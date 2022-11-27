Read full article on original website
Carscoops
The MZR Roadsports Evolution Datsun 240Z Asks What If A Perfectionist Restomodded A Fairlady
Although the Nissan (or Datsun) 240Z was enormously popular in the U.S., that wasn’t quite the case in the U.K. One small shop in Bradford, though, is looking to give the country’s enthusiasts the attentively restomodded 240Z they richly deserve. MZR Roadsports is a small shop in the...
Carscoops
This Manual Mercedes E55 AMG Is Something You’ll Likely Never See Again
Everyone can appreciate a classic Mercedes AMG, but many of them are becoming harder and harder to find as time goes on. This particular AMG, a W210 E55, is not only available now, but it also features a special standout feature: a manual transmission. The 2000 Mercedes E55 AMG, which...
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes E-Class Prototype Photographed Inside And Out
A new batch of pictures from our spy photographers has revealed some of the most important parts of the interior of the upcoming 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Caught testing at night, we can now see the near-production infotainment setup of the car in situ. In recent spy shots from China, we...
Carscoops
A Rivian Designer Just Fixed The 2023 BMW M2
The design of the second-generation 2023 BMW M2 has caused quite a lot of controversy since its unveiling, particularly since the first variant of the series was such a looker. While BMW remains insistent in its belief that its bizarre design language will pay dividends, one talented design has shown just how beautiful the new M2 could have been.
Carscoops
DP Motorsport Has Created The Porsche 964 911 Of Our Dreams
A gorgeous Porsche 964 has been comprehensively restored and modified thanks to DP Motorsport. The company, led by Patrick Zimmermann, has a wealth of experience with classic 911s and in this case, left no stone unturned in transforming the sports car and making it even more impressive than it was when it left the Porsche factory.
Carscoops
Be The Star Of Your Next 80s Car Show With This Alpina B7 Turbo Coupe/1
The E24 BMW 6-Series is widely regarded as both a handsome car as well as one that’s quite nice to be behind the wheel of. Taking that premise up a notch is the Alpina B7 Turbo Coupe/1, and now you can own one for yourself. Up for sale at...
Carscoops
Ford Brazil’s Ranger Rusty Blue Looks Like It Was Abandoned In The Jungle
Ford Brazil commissioned Deus Ex Machina to create a special display vehicle out of the outgoing Ranger. The result is called “Rusty Blue” and combines a unique livery with a few off-road modifications. The obvious highlight of the truck is the combination of the light blue color with...
Carscoops
Travis Pastrana’s 862 HP Subaru GL Wagon Is An Awesome Throwback
The Subaru GL Wagon built by Hoonigan for the one and only Travis Pastrana is a Gymkhana car unlike any other. Unveiled back in January, the car was created for Pastrana to continue his collaboration with the Hoonigan team. It came to life shortly after work on his 862 hp Subaru WRX STI was completed and brought to life by Subaru Motorsports USA and Vermont SportsCar.
Carscoops
Koenigsegg Is Gearing Up To Deliver The Very First Jesko
Koenigsegg is getting ready to deliver the first example of the Jesko to a customer, almost four years after the hypercar was first unveiled. This particular Jesko was spotted testing outside the automaker’s factory in Ängelholm, Sweden and is finished in a simple shade known as Battle Grey. It has also been equipped with a set of orange brake calipers and was spotted with protective tape across the sides to ensure the paint remains in tip-top condition for when the keys are handed over to the buyer.
Carscoops
Lancia’s New Logo, Audi RS6 And RS7 Performance Editions, And 2024 Tesla Model 3 Facelift: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Polestar is fast adding to its range of all-electric offerings, with a hotly anticipated model, the Polestar 6, already in the works. The two-door sports car will be setting its sights high too, with engineers benchmarking the Porsche 911 in terms of vehicle dynamics. Polestar has time on its hands, as the first production units won’t arrive in showrooms until 2026, but the prospect of the 911 getting some competition is an exciting one.
