Newburyport, MA

thelocalne.ws

One injury in Topsfield crash

TOPSFIELD — One person has been taken to hospital following a roll-over collision. The crash happened around 8 p.m., Tuesday at the intersection of Hill and Cross streets, the fire department said. “One party was in the vehicle when it crashed, that patient was transported to the hospital by...
TOPSFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Flooded out Lowell residents still can’t go home

LOWELL -- Monday’s water main break in the Acre neighborhood was repaired in a matter of hours. But residents of a mid-rise Lowell Housing Authority building still can’t go home -- because of damage to basement utilities. Many residents of the 192-unit structure are elderly and/or disabled. “We’ve...
LOWELL, MA
CBS Boston

Drivers injured after separate crashes into Lynn and Yarmouth buildings

LYNN – Drivers in two Massachusetts communities were seriously injured Sunday morning in separate crashes that sent vehicles plowing into buildings.The first crash happened around 1 a.m. on Highbank Road in Yarmouth. The woman who was driving was ejected after crashing into a home. She was the only person in the car.Following the crash, the woman was taken by MedFlight to an area hospital with serious injuries. The residents were home at the time but were in a different part of the house and were not hurt.The American Red Cross is assisting the family with temporary housing.Around 10:30 a.m. in Lynn, an SUV slammed through a commercial garage on Chatham Street. The vehicle appeared to have plowed through one wall before travelling completely through the building and out a wall on the other side.The car caught fire after crashing.Police said two people were taken to the hospital, including the woman who was driving. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
YARMOUTH, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Manchester VA Medical Center main building partially closes due to flooding

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester VA Medical Center’s main building is partially closed until further notice due to a pipe leak and flooding. Veterans affected by this closure will be called to reschedule. It is not known yet when the building will reopen. In the meantime, the following areas are NOT affected and running according to schedule:
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Two people in custody after stolen car from Concord found in Weare

WEARE, N.H. — Two people are facing charges after a car stolen from Concord was found in Weare Sunday morning. Mike McCormack was finally reunited with his car thanks to the help of the police, some quick-thinking neighbors and a pair of headphones. McCormack told News 9 he was...
WEARE, NH
NECN

Teenager Stabbed During Altercation at Train Station in Boston

Police are investigating a stabbing at an MBTA station in Boston late Saturday Night. Authorities say the incident occurred at around 11:40 p.m. on the stairs near the Franklin Street entrance of the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. An 18-year-old was found with stab wounds and was transported to a local...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

7NEWS sources: Drugs, likely fentanyl, found in Malden building where Hazmat crews responded

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Hazardous material crews responded to a building in Malden Wednesday afternoon after an unknown powder was found in the building. The Malden Fire Department had called in hazmat crews to assist at an apartment complex on Cory Lane after an unknown powder was found in the building around 11:30 Wednesday morning. 7NEWS sources said the powder was drugs, specifically fentanyl.
MALDEN, MA
WMUR.com

Concord man says his car was stolen while warming up

CONCORD, N.H. — A Concord man said his car was stolen Friday morning while he was warming it up. Mike McCormack said he went back to his Tremont Street apartment to grab his water bottle. He said he looked out his kitchen window and could not find his car.
CONCORD, NH
whdh.com

Wayland Police Chief resigns amid investigation

WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Wayland Police Chief has agreed to resign after being on administrative leave for over eight months. Chief Sean Gibbons, who took his leave in March, will step down at the end of December. The town has been investigating Gibbons, but the reason remains unclear. Gibbons has...
WAYLAND, MA
97.5 WOKQ

NH State Police Clocks 2 Drunk Drivers at Over 100 MPH on I-93

A New Hampshire State Police trooper pulled over two drivers going well over 100 mph on Interstate 93 early Sunday morning charging both with aggravated driving under the influence. A Massachusetts man was clocked at 120 mph in Bow around 3:20 a.m. as he passed Trooper Zach Bilotta. Jacob Hulsoor,...
BOW, NH
NECN

No Bail for 21-Year-Old Accused of Killing Man in Lowell Traffic Dispute

The 21-year-old who allegedly shot and killed a man during a traffic dispute last week in Lowell, Massachusetts, faced a judge Friday, one day after he was taken into custody. Rafael Garcia-Rey was arrested Thursday by Lowell police, wanted in connection with the shooting that happened Nov. 15 on Maitland Avenue at Chelmsford Street. Authorities believe Garcia-Rey fatally shot 26-year-old Odogwu Ganobi following a verbal altercation about a traffic dispute.
LOWELL, MA
Eyewitness News

Two arrested after burglary, fight with officers

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 4:23 p.m. on Thursday, state troopers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked behind a residence on Middle Turnpike, in Mansfield. The caller advised police that the residence had been unoccupied for an extended period of time. Upon arrival, officers found Travis...
PUTNAM, CT

