Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The richest person in Park City, UtahLuay RahilPark City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Frozen pipe burst in SandyRoderick BoydSandy, UT
Robyn Hood Was Presented By Ballet Showcase at Brigham Young University (BYU)S. F. MoriProvo, UT
Related
ksl.com
Unique Pac-12 bond between USC and Utah to be magnified in title game 'dog fight'
SALT LAKE CITY — USC entered the game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum as the winningest program in conference history. The glitz and glamour of Hollywood served as the backdrop of one of the most iconic venues in all of sports, and the conference's premier team got the honor to host the inaugural conference game of the Pac-12 against upstart Utah on Sept. 10, 2011.
ksl.com
'Heavy snow showers' impacting Utah driving conditions, car crashes
SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are bringing precipitation and travel headaches back to Utah, following a primarily quiet stretch of weather activity over the past few weeks. Along with bumper-to-bumper traffic, Utah saw 114 weather-related car crashes by 7 p.m. Monday, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.
ksl.com
Snow snarls morning commute, prompts school delay Tuesday
SALT LAKE CITY — Lake-effect snow turned many roads icy along the Wasatch Front on Tuesday morning, resulting in multiple accidents and a school delay in Davis County. State troopers reported several car crashes caused by road conditions overnight. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said from 6 p.m. Monday to 12 p.m. Tuesday there were 190-200 crashes.
ksl.com
Church plans to close 3 historic buildings near Temple Square in 2023 for renovations
SALT LAKE CITY — Three prominent historic buildings along South Temple will undergo renovations next year, which will result in closures expected to last into 2025, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Tuesday. The church plans to begin renovation work on the Beehive House, the Lion...
ksl.com
Future of $37.5M 'Fleet Block' becomes slightly clearer as Salt Lake City seeks rezone
SALT LAKE CITY — Land has become a premium in Salt Lake City as Utah's capital continues to grow vertically to meet the state's growing population. That's why city officials are eager to transform the mostly-abandoned "Fleet Block" property within the city's Granary District into something more useful, because it's one of the few city-owned areas with room to change. Owning the land matters because it also allows the city the ability to control how the space is redeveloped, says Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.
ksl.com
Man shot, arrested following 'extremely dangerous' shootout on I-15
LAYTON — A man who police say fired at officers while driving on I-15 during the busy morning commute Wednesday was shot by police and arrested. Despite multiple shots being exchanged, the man's injuries are not considered to be life-threatening and no one else was hurt. "It was an...
ksl.com
Driver charged with DUI after allegedly hitting horse during Utah County parade
SPANISH FORK — A Payson man accused of driving onto a parade route in Spanish Fork and hitting a man and his horse had a blood-alcohol level more than four times the legal limit, according to prosecutors. Dionicio Vasquez, 57, was charged Monday in 4th District Court with reckless...
ksl.com
Local Ronald McDonald House seeks holiday help for families impacted by serious illness
This story is sponsored by Ronald McDonald House Charities. Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Intermountain Area (RMHC) is sharing a message this holiday season with the community: as long as pediatric patient families battling for the health of their child need a comfortable place to stay, warm meals, transportation to and from area hospitals and joyful distractions, RMHC needs the support of the community.
ksl.com
Will temporary ban on homeless shelters be lifted? Advocates call for city's guidance
SALT LAKE CITY — When Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued the temporary moratorium on permanent homeless resource centers, she called for a "more balanced path forward" — a path Salt Lake City's Planning Division is attempting to pave through an overlay zoning district. Following the temporary...
ksl.com
Police investigating fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — One person is dead following an auto-pedestrian crash at 2100 East and 1300 South in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, according to police. Police believe the pedestrian was hit by a Nissan pickup truck in a crosswalk about 3:30 p.m. The driver was turning from 1300 South onto 2100 East, Salt Lake police said in a statement. After the crash, the driver stopped and remained at the scene.
ksl.com
Elderly Tooele woman dies after being pulled from burning home
TOOELE — A Tooele woman unable to escape her burning home died Tuesday after being pulled out of her house by rescue crews. According to family members and social media posts, Sherri Smart was not able to get out of her house due to health issues. Neighbors say Smart was in her 70s and used a wheelchair to get around.
ksl.com
Teen sentenced, another pleads guilty in connection with killing of 16-year-old in Lindon
PROVO — A teenager was sentenced in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old Lindon boy in August, while another pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter. On Nov. 21, Judge D. Scott Davis ordered the first teen, a 17-year-old, to remain in state Juvenile Justice and Youth Services custody in secure confinement until he is 25 years old. The judge found that removing the teen from his home and keeping him in custody was in the minor's best interest.
ksl.com
Saratoga Springs man pleads guilty in hit-and-run death of 13-year-old bicyclist
WEST JORDAN — A driver accused of hitting and killing a 13-year-old bicyclist minutes after leaving a bar has pleaded guilty to two charges in the case against him. Mason Andrew Ohms, 50, of Saratoga Springs, pleaded guilty Monday to automobile homicide, a second-degree felony, and failure to remain at an accident involving death, a third-degree felony.
ksl.com
Charges dropped for 75-year-old woman accused of hiring hit man
SALT LAKE CITY — Charges against a Herriman woman accused of hiring a hit man were dismissed on Nov. 10 after the state's attorneys were not ready to move forward with a jury trial. Linda Tracy Gillman, 75, had been charged with two counts of criminal solicitation, a first-degree...
ksl.com
'Shockingly unimpressed' judge orders prison for man who killed girlfriend with spiked drink
WEST JORDAN — Stacey Buchanan's four kids had to grow up fast when she died unexpectedly in 2016 from a drink her boyfriend spiked with methamphetamine. Aaliyah Angelique, Buchanan's oldest daughter, told the court on Tuesday that she and her siblings were split up and sent to live with different family members, some of whom they barely knew. Angelique was close to graduating from high school at the time, and had been looking forward to sharing the occasion with her mom; when, suddenly, she was ordering flowers and doing her mom's hair and makeup for the funeral.
Comments / 0