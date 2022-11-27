Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique giftAmarie M.Pittsburgh, PA
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each monthJake WellsPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening This Week In Pittsburgh (11/28 - 12/04)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Epic Holiday Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWest Mifflin, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
westmorelandsports.com
Greensburg Salem's Dave Keefer resigns following 10 seasons
After 10 years as the head coach for Greensburg Salem football, Dave Keefer resigned this week. Keefer cited the desire to spend more time with his family for the decision. “My kids, really, have not known me as anything other than a head football coach,” Keefer detailed. “It was...
westmorelandsports.com
Westmoreland Alumni Q&A with Alexis Moyer
During her time on the pitch while at Kiski Area, Alexis Moyer achieved the rare feat of being a four-year starter. Just recently concluding her soccer career at Clarion, Moyer accomplished something even more rare, as she was named an all-conference performer in all four of her full seasons played. As a result, Moyer is in the spotlight for the latest installment of the Westmoreland Alum Q&A.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Salem football, baseball coaches resign
Being a high school coach has its rewards and drawbacks. There is the thrill of victories and the building of relationships with student-athletes. Those are some of the good things. Some of the difficult thing for coaches is not being there for the sons and daughters as they grow up.
westmorelandsports.com
Monday's Westmoreland Sports Notebook
Belle Vernon Area captures WPIAL football championship. With Quinton Martin accounting for three touchdowns three different ways, top-seeded Belle Vernon Area defeated Avonworth 24-7 to claim the WPIAL Class 3A Championship at Acrisure Stadium on Friday. The Leopards’ victory marks the second WPIAL crown in program history, with the previous coming in 1995. Martin’s 32-yard touchdown reception from Braden Laux late in the second quarter staked BVA to a 10-7 advantage heading into the locker room. Martin delivered the game-changing 51-yard punt return near the halfway mark of the third quarter. He capped his golden night with a 45-yard TD run in the fourth quarter, accounting for the final margin. Martin compiled 60 yards on eight carries, while adding two catches for 41 yards. Additionally, the Leopards’ defense posted a shutout in the second half, as Adam LaCarte and Parker Jewell each tallied nine tackles for BVA, while Colton Lee and Tanner Moody compiled eight tackles apiece. It was Avonworth that scored first, however, as the Antelopes took advantage of a BVA turnover. A 12-play drive was capped by a 1-yard run by Brandon Biagiarelli just seconds into the second quarter. The Leopards responded on the ensuing possession, getting on the board courtesy of a 31-yard field goal by Willie Schwerha. On the next drive, Avonworth went three-and-out, and a short punt gave BVA the ball in Antelopes’ territory. That set the stage for Martin’s TD reception, which came on fourth down, to give BVA a lead it never relinquished. In addition to Martin’s efforts, Jake Gedekoh rushed six times for 43 yards, while Laux passed for 41 yards and rushed for 33 yards. With the win, the Leopards move on to the PIAA Class 3A semifinals, as they’ll face District 6 champion Martinsburg Central on Friday at 7 p.m. at Central Cambria High School.
247Sports
Duquesne transfer WR Abdul Janneh is gaining major FBS interest
Abdul Janneh entered the transfer portal on Nov. 21 after a strong redshirt sophomore season for Duquesne. Asked what the last week and change has been like for him since he entered, Janneh described it as “Christmas.” The 6-foot-3, 180-pound receiver hails from Hanover, Pennsylvania, a town of 8,744 people. So, despite clearing the 1,000-yard mark as a senior and earning all-state honors, Janneh didn’t get a lot of recruiting interest coming out of high school. Duquesne was his only Division I offer.
Pitt Lands Nine on All-ACC Teams
The Pitt Panthers earned the second-most All-ACC nods of anyone in the conference.
fbschedules.com
Pitt adds Wofford to 2023 football schedule
The Pitt Panthers have added the Wofford Terriers to their 2023 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has confirmed. News of the Pitt-Wofford matchup in 2023 was first reported by Jim Hammett of Panther-Lair.com. FBSchedules.com confirmed with Wofford College that the game is scheduled and will be played in September 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Reaches Out to 2023 7-Footer Braden Pierce
After signing a three-guard 2023 class in the early signing period, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel is now showing interest in a big from the class of 2023 in Braden Pierce. Pierce is a 7-foot, 230-pound forward from Woodstock, Georgia who plays for IMG Academy’s Post Graduate team, the same team that produced current Panthers Jorge and Guillermo Diaz-Graham a season ago.
Experts Predict Pinstripe for Pitt During Bowl Season
All signs point to the Pinstripe Bowl for the Pitt Panthers.
Jersey Mike’s shores up a new Pittsburgh location
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s is surfacing again in Pittsburgh’s South Hills. The new site is 1614 Cochran Road, a retail plaza that also includes a Chipotle Mexican Grill and is located in Scott Township, sandwiched between Green Tree and Mount Lebanon. According to...
cranberryeagle.com
Lemieux Sports Complex gets $500,000 state grant
CRANBERRY TWP — A comprehensive expansion project for the UPMC Lemieux Sports Center will benefit from $500,000 in grant funding from the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capitol Program. “This is the very early phase,” said Kevin Acklin, president of business operations for the Pittsburgh Penguins. “What we’re envisioning is...
Mall at Robinson sold for $46 million
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Mall at Robinson has been sold.In a press release on JLL Capital Markets website, the Kohan Retail Investment Group of Great Neck, N.Y. bought the mall for $46 million.Kohan owns dozens of shopping malls across the country, including Clearview Mall in Butler, Indiana Mall in Indiana, Pa., and Washington Crown Center in Washington, Pa.
‘It was a shell’: Two-century-old Bethel Park homestead brought back to life
A photograph mounted prominently on Luke Erny’s living room wall shows his Bethel Park home at some point in the distant past, with accompanying text relating its history:. “Lytle Road was named after the early Lytle family settlers. The Lytle homestead still stands near the corner of Lytle Road and Applegate Avenue.”
top-ten-travel-list.com
Where to get breakfast in Pittsburgh
A filling and delicious local breakfast is a great way to start your day’s adventure in Pittsburgh. Before exploring the many parks, museums, and historical attractions in The Burgh, be sure to enjoy breakfast at a local restaurant. Local breakfast joints tend to offer home-cooked food, locally roasted coffee, and a more eclectic ambiance than a common chain. Here are a few great places to add to your dining itinerary.
insideradio.com
Frank Iorio Jr. Flips Butler Radio Network For $2.55 Million.
After buying Butler Radio Network for $1.8 million in early September, veteran radio station owner Frank Iorio Jr. has cut a deal to sell the trio of stations located north of Pittsburgh. The 50-year broadcaster will pocket a handsome profit for holding on to rock WLER (97.7), country “Butler 1050” WBUT, and talk WISR (680) in Butler, PA for less than three months. St. Barnabas Broadcasting is reportedly paying $2.55 million for the stations and two FM translators: the Butler, PA-licensed W298CW at 107.5 FM which simulcasts WISR; and the Butler, PA-licensed W247DF at 97.3 FM which simulcasts WBUT.
playpennsylvania.com
PA Mini-Casinos Holding Their Own With Two More In The Works
As part of the Pennsylvania casino gambling expansion legislation, the Keystone State was supposed to get up to 10 new mini-casinos, or satellite casinos. These smaller (Category 4) casinos can feature 300 to 750 slot machines, plus up to 40 table games. A form of “convenience gambling,” these casinos offer fewer amenities in less populated areas than Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. The state aims to draw in more revenue by appealing to casino patrons who would rather drive half an hour or less to a small venue than travel around an hour to a larger casino.
No injuries reported when school bus crashes in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — No one was injured when a school bus and vehicle crashed this morning in Pittsburgh. A 911 dispatcher said the incident occurred around 9:10 a.m. at Penn and North Negley avenues in the East Liberty area. Students were on the bus and were checked out by medics....
Penn Hills paramedic dies after ambulance crash in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A Penn Hills paramedic died after the ambulance he was driving crashed Sunday night in Pittsburgh. First responders were called to Fifth Avenue and Morewood Avenue in Shadyside just after 11 p.m. When Pittsburgh medics arrived on the scene, they found Nick Theofilis, 23, in cardiac arrest.
uncoveringpa.com
Tasting the Cold Topping Pizza at Beto’s in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is a city full of unique foods, most notably Primaniti’s sandwiches and Pittsburgh salads. However, another dish that is a local legend, for better or for worse, is Beto’s Pizza. Beto’s Pizza is located in Beechview along Route 19 (Banksville Road), a few miles southwest of downtown...
975thefanatic.com
3 Pennsylvania Towns Named the Best College Towns in America
A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that both states are on this list a few times.
