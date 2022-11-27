Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kslnewsradio.com
Church announces locations for six previously announced temples
SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the locations of six previously announced temples. According to a church news release, this temple will be built near Dachang Road and Dehua Street, Niaosong District, Kaohsiung City, Taiwan. It will be constructed on 1.26 acres of land.
"Park City needs tacos" – and this brother-sister team has them
Nery Leonardo came to the United States from her native Mexico over two decades ago with her then-husband. They moved to Utah because they had family in the area, and planned to stay only a short while to earn money before returning home. But the safety and economic opportunities were...
ksl.com
Future of $37.5M 'Fleet Block' becomes slightly clearer as Salt Lake City seeks rezone
SALT LAKE CITY — Land has become a premium in Salt Lake City as Utah's capital continues to grow vertically to meet the state's growing population. That's why city officials are eager to transform the mostly-abandoned "Fleet Block" property within the city's Granary District into something more useful, because it's one of the few city-owned areas with room to change. Owning the land matters because it also allows the city the ability to control how the space is redeveloped, says Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.
kjzz.com
'Falling' and 'very slow': The new reality for Salt Lake, Provo housing markets
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Housing markets in Salt Lake City and Provo are now considered “falling,” characterized by flat or declining prices and a shrinking industry, according to a prominent real estate research firm. The analysis from John Burns Real Estate Consulting also puts Salt Lake...
ksl.com
Will temporary ban on homeless shelters be lifted? Advocates call for city's guidance
SALT LAKE CITY — When Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued the temporary moratorium on permanent homeless resource centers, she called for a "more balanced path forward" — a path Salt Lake City's Planning Division is attempting to pave through an overlay zoning district. Following the temporary...
The richest person in Park City, Utah
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
ksl.com
Long hours, short supply of chefs leads to popular bakery's impending closure
SALT LAKE CITY — Romina Rasmussen knows a thing or two about change, and it's her need for a change right now that led her to decide to close her popular Salt Lake bakery at the end of the year. It wasn't an easy decision, or even a financial...
Deer Valley’s historic November opening day
PARK CITY, Utah — Deer Valley Resort has, until today, stuck to a proven recipe for success which has landed it on the best resort lists for decades. The recipe’s ingredients […]
Three Utah cities listed among best college towns in nation
Three Utah cities were named among the best towns for college students according to a new study.
kjzz.com
Cox orders security review at state agencies after government building break-in
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An intruder broke into a state government building, stole security badges, and accessed secure areas belonging to the Attorney General’s office, KUTV 2News has learned. Now, Gov. Spencer Cox has ordered all state agencies to review their security plans so this doesn't happen...
kslnewsradio.com
Vail Resorts facing million dollar lawsuit after a Utah bowling alley incident
PARK CITY, Utah — After a bowling incident during a company party, a jury is ordering Vail Resorts’ Mountain activities to pay over $2 million for a personal injury that caused extensive surgeries. In April, according to a case overview, Jupiter Bowl hosted a team party for Vail...
easttexasradio.com
Airlines Deal With Unruly Passangers
Passengers lost their patients while flying over the holiday. First, they arrested Merrill Darrell Fackrell, 41, of Utah, after allegedly holding a razor blade to a woman’s neck on a flight. That was a JetBlue flight from New York to Salt Lake City. Next, a Southwest Airlines flight bound from Houston to Columbus, Ohio, made an emergency landing in Little Rock Saturday afternoon due to unruly behavior by a passenger. Officials did not release any other information. The FAA has received 2,178 reports of unruly passenger behavior this year, prompting more than 760 investigations.
ksl.com
'Heavy snow showers' impacting Utah driving conditions, car crashes
SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are bringing precipitation and travel headaches back to Utah, following a primarily quiet stretch of weather activity over the past few weeks. Along with bumper-to-bumper traffic, Utah saw 114 weather-related car crashes by 7 p.m. Monday, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Utah woman awarded nearly $2.4M after Vail Resorts employee hits her with bowling ball
UTAH — A Utah jury this month awarded a Park City bowling alley employee nearly $2.4 million after a Vail Resorts employee smashed her hand with a bowling ball during a company outing three years ago. Amy Herzog alleged in a February 2020 lawsuit that she was attempting to...
Utah woman taps into entrepreneurial spirit as she battles cancer
Alyssa Redman's friends started a GoFundMe to help her with mounting medical expenses, but she said she couldn't just sit back and watch people donate without contributing in her own way.
KSLTV
Plow drivers needed, but UDOT says the storm itself was the source of delay
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — During the Monday night commute, many drivers were struggling to get where they were going in the snowstorm on surface streets and on the interstate. The next morning, drivers ran into more delays with additional lake effect snowfall. Was it staffing issues or the...
ABC 4
Rocky Mountain Power warns possible outages due to weather
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) is reminding customers to stay safe and report any outages as it tracks two storm systems that are moving into the Wasatch Front. With the potential of heavy snowfall and gusty winds from the two storms, Rocky Mountain Power...
Weber County auto teacher recognized as one of the nation's best
A unique class at Bonneville High School in the Weber School District, is being recognized as the “top shop” in the nation.
KSLTV
Snowstorm to move in during afternoon commute
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s weather is kicking off the holiday season right with snow in the forecast. A winter storm with blowing snow moved into the northern Utah valleys Monday afternoon. “The big story is the timing as a band of heavy snow will likely set up...
ADHD medication shortage impacting Utah families
Nearly a month into a national shortage of medication for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, some Utahns are feeling the impact.
Comments / 0