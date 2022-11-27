Read full article on original website
FOLLOWUP: Added during West Seattle Bridge closure, SFD Ladder 13 and Medic 26 will stay here
The City Council took its final budget vote today, and money for added Seattle Fire resources in our area made the final cut. Shortly after the West Seattle Bridge closure in 2020, SFD took Ladder 13 and Medic 26 out of its reserves and stationed them – along with the personnel to staff them – in West Seattle and South Park, respectively. That doubled our area’s allocation of each of those types of units; previously, if a big call, or pverlapping calls, required more than 1 ladder truck or medic unit to respond to this area, the second one had to come from another part of the city. The council news release about today’s budget vote says the two units responded to more than 2,000 calls last year alone, The argument for keeping them beyond the reopening of the bridge was improving response times for the southernmost areas of the city – without the added medic unit based at Station 26 in South Park, medic response times could triple, and without the added ladder truck based at Station 37 in Sunrise Heights, response times to southernmost West Seattle could double.
SCHOOLS: Meet – and join! – Friends of West Seattle Elementary
Those are some of the founding members of the new PTO (Parent Teacher Organization) launched for West Seattle Elementary. Elle sent the photo and report:. West Seattle Elementary is excited to announce the launch of its Parent Teacher Organization (PTO): Friends of West Seattle Elementary (also known as FOWSE). Readers...
WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Sneak peek at Menashes’ almost-ready display
In the second week of putting up West Seattle’s brightest Christmas lights, the Menashe family estimates they’re about 80 percent done. Thursday night (December 1st) is still the planned official first night, but we got a partial preview tonight just after sunset. Most of the decorations that were...
WEST SEATTLE WATER TAXI ALERT: 2 more runs canceled today
West Seattle Water Taxi runs have been canceled today in addition to what was already announced as a result of Metro being down to one boat for both routes. From the most-recent alert: “The 11:30 a.m. departure from Pier 50 in Downtown Seattle and the noon departure from West Seattle have been canceled today to support fueling operations. Service resumes with the 12:30 p.m. departure from Pier 50 and the 1:00 p.m. departure from West Seattle.” The Water Taxi is running with the smaller backup boat Spirit of Kingston handling both West Seattle and Vashon Island while the larger regular boats, Doc Maynard and Sally Fox, are out for propeller repairs blamed on “submerged debris.”
SURVEY: Last call to answer Seattle Parks questions about community centers
MercyMoi November 28, 2022 (1:44 pm) I’m thrilled to hear SW Teen Life could be actually expanding hours. This past summer they told teen visitors the Center might have to close down. Their summer hours were terrible, too – opening at 3:30pm. (?!?) Also, I haven’t seen the survey yet but I hope there’s space to complain about the lack of posted hours. Neither Google nor the City’s website has had updated info since the pandemic. If you want teens to use your space you have to make accurate info, like hours open, available online. That’s my quibble. Of course I think the Center is a huge gift to the community and I’m glad they’re supporting our youth!
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Mailbox prowlers
We live in a townhouse in the alley behind Juneau Street Market. Our neighbor’s mailbox was broken into on Monday night and his mail was stolen. (The thief also checked our mailboxes and checked out our neighbor’s house.) We have video of the thieves approaching and of the break-in. (above) … Our neighbor has reported the incident but we wanted the West Seattle community to be aware.
WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Tuesday pm updates, and a forecast change
(Newest image from SDOT’s California/Alaska traffic cam) 12 PM: More than four hours after whqt’s been mostly light snow started falling, no notable problems reported so far. But more snow is expected – here’s the Winter Weather Advisory – and so is wind – here’s the Wind Advisory – so we’re keeping close watch on it all. Text or call 206-293-6302 if you have any info to share with the community. Here’s what we’ve received so far:
FOLLOWUP: Water Taxi returns to full schedule
In case you missed our mention earlier – Metro says both Water Taxi routes, West Seattle and Vashon, are returning to full service this afternoon. Two of the three boats had to be taken out of service Monday for repairs to propeller damage, but Metro says the work is complete on M/V Doc Maynard so it’s back in service, and along with M/V Spirit of Kingston, that means full service on both runs. The regular Vashon boat, M/V Sally Fox, is still awaiting repairs. We asked specifics regarding the “submerged debris” on which the propeller damage was blamed; Metro spokesperson Jeff Switzer replied, “Per our water taxi team, we typically encounter debris between Duwamish Head and Alki Point. During high tides in the winter, logs get washed into our path. Large debris can be found everywhere we operate, washing off the shores of Vashon, Downtown Seattle and from the rivers.”
CORONAVIRUS: Another West Seattle COVID-testing site shuts down
Two months shy of two years after its opening, the Curative COVID-testing trailer at Don Armeni Boat Ramp has closed. We asked about its status after noticing it was no longer listed on the company’s webmap, though the trailer was still on site when we checked this morning. Curative spokesperson Pasquale Gianni tells WSB the company expects to close all its COVID-testing sites by the end of the year, unless “an unexpected demand for testing services” arises. (Gianni adds that the company is pivoting to another health-care venture, involving “a new approach to employer-based health insurance” that it’s launching in Austin, Texas.) For a while, Curative also had a testing van on the Summit Atlas campus in Arbor Heights, but closed that one in May.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white CR-V (update: found)
Last seen the afternoon of Wednesday. November 23, on 42nd Ave SW between SW College St. and SW Walker St. It’s a 1999 White Honda CR-V with brand new tires. We were out of town for the holiday weekend and returned yesterday to find it stolen. Police report # 2022-317990.
