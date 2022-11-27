Read full article on original website
William Saliba admits France were 'shaken up' by Tunisia in their 1-0 defeat by the Africans and blames fielding an inexperienced team in unusual positions for first World Cup loss since 2014
William Saliba has admitted that France were shaken up by the performance of Tunisia in their 1-0 defeat to the African side. Saliba came on as a second half substitute for a much-changed French side, who had already qualified for the last sixteen, but couldn't prevent the reigning world champions from losing their final group game.
FIFA fights to allow LGBTQ banners, rainbow flags into World Cup
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is becoming ground zero for a number of different movements looking to publicize their plights, sometimes in ways that violate the rules.
