Park City, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Church announces locations for six previously announced temples

SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the locations of six previously announced temples. According to a church news release, this temple will be built near Dachang Road and Dehua Street, Niaosong District, Kaohsiung City, Taiwan. It will be constructed on 1.26 acres of land.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Future of $37.5M 'Fleet Block' becomes slightly clearer as Salt Lake City seeks rezone

SALT LAKE CITY — Land has become a premium in Salt Lake City as Utah's capital continues to grow vertically to meet the state's growing population. That's why city officials are eager to transform the mostly-abandoned "Fleet Block" property within the city's Granary District into something more useful, because it's one of the few city-owned areas with room to change. Owning the land matters because it also allows the city the ability to control how the space is redeveloped, says Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Park City, Utah

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
PARK CITY, UT
easttexasradio.com

Airlines Deal With Unruly Passangers

Passengers lost their patients while flying over the holiday. First, they arrested Merrill Darrell Fackrell, 41, of Utah, after allegedly holding a razor blade to a woman’s neck on a flight. That was a JetBlue flight from New York to Salt Lake City. Next, a Southwest Airlines flight bound from Houston to Columbus, Ohio, made an emergency landing in Little Rock Saturday afternoon due to unruly behavior by a passenger. Officials did not release any other information. The FAA has received 2,178 reports of unruly passenger behavior this year, prompting more than 760 investigations.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

'Heavy snow showers' impacting Utah driving conditions, car crashes

SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are bringing precipitation and travel headaches back to Utah, following a primarily quiet stretch of weather activity over the past few weeks. Along with bumper-to-bumper traffic, Utah saw 114 weather-related car crashes by 7 p.m. Monday, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Rocky Mountain Power warns possible outages due to weather

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) is reminding customers to stay safe and report any outages as it tracks two storm systems that are moving into the Wasatch Front. With the potential of heavy snowfall and gusty winds from the two storms, Rocky Mountain Power...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Snowstorm to move in during afternoon commute

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s weather is kicking off the holiday season right with snow in the forecast. A winter storm with blowing snow moved into the northern Utah valleys Monday afternoon. “The big story is the timing as a band of heavy snow will likely set up...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