GIVING TUESDAY: Here’s what you can help Mode Music and Performing Arts do
Before we get back to snow coverage – a message about holiday giving. You have ample opportunities throughout the season (we have a list of donation drives in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide), but today in particular has become known as Giving Tuesday. Your favorite local nonprofits appreciate community support. Among them, Mode Music and Performing Arts, on a mission to make arts education more accessible to more students. Here’s what they asked us to share with you:
CONGRATULATIONS! More West Seattle High School athletes with Metro League honors
Earlier this month, we published the list of Metro League honorees from West Seattle High School‘s girls soccer team. Today, we have the list of other fall-sports honorees, sent by WSHS athletic director Corey Sorenson:. Girls Volleyball:. Mountain Division 2nd Team:. Sadie Miller (Outside Hitter), Loretta Philp (Defense /...
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wednesday watch
The Winter Storm Warning alert issued late last night during another blast of snow is still in effect through 11 am, but the forecast is back to rain, and the temperature – currently in the high 30s – is currently more conducive to that. The forecast suggests the next chance of snow here is late tonight.
UPDATE: Shooting investigation near east end of West Seattle Bridge
(Added: Reader photo, via text) 2:05 PM: Thanks for the tip. The east end of the West Seattle Bridge is affected by a shooting investigation right now. Seattle Police say, they responded initially to 6th/Spokane for “a report of one person shot inside a vehicle,” adding that “The ramp to the West Seattle Bridge will be blocked while (officers) conduct their investigation.”
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Snow sightings still possible this week
The Olympics are finally getting the kind of snowcap you expect to see by now – Ann Anderson took the photo (and calls your attention to the Surf Scoters on the water – a rarer sight than they used to be). The newest forecast still suggests we might see a bit of snow at times this week, but no one’s predicting anything major, so far, and we’re not yet under any weather alerts. The first possibility of a little snow could be early tomorrow morning, with a possible snow-rain mix. Snow or no snow, temperatures will be below normal, too, so be ready for a wintry week.
SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: USS Nimitz, outbound
12:12 PM: Thanks to Danny McMillin for the photo of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) as it headed out this morning. The tracker suggests it’s bound for San Diego. One month ago, it returned home to Bremerton after what the Navy said was its Carrier Strike Group’s final training pre-deployment.
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wintry Tuesday watch; snow arrives
7:54 AM: Sticking on cars, but not on the road, yet (at least here – and we’re at ~~300′ elevation). 8:08 AM: Still snowing but it’s very light. And thanks to everyone who texted when it started in earnest about half an hour ago! Meantime, a ferry note: Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth remains down to 1 boat, with the Kitsap not fixed yet.
FOLLOWUP: What caused the Lincoln Park sewage leak
1:28 PM: Here’s what more we’ve found out about the Lincoln Park sewage/wastewater leak first reported here Sunday afternoon. King County Wastewater Treatment Division spokesperson Marie Fiore says it was not a broken pipe but a malfunctioning valve in an underground vault along the line. Since the county’s Barton Pump Station pumps “intermittently,” the leak wasn’t major, she said – the wastewater (combined sewage/stormwater) that had spilled into the vault has been removed with suction equipment, and repairs are complete. Since an undetermined amount of wastewater did make it onto the beach and into Puget Sound, they’ll keep the beach closed as a precaution while they test the water to be sure it’s safe. We asked if the valve that malfunctioned was part of what was replaced in that area in 2006 or was part of the 2015 pump-station upgrade; Fiore is checking on that. She did say the vault is inspected multiple times per month, most recently November 15th.
UPDATE: Power outage in Gatewood
8:44 PM: Though it still isn’t showing up on the Seattle City Light map, we’ve heard from several people about an outage in Gatewood. We’re told it started more than an hour ago. (One location mentioned: 4000 block of SW Webster.) No indication of the cause, though of course it’s been a day and night of feisty weather. So for now, we’re just noting it for the record. Side note: Checking on this, we discovered the City Light outage map has undergone something of an overhaul sometime in the past week or so – mostly some visual changes to the same basic info it’s long offered.
WEST SEATTLE SNOW? Winter Weather Advisory alert for Tuesday pm-Wednesday am
(Snow on the Olympics, photographed from West Seattle on Sunday by Chris Frankovich) We’ve been talking about a looming chance of snow for days – and now the National Weather Service has issued an alert saying it’s likely: The NWS has our area under a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 1 pm Tuesday and continuing through 10 am Wednesday. From the alert: “Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. … Snow accumulation likely over the higher hills of the area during heavy showers Tuesday afternoon. Greater chance of snow accumulations during the overnight hours into Wednesday morning.” However, the NWS forecast discussion notes, “There is a lot of variability with this system and precipitation amount is going to be very dependent on location, elevation, and timing. … With this type of set up, the forecast is still very variable and is going to change all the way up to the event.”
