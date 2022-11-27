1. More articles and stories about environmental (experiential) graphic designers and the symbiotic relationships they have with sign manufacturers. 2. An article or two (or more) about looking for a new position in the industry and how to put one’s best foot forward, e.g., for designers: how to design a portfolio, for fabricators: methods of displaying completed jobs, for painters: ways of illustrating spraying skills, etc. 3. An article or more about ways employees can push their employer to offer more benefits/displays of appreciation. — Michael Johnson, Henry Graphics Inc., Buford, GA.

