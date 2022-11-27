Read full article on original website
David ree
3d ago
Now wait Biden said the pandemic was over a few months ago. I don't have problem with people getting help if they need it. But if you are able to work and pay your own way why should taxpayers have for it pay. And if it's illegals on it they shouldn't be allowed.
Valentina Nino
3d ago
of course they don't care if we live or die it's not them or their problem right
Which cities in Tennessee are seeing the most flu cases?
Tennessee remains "very high" on the weekly CDC flu cases map.
WTVCFOX
Case worker overload is impacting the well-being of local foster children, says DCS
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Department of Child Services (DCS) is working to help thousands of Tennessee children who are left to sleep in offices and hospitals. There are currently more than 9 thousand children in the foster system, and more than 800 of those children are in the Chattanooga area, according to Chambliss.
"Horrific" conditions has lawmakers calling for action in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The recent death of a homeless toddler in Tennessee has lawmakers asking for quick action from Gov. Bill Lee. It’s directed at the Department of Children’s Services. One lawmaker ABC24 spoke with described the current conditions as horrific, and says the department has been...
Tennessee Gives Families Extra $500 TANF EBT Benefits For Holiday Expenses
To lighten the burden endured by low-income households, Tennessee will be helping out approximately 24,000 children and their families with a little extra support this holiday season. SNAP Benefits:...
Tennessee Attorney General urges quicker federal action on robocalls
The Tennessee attorney general is making moves to fight back against illegal robocalls. AG Herbert Slatery is urging the Federal Communications Commission to fight against robocalls by moving up the deadline for smaller telephone companies to implement caller ID technology.
wpln.org
After pandemic gains, Tennessee’s funding board expects dramatic revenue growth to taper off
Tennessee has projected how much it expects its revenues to increase in the next couple of years. And in keeping with recent trends, they’re staying fairly conservative. Monday, the State Funding Board approved predictions that total tax revenues will rise between about 6.8% and 7.3% this fiscal year. For the budget year beginning next summer, the board approved a projected growth rate between 1.4% and 2.3%.
Tennessee Families First recipients to see holiday bonus payment
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Families who get monthly payments through Tennessee’s Families First Program are getting an extra $500 starting Thursday. Single mom and Kingsport resident Jessica Glauer told News Channel 11 that the money would make a big impact on her family’s holiday season. “Everything helps,” Glauer said. “It really is a blessing. The […]
fox17.com
Tennessee governor calls on Congress to stop military vaccine mandate
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and 20 other GOP governors are calling on congressional leaders to remove the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for US military members. Lee and the other governors penned a letter Wednesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Report card evaluates performance of Tennessee schools, districts
The Tennessee Department of Education on Monday released its annual State Report Card, offering a detailed look at individual schools, school districts and statewide education performance.
Toll lanes in Tennessee? State leaders considering options to replace declining gas tax revenue
Some of Tennessee's leaders are expressing an openness to considering toll lanes in the Volunteer State to help pay for roads and bridges and congestion reduction projects.
actionnews5.com
Tennessee gov sets election dates to replace fallen lawmaker
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has set election dates to fill the opening left by the death of Democratic state Rep. Barbara Cooper. The primary election to replace the longtime Memphis lawmaker will take place on Jan. 24 and the general election will be held on March 14. Cooper died on Oct. 25 at 93 years old.
WDEF
New State Report Card out for Tennessee Schools
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Department of Education has released this year’s edition of the State Report Card. It is a way for parents and the community to find out how your local school is doing. This year’s Report Card has been upgraded to give you a...
Participants in Tennessee’s Family First program to receive $500
The Tennessee Department of Human Services is providing extra support for families to receive cash assistance of $500.
$40M Tennessee incentive for battery cathode plant approved
A Tennessee panel on Monday approved a $40 million state economic incentive for a company that plans to invest $3.2 billion to develop a cathode materials plant for electric vehicle batteries.
Gov. Lee explains why he won’t dip into state’s ‘Rainy Day Fund’
Gov. Bill Lee (R-Tennessee) was clear when asked why he wouldn’t dip into the Tennessee "Rainy Day Fund".
fox17.com
Tennessee lawmaker wants handgun carry permits for cities like Nashville, Memphis
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker is calling for handgun carry permits in the state's most populous cities. Last year, Governor Bill Lee and the state legislature passed a permitless carry law for those 21 years of age or older as well as those 18 years of age or older who are active military.
wvlt.tv
Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Report cards are out, but not for students. The Tennessee Department of Education has released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport City School District was named exemplary for the second-straight year, with its students meeting, or exceeding, expectations in math and English standardized tests.
Report: TVA’s Allen Fossil Plant in Memphis ranks #10 in most contaminated U.S. sites
(Editor’s note: This story has been updated with comment from TVA.) The Tennessee Valley Authority’s coal ash dumps in Memphis rank among the worst in the nation for contamination of groundwater with cancer-causing toxins, according to a new report that relied on the power provider’s own records. TVA’s coal ash dumps at the now-defunct Allen […] The post Report: TVA’s Allen Fossil Plant in Memphis ranks #10 in most contaminated U.S. sites appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Did you feel it? 2 tiny earthquakes rumble near each other in East Tennessee and Kentucky
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from 2019. A couple of earthquakes shook up portions of East Tennessee and eastern Kentucky early Tuesday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the first 2.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Rutledge, Tennessee around 4 a.m. Tuesday. A few...
Tennessee families to get extra $500 payment on EBT cards
More relief is coming to families enrolled in the state's Families First/TANF program who may be pinching pennies this holiday season.
