photo credit: Marc Albert/KRCB Clouds are gathering and winds picking up as the first significant winter storm approaches. Megan McFarland, a spokesperson for Pacific Gas & Electric Co., said utility teams are getting ready. "Our meteorologists see this storm coming in, hitting our service area late tonight and really all day Thursday and we're definitely getting prepared." Periods of heavy rain are expected through the weekend, accompanied by winds as high as 50 miles per hour in places. Expecting hazardous driving conditions, forecasters say up to an inch could fall in urban areas, up to two inches in coastal mountains...

10 MINUTES AGO