Carscoops
Looks Like 50%+ Markups Are Becoming The Norm For The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla
The other day, we reported on a Toyota dealer selling a GR Corolla with a roughly 50 percent markup over MSRP, and as more units of the desirable hot hatch begin reaching dealers, it was only a matter of time before we began to see similarly absurd “market adjustments”.
Carscoops
‘Disappointing’ 134-Mile BZX4 Achieves Half The Advertised Range In Danish Test, Toyota Investigating
Toyota’s bZ4X hasn’t had the easiest start in life. First, production was halted because the wheels could fall off, and then the Biden Administration changed the EV tax credit system to only benefit cars manufactured in North America, which the Japanese-built bZ and its Subaru Solterra twin aren’t.
Carscoops
2024 Ford Mustang GT Window Sticker Suggests Model Will Retain 450 HP Rating
Ford unveiled the 2024 Mustang in September, but the automaker has been keeping a handful of details under wraps. However, a few more pieces of the puzzle are starting to fall into place as Ford Authority has posted a window sticker of a 2024 Mustang GT Premium. The thing that...
Carscoops
Mitsubishi Ralliart’s Triton Rally Truck Makes Victorious Debut At The Asia Cross Country Rally
A rally-prepped Mitsubishi Ralliart Triton AXCR, first unveiled last March, proved to be quite fast and resilient in its racing debut. The pickup came first in the Asia Cross Country Rally 2022, with a time of 8 hours, 22 minutes, and 42 seconds. The victorious rally truck with the number...
Carscoops
Lamborghini Mule Spotted Testing Next-Gen Hybrid V12 Powertrain
The supercar industry has changed a lot since the Lamborghini Aventador was launched back in 2011. At the time of its launch, the mid-engined supercar driven by a 6.5-liter naturally-aspirated V12 engine was one of the quickest and most powerful production cars on sale. In 2013, the industry forever changed with the launch of the McLaren P1, Porsche 918 Spyder, and Ferrari LaFerrari, making the Aventador seem somewhat underpowered. Since then, supercars like the McLaren 765LT and Ferrari 296 GTB have launched with more power and performance than Lamborghini’s flagship, forcing the brand to cook up something very special for its new flagship supercar.
Carscoops
602-HP Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Crossover Is Limited To 162 Mph, But Not To Paved Roads
Lamborghini is blazing a dirt trail for supercars with the Sterrato, a lifted, pumped-up Huracan that thinks mid-engined two-seaters can be fun both on and off road. You’ve probably seen the teaser videos and the undisguised images so you already know what the Sterrato looks like. But now Lamborghini has finally given us the technical detail to go with it, enabling us to see how much SUV substance there is to go with the Sterrato’s unarguable off-road style.
Carscoops
New Opel Astra Electric Spotted Being Benchmarked Against The VW ID.3
Opel has just debuted the 2023 Astra Electric in hatchback and Sports Tourer flavors, and our spy photographers caught a camo-free prototype during last-minute testing in Germany in the company of a rival VW ID.3. Automakers usually benchmark new models against their most successful rivals in order to get a...
Carscoops
YouTuber Recreates The Toyota Crown Out Of Cardboard
Toyota has teamed up with YouTuber DanCreator to build a life-size Crown out of corrugated cardboard. While there’s no word on how long the project took, the process began with Dan cutting long strips of cardboard and then gluing them together. He made three sets of these and then connected them together to serve as the vehicle’s frame.
Carscoops
Fellten Motors Will Turn Your Classic Porsche 911 And Other Cars Into EVs
As automakers across the globe make the transition to electric powertrains, a small team is working to help classic cars make the shift too. That company is Fellten Motors and it’s building standardized bolt-in kits that can keep classics on the road without the oil and gas. It already has offices in the U.K. and Australia and will open one in the U.S. soon.
Carscoops
2024 Tesla Model 3 Facelift With An Even More Simplified Interior In The Works
Tesla is preparing to update the Model 3 sedan in order to make it appeal more to customers and to drive down production costs. The updated model is working under the code name “Highland” and the mid-cycle refresh will be similar to the one introduced on the Model S and X in 2021.
