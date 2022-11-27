Read full article on original website
Sign Products Wrap-Up for December
Online assets library are now accessible directly through the Flexi application. Thanks to a partnership with Ingram Publishing, all users of SA International’s (SAi) flagship Flexi signmaking software can now access Sign Design Elements. The expanding online assets library’s 10 million-plus graphics — including high-res images, logos, fonts, cut-ready vector illustrations, vehicle outlines and wraps, and metallic-ready files — are now accessible directly through the Flexi application, eliminating the need to open a separate browser.
Easy Cut Studio Adds Support for Mimaki Cutting Plotters
EasyCut Studio (New York) has announced that its vinyl cutting software has been fully tested and can be used with Mimaki vinyl cutters, including the newly Released CG-AR series and the CG-SRIII series — according to a press release from EasyCut Studio. “For users, this provides the assurance that the latest version of Easy Cut Studio software will seamlessly integrate with their Mimaki cutting plotter,” reads a portion of the release.
