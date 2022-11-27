Read full article on original website
‘Christina In The Country’ Gets Premiere Date On HGTV & Christina Hall Calls It Her “New Favorite Project Ever”
Christina Hall is trading the California coast for a Tennessee farm in Christina in the Country. The designer is expanding her business across the country in the Christina on the Coast spinoff that is set to premiere on Thursday, January 12 at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV. “My new favorite project EVER,” Hall posted on Instagram. “I have fallen in love with Tennessee and it truly has become our home away from home. We’re enjoying all the perks of living in the country—the privacy, clean air, nature and clear night sky. And having the opportunity to grow my design business both...
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro First Test: The Future of Basic Looks Fun
Ford calls it "Pro." The rest of us call it a "work truck." Everyone knows that means it's the cheapest way to get four wheels and an open bed and basically nothing else. But that isn't the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro. As far as work trucks go, you'd be hard pressed to find a nicer one.
Extreme Overlanding: This 1,000+ HP Ram TRX Packs a Roof-Top Tent
A bone-stock Ram 1500 TRX is awesome. But if you're all-in when it comes to all-things off-roading, off-gridding, overlanding, adventuring, exploring—whatever you prefer to call it—you need to take it further, right? It's a slippery (and expensive) slope, but you know, YOLO. Texas-based Hennessey Performance has added a turn-key camping solution to the bed of its already-upsized Ram TRX, dubbed the Overland Edition (what else?), for its Mammoth 900 or Mammoth 1000 Ram TRX truck builds. Since you're all-in, we'll focus on the Mammoth 1000 TRX Overland Edition with the Stage 2 off-road package.
Happy 75th Anniversary, HOT ROD Magazine
On my desk at work, I keep a copy of the January 1948 issue of HOT ROD Magazine. It's a reminder of how we started, a reminder of HOT ROD's original purpose, and, frankly, it's an ego check. This magazine, this brand (as things are called in our age of digital and social media), is much bigger than me and the current editorial staff. HOT ROD is 75 years old, and this issue is a celebration.
Guess What the 2024 Audi RS6 Avant, RS7 Performance Models Get More Of
Wagons aren't dead, at least over at Camp Audi, where the brand continues to release some impressively powerful—and expensive—liftbacked and liftgated vehicles. The good news is that we will once again see a pair of powerful Performance-trim hatchback Audis on our shores and they are some of the most powerful to date: the 2024 RS6 Avant Performance and the 2024 RS7 Sportback Performance. While a U.S. launch date and price isn't set in stone, the European launch gives us some clues as to just how much more these new five-doors are going to be when they eventually land.
A HOT ROD Legend's 1932 Ford Roadster and How It Embodies the Magazine
As a preface to this narrative, let's travel back to 2002, when then-editor David Freiburger took on the task of eulogizing his mentor, Gray Baskerville, vis-a-vis a feature on his car. In many ways in our world, a person and his car are often one in the same. Our cars are a physical manifestation of our personalities, personas, aspirations, skills, and abilities. What we do with them is also representative. Gray's car was his daily driver. It went on the very first HOT ROD Power Tour. It made dozens of trips to the Bonneville Salt Flats and California's dry lakebeds. From about 1966 until Gray's death in 2002, the car was not only synonymous with Gray, but it was also synonymous with HOT ROD itself.
Kindred's Six-Figure EV-Converted Chevrolet 3100 Pickup Is an Electrifying Classic
If you're an absolute purist when it comes to classic vehicles, consider this your trigger warning to avert your eyes now. Kindred Motorworks is introducing its latest all-electric conversion of a vintage vehicle, a 1947-1953 Chevrolet 3100 from the Advanced Design generation. It's also more than just an EV conversion of an old-school pickup as, much like its gas-fed lineup, these are hot rodded vehicles with modified chassis, modern entertainment electronics, and custom touches to the exterior. It also gives us some modern Silverado EV vibes in its features along with its battery power source.
Tesla Model 3 "Highland" Update Coming Soon, According to Insiders
Despite its continued popularity, the fact remains that the Tesla Model 3 EV sedan is getting a bit long in the tooth. The EV landscape is very different compared to when the Model 3 was first introduced, and the automaker faces real market threats from competitors like 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5, which won our SUV of the year award—and more directly from the upcoming Ioniq 6 sedan. So a new report from Reuters with insider details about a potential upcoming refresh are not surprising.
2024 BMW 3.0 CSL First Look: BMW's Most Powerful Straight-Six Costs a Fortune
It's the 50th anniversary of BMW's M performance and motorsport division, and the company has been celebrating with a lineup of limited and special edition models all year, but it showed off something that no other BMW can hold a candle to. The new, performance-breaking 2024 BMW 3.0 CSL is the third M exclusive model announced after the upcoming BMW XM SUV and the classic BMW M1 supercar. It's an immediate icon, looks be damned.
Pakmule’s Pro Swayback Aluminum Hitch Rack Solves Wrangler’s Cargo Conundrum
If you've spent any time around a Jeep Wrangler, Ford Bronco, Toyota 4Runner, or basically any midsize off-road SUV, you will be keenly aware of their lack of storage space. It's difficult enough to fit a properly sized cooler in the back of a modern Wrangler, let alone enough camping gear for a family weekend adventure. To remedy the situation, one would either need to pack lighter, leave a kid at home, or find an alternative way to lug around the gear. This is where the good folks at Pakmule come in.
All-New Bertone Supercar Will Celebrate 110 Years and a Return From the Dead
Time is running out for the 110th anniversary year of famed Italian design house and coachbuilder Bertone, which kicked off initially in 1912 before becoming well-known for automobile designs after the second World War. Recently, in 2020, the company was purchased by business partners Jean-Franck and Mauro Ricci with intentions to revive it, and it now appears the outfit has a new supercar prepared just in time to celebrate the anniversary.
Retro Magazine Gallery! Highlights From HOT ROD, March 1984
Like HOT ROD readers, anyone who's professionally associated with the brand is thrilled that an easy-to-use, fully accessible archive is available. Sure, it's always been around in some capacity, but the people who knew what to look for and how to find it have been limited to unofficial historians like Drew Hardin, Dave Wallace, Thomas Voehringer, and Ryan Ono—those brave enough to enter the vault at the Petersen Museum and sift through endless negatives. Now all it takes is internet access; log in to MotorTrend+ via desktop or app, and more than seven decades' worth of issues are ready to peruse.
Ford F-150 Lightning Reportedly Bricks After "Loud Pop" at Electrify America Station
It's still the wild west of electric vehicles, with automakers like Ford rapidly developing new EVs like the Ford F-150 Lightning all-electric pickup truck and Mach-E SUV, and new companies such as Electrify America (EA) rapidly growing the charging network infrastructure. New technology comes with new challenges, and one new Lightning pickup has reportedly encountered a big one, having bricked up after plugging into an EA station.
Traditional Vision With Family Roots: Finishing a ’32 Ford Project Car Started Two Decades Ago
"You have to be in the right mindset to drive this car," says Logan Kucharek of the chopped and channeled '32 Ford coupe he shares with his brother Tanner. "It's raw and it's rugged, and that's all part of the experience. You just want to be prepared for it." The...
After 45 Years of Hiding in the Garage This 1969 Camaro Sees the Sun Again
Joe Al was a man on a mission to find a classic car to work on. He had just sold a 1992 Chevy truck and was digging around for something like a worn Bel Air or Camaro in need of some attention. "My dad used to do body and paint for a living, and as of late I've had the urge to build another car with him. We're not getting any younger and I would love to make more memories," recalled Al. Of course, trying to find an affordable example of either of those cars is easier said than done.
Custom Restomod 1965 Dodge D200 Wedges In a Modern Laramie Interior
Classic on the outside, modern on the inside. Fooled again! Never saw it comin' until you opened the truck door. The idea of slipping a classic body over a modern drivetrain isn't new, but it never gets old. The example here mates a first-generation (1961-1965) Dodge D200 body with a "brand new" (it's all relative) four-wheel drive 2010 Ram 2500 Laramie pickup truck, resulting in nostalgic D200 vibes underpinned by modern technology and amenities. It's the best of all worlds—except for all the work involved and essentially devouring two different trucks. Let's just say, if it landed in the driveway, we wouldn't kick it out.
