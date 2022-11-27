ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Carscoops

This Manual Mercedes E55 AMG Is Something You’ll Likely Never See Again

Everyone can appreciate a classic Mercedes AMG, but many of them are becoming harder and harder to find as time goes on. This particular AMG, a W210 E55, is not only available now, but it also features a special standout feature: a manual transmission. The 2000 Mercedes E55 AMG, which...
Carscoops

2024 Mercedes E-Class Prototype Photographed Inside And Out

A new batch of pictures from our spy photographers has revealed some of the most important parts of the interior of the upcoming 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Caught testing at night, we can now see the near-production infotainment setup of the car in situ. In recent spy shots from China, we...
Carscoops

A Rivian Designer Just Fixed The 2023 BMW M2

The design of the second-generation 2023 BMW M2 has caused quite a lot of controversy since its unveiling, particularly since the first variant of the series was such a looker. While BMW remains insistent in its belief that its bizarre design language will pay dividends, one talented design has shown just how beautiful the new M2 could have been.
Carscoops

DP Motorsport Has Created The Porsche 964 911 Of Our Dreams

A gorgeous Porsche 964 has been comprehensively restored and modified thanks to DP Motorsport. The company, led by Patrick Zimmermann, has a wealth of experience with classic 911s and in this case, left no stone unturned in transforming the sports car and making it even more impressive than it was when it left the Porsche factory.
Carscoops

Ford Brazil’s Ranger Rusty Blue Looks Like It Was Abandoned In The Jungle

Ford Brazil commissioned Deus Ex Machina to create a special display vehicle out of the outgoing Ranger. The result is called “Rusty Blue” and combines a unique livery with a few off-road modifications. The obvious highlight of the truck is the combination of the light blue color with...
Carscoops

Travis Pastrana’s 862 HP Subaru GL Wagon Is An Awesome Throwback

The Subaru GL Wagon built by Hoonigan for the one and only Travis Pastrana is a Gymkhana car unlike any other. Unveiled back in January, the car was created for Pastrana to continue his collaboration with the Hoonigan team. It came to life shortly after work on his 862 hp Subaru WRX STI was completed and brought to life by Subaru Motorsports USA and Vermont SportsCar.
VERMONT STATE
Carscoops

Koenigsegg Is Gearing Up To Deliver The Very First Jesko

Koenigsegg is getting ready to deliver the first example of the Jesko to a customer, almost four years after the hypercar was first unveiled. This particular Jesko was spotted testing outside the automaker’s factory in Ängelholm, Sweden and is finished in a simple shade known as Battle Grey. It has also been equipped with a set of orange brake calipers and was spotted with protective tape across the sides to ensure the paint remains in tip-top condition for when the keys are handed over to the buyer.
Carscoops

Lancia’s New Logo, Audi RS6 And RS7 Performance Editions, And 2024 Tesla Model 3 Facelift: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Polestar is fast adding to its range of all-electric offerings, with a hotly anticipated model, the Polestar 6, already in the works. The two-door sports car will be setting its sights high too, with engineers benchmarking the Porsche 911 in terms of vehicle dynamics. Polestar has time on its hands, as the first production units won’t arrive in showrooms until 2026, but the prospect of the 911 getting some competition is an exciting one.
Carscoops

2024 Ford Mustang GT Window Sticker Suggests Model Will Retain 450 HP Rating

Ford unveiled the 2024 Mustang in September, but the automaker has been keeping a handful of details under wraps. However, a few more pieces of the puzzle are starting to fall into place as Ford Authority has posted a window sticker of a 2024 Mustang GT Premium. The thing that...
Carscoops

Lamborghini Mule Spotted Testing Next-Gen Hybrid V12 Powertrain

The supercar industry has changed a lot since the Lamborghini Aventador was launched back in 2011. At the time of its launch, the mid-engined supercar driven by a 6.5-liter naturally-aspirated V12 engine was one of the quickest and most powerful production cars on sale. In 2013, the industry forever changed with the launch of the McLaren P1, Porsche 918 Spyder, and Ferrari LaFerrari, making the Aventador seem somewhat underpowered. Since then, supercars like the McLaren 765LT and Ferrari 296 GTB have launched with more power and performance than Lamborghini’s flagship, forcing the brand to cook up something very special for its new flagship supercar.
Carscoops

602-HP Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Crossover Is Limited To 162 Mph, But Not To Paved Roads

Lamborghini is blazing a dirt trail for supercars with the Sterrato, a lifted, pumped-up Huracan that thinks mid-engined two-seaters can be fun both on and off road. You’ve probably seen the teaser videos and the undisguised images so you already know what the Sterrato looks like. But now Lamborghini has finally given us the technical detail to go with it, enabling us to see how much SUV substance there is to go with the Sterrato’s unarguable off-road style.
Carscoops

New Opel Astra Electric Spotted Being Benchmarked Against The VW ID.3

Opel has just debuted the 2023 Astra Electric in hatchback and Sports Tourer flavors, and our spy photographers caught a camo-free prototype during last-minute testing in Germany in the company of a rival VW ID.3. Automakers usually benchmark new models against their most successful rivals in order to get a...
Carscoops

YouTuber Recreates The Toyota Crown Out Of Cardboard

Toyota has teamed up with YouTuber DanCreator to build a life-size Crown out of corrugated cardboard. While there’s no word on how long the project took, the process began with Dan cutting long strips of cardboard and then gluing them together. He made three sets of these and then connected them together to serve as the vehicle’s frame.
Carscoops

Fellten Motors Will Turn Your Classic Porsche 911 And Other Cars Into EVs

As automakers across the globe make the transition to electric powertrains, a small team is working to help classic cars make the shift too. That company is Fellten Motors and it’s building standardized bolt-in kits that can keep classics on the road without the oil and gas. It already has offices in the U.K. and Australia and will open one in the U.S. soon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy