Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!Dianna CarneySalem, MA
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4The Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
Tufts prepares for various outcomes in Supreme Court affirmative action caseThe Tufts Daily
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
Related
thelocalne.ws
One injury in Topsfield crash
TOPSFIELD — One person has been taken to hospital following a roll-over collision. The crash happened around 8 p.m., Tuesday at the intersection of Hill and Cross streets, the fire department said. “One party was in the vehicle when it crashed, that patient was transported to the hospital by...
Flooded out Lowell residents still can’t go home
LOWELL -- Monday’s water main break in the Acre neighborhood was repaired in a matter of hours. But residents of a mid-rise Lowell Housing Authority building still can’t go home -- because of damage to basement utilities. Many residents of the 192-unit structure are elderly and/or disabled. “We’ve...
Drivers injured after separate crashes into Lynn and Yarmouth buildings
LYNN – Drivers in two Massachusetts communities were seriously injured Sunday morning in separate crashes that sent vehicles plowing into buildings.The first crash happened around 1 a.m. on Highbank Road in Yarmouth. The woman who was driving was ejected after crashing into a home. She was the only person in the car.Following the crash, the woman was taken by MedFlight to an area hospital with serious injuries. The residents were home at the time but were in a different part of the house and were not hurt.The American Red Cross is assisting the family with temporary housing.Around 10:30 a.m. in Lynn, an SUV slammed through a commercial garage on Chatham Street. The vehicle appeared to have plowed through one wall before travelling completely through the building and out a wall on the other side.The car caught fire after crashing.Police said two people were taken to the hospital, including the woman who was driving. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester VA Medical Center main building partially closes due to flooding
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester VA Medical Center’s main building is partially closed until further notice due to a pipe leak and flooding. Veterans affected by this closure will be called to reschedule. It is not known yet when the building will reopen. In the meantime, the following areas are NOT affected and running according to schedule:
WMUR.com
Two people in custody after stolen car from Concord found in Weare
WEARE, N.H. — Two people are facing charges after a car stolen from Concord was found in Weare Sunday morning. Mike McCormack was finally reunited with his car thanks to the help of the police, some quick-thinking neighbors and a pair of headphones. McCormack told News 9 he was...
NECN
Teenager Stabbed During Altercation at Train Station in Boston
Police are investigating a stabbing at an MBTA station in Boston late Saturday Night. Authorities say the incident occurred at around 11:40 p.m. on the stairs near the Franklin Street entrance of the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. An 18-year-old was found with stab wounds and was transported to a local...
NECN
Police in Tewksbury Asking the Public to Help Identify a Vandalism Suspect
Police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, have asked the public to help them identify a vandalism suspect after an incident on Friday night. According to Tewksbury police, the incident occurred on Catamount Road. Police did not provide any details on the extent of the damage, or what was vandalized. Anyone with information...
whdh.com
7NEWS sources: Drugs, likely fentanyl, found in Malden building where Hazmat crews responded
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Hazardous material crews responded to a building in Malden Wednesday afternoon after an unknown powder was found in the building. The Malden Fire Department had called in hazmat crews to assist at an apartment complex on Cory Lane after an unknown powder was found in the building around 11:30 Wednesday morning. 7NEWS sources said the powder was drugs, specifically fentanyl.
A Flying Squirrel Jumped Into a Plymouth Police Officer's Pocket & Asked Him to Play!
Photo by(Plymouth Police Department / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MA) Things are getting nutty in Plymouth! The Plymouth Police Department revealed on Sunday, November 27 via Facebook that a flying squirrel landed on an officer while they were on duty!
WMUR.com
Concord man says his car was stolen while warming up
CONCORD, N.H. — A Concord man said his car was stolen Friday morning while he was warming it up. Mike McCormack said he went back to his Tremont Street apartment to grab his water bottle. He said he looked out his kitchen window and could not find his car.
WMUR.com
Barrington woman killed, several others injured after rollover crash in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A Barrington woman died and several others were injured after a crash early Thanksgiving morning in Portsmouth. New Hampshire State Police said five hours after the crash, Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. Ceppetelli was a student at Salve Regina University and...
WMUR.com
Manchester woman missing for 41 years last seen with killer Terry Rasmussen, also known as 'Bob Evans'
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It's been 41 years since a Manchester woman was reported missing and investigators still don't know what happened to her. Denise Beaudin was 23 years old when she vanished. She was last seen by family on Thanksgiving in 1981, with her boyfriend, then-37-year-old Terry Rasmussen. Officials...
whdh.com
Wayland Police Chief resigns amid investigation
WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Wayland Police Chief has agreed to resign after being on administrative leave for over eight months. Chief Sean Gibbons, who took his leave in March, will step down at the end of December. The town has been investigating Gibbons, but the reason remains unclear. Gibbons has...
NH State Police Clocks 2 Drunk Drivers at Over 100 MPH on I-93
A New Hampshire State Police trooper pulled over two drivers going well over 100 mph on Interstate 93 early Sunday morning charging both with aggravated driving under the influence. A Massachusetts man was clocked at 120 mph in Bow around 3:20 a.m. as he passed Trooper Zach Bilotta. Jacob Hulsoor,...
2 Mass. men accused of aggravated DWI after traveling 100+ mph on I-93, NH State Police say
BOW, New Hampshire — Two Massachusetts men are facing charges of aggravated driving under the influence in two separate incidents after state police say they were traveling at speeds of 100 mph and 120 mph on Interstate 93 early Sunday morning. Jacob Hulsoor, 25, of Dorchester, Massachusetts was charged...
Thanksgiving Day Crash In NH Grants North Chelmsford Man DUI Charge: Police
A Massachusetts man has been charged with driving under the influence after crashing his car on Thanksgiving in New Hampshire, authorities said. Police responded to the crash at 18 Bush Hill Road in Pelham, NH, around 9:43 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, Pelham Police report. Upon arrival, officers found a...
NECN
No Bail for 21-Year-Old Accused of Killing Man in Lowell Traffic Dispute
The 21-year-old who allegedly shot and killed a man during a traffic dispute last week in Lowell, Massachusetts, faced a judge Friday, one day after he was taken into custody. Rafael Garcia-Rey was arrested Thursday by Lowell police, wanted in connection with the shooting that happened Nov. 15 on Maitland Avenue at Chelmsford Street. Authorities believe Garcia-Rey fatally shot 26-year-old Odogwu Ganobi following a verbal altercation about a traffic dispute.
Eyewitness News
Two arrested after burglary, fight with officers
MANSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 4:23 p.m. on Thursday, state troopers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked behind a residence on Middle Turnpike, in Mansfield. The caller advised police that the residence had been unoccupied for an extended period of time. Upon arrival, officers found Travis...
westfordcat.org
New COVID Strain Predominant in Mass., Body of Lost Westford Hiker Found: Weekend Wrap-Up
WESTFORD — Welcome to the Nov. 27 edition of Weekend Wrap-Up. Here, we highlight the most important news you may have missed this week in Westford. Westford COVID-19 Update: New Strain Predominant in Massachusetts. A new COVID-19 variant, related to the Omicron family, is now the predominant strain in...
The body of missing hiker found in New Hampshire
A Massachusetts woman who disappeared during a weekend hike in New Hampshire was found dead Wednesday on what would have been her 20th birthday.
Comments / 0