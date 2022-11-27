Delaware Tax Rebates: You Have Remaining 7 Days To Apply for Stimulus Check

Residents have one week to submit their applications for the most recent round of $300 Delaware tax rebates.

The state has so far distributed more than 782,000 direct payments totaling $300 for each adult resident of Delaware. But according to state officials, many more residents are eligible for the payouts.

Delaware Tax Rebates Application Deadline

The 2022 Delaware Relief Rebate Program was established by legislation that was approved by Governor John Carney (D) in April. At the time, he hoped to repay $230 million to taxpayers.

Residents can apply for the rebate until November 30 at 11:59 pm, The state government has stated that after that point, no more applications will be considered. To be eligible for tax rebates, applicants must be Delaware residents who were 18 years or older and residing in the state on December 31, 2021.

Additionally, online candidates must supply their Social Security numbers, legal Delaware residential mailing addresses, and active driver’s licenses or identification cards that were issued by December 31, 2021.

If you’ve already received a check, get in touch with our office so we can verify your identity and forward the check to you, or you can pick it up in person, according to Rick Geisenberger, the secretary of finance for Delaware. If you meet the requirements to apply for a rebate, you can do so even if a check hasn’t been mailed to you.

Who is Eligible for Delaware’s Relief Program?

This $300 direct payment is only available to Delaware residents who are at least 18 years old, have a Social Security number, and have a current residential mailing address.

Additionally, the applicant must present any additional document that satisfies verification requirements or have a valid driver’s license issued by the Delaware DMV before December 31, 2021.

Residents can submit their applications online, but the state reminds everyone that submitting a successful application doesn’t guarantee they will be accepted to receive the relief refund. The delivery date for the next set of money is currently unknown.

