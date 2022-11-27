Read full article on original website
signsofthetimes.com
Sign Products Wrap-Up for December
Online assets library are now accessible directly through the Flexi application. Thanks to a partnership with Ingram Publishing, all users of SA International’s (SAi) flagship Flexi signmaking software can now access Sign Design Elements. The expanding online assets library’s 10 million-plus graphics — including high-res images, logos, fonts, cut-ready vector illustrations, vehicle outlines and wraps, and metallic-ready files — are now accessible directly through the Flexi application, eliminating the need to open a separate browser.
Easy Cut Studio Adds Support for Mimaki Cutting Plotters
EasyCut Studio (New York) has announced that its vinyl cutting software has been fully tested and can be used with Mimaki vinyl cutters, including the newly Released CG-AR series and the CG-SRIII series — according to a press release from EasyCut Studio. “For users, this provides the assurance that the latest version of Easy Cut Studio software will seamlessly integrate with their Mimaki cutting plotter,” reads a portion of the release.
The Signs They Are A-Changin’, and More Reader Ruminations in December
1. More articles and stories about environmental (experiential) graphic designers and the symbiotic relationships they have with sign manufacturers. 2. An article or two (or more) about looking for a new position in the industry and how to put one’s best foot forward, e.g., for designers: how to design a portfolio, for fabricators: methods of displaying completed jobs, for painters: ways of illustrating spraying skills, etc. 3. An article or more about ways employees can push their employer to offer more benefits/displays of appreciation. — Michael Johnson, Henry Graphics Inc., Buford, GA.
