Court of the District of Idaho at the end of […] The post Idaho seeks to dismiss Satanic Temple abortion lawsuit, says a suit requires a pregnant woman appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Who is Idaho’s Most Notorious Criminal?

For decades Boise Idaho housed some of the most violent, vicious, and downright scary criminals in the country. Horrific humans came from all over the world to serve their time at the Old Penitentiary. Who do you think Idaho's worst has been?. Readers Digest Idaho's most notorious criminal was James...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Why It’s Time For The National Media To Get Out of Idaho

You can pick your favorite or not-so-favorite national media outlet that will tell you they're giving you the latest. They tell us they want to help authorities find out who is responsible for the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin. However, the national media, like local media, is not in the public service; they're in what's in it for the business. The American public is fixated on these horrific murders; otherwise, the media 'Freak Show' would've moved on to the next town.
IDAHO STATE
Blogging Big Blue

Florida Food Stamps: SNAP Benefits Schedule in December 2022

Seniors on fixed incomes, those with disabilities, and other low-income households can receive assistance from food stamps programs. Establishing SNAP eligibility and paying benefits to Florida SNAP accounts on a regular monthly basis are the responsibilities of the Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic Self-Sufficiency (ESS). Food...
KIDO Talk Radio

Major Winter Storm Approaching Idaho; 6 Experts Weigh In on Snowfall in Boise

The National Weather Service in Boise has been tweeting about a "significant winter storm" forecasted to impact our region. When we were younger, that type of verbiage led us to try all the "Snow Day" superstitions. Wear your PJs inside out. Stick a spoon under your pillow. You name it, we tried everything we could to make snow blanket the valley floor and make it nearly impossible for busses to get to our neighborhood. Should your kids be doing the same for the storm headed our way?
BOISE, ID
The Moose 95.1 FM

Mother Nature is Coming for the Montana Idaho Border This Week

This week won't be a great time for travel to Idaho. Up to two feet of snow and very gusty winds are expected around West Yellowstone and along the Montana/Idaho border. It's pretty rare that we see the phrase "travel could be difficult to impossible" so let's take this advisory seriously. Even with just a FEW inches of snow falling in that area can cause poor visibility - this storm is supposed to bring up to two feet and very gusty winds. That makes for a dangerous combination.
MONTANA STATE
eastidahonews.com

Idaho plans to build two new locations for prisoners. Where will they be located?

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – The Idaho Department of Correction plans to spend nearly $156 million to build one prison and expand another in Ada County. The state plans to build an 848-bed prison for women, and a 280-bed housing unit for men inside an existing prison, according to a request for qualifications published by the Division of Public Works. The document is a request for qualified construction and design firms to bid for the project.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Blogging Big Blue

Blogging Big Blue

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
563K+
Views
ABOUT

Blogging Big Blue is a website that provides news and analysis with regards to the New York Giants football. Blogging Big Blue also writes on topics like Finance, Economy etc.

 https://www.bloggingbigblue.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy