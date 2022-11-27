Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Behind closed doors, Mississippi State women’s basketball comfortably dispatches Louisiana–Monroe
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State women’s basketball put up its second-highest point total of the season on a stormy Tuesday night in Starkville, stormy enough to close the door to fans for the first time since COVID-19 measures were in place. Severe thunderstorms and a tornado watch led to the decision to keep fans at home, as well as moving tipoff up to 5 p.m. from 7 p.m.
Commercial Dispatch
Despite slow start, West Point playing for another title
People should know by now to never count out West Point football. But after an 0-2 start to this season, head coach Chris Chambless was hearing discouraging murmurs about his team. This despite the fact that the Green Wave had reached the previous six Class 5A state championship games. And also despite the fact that the two early losses came against Louisville and Starkville, both of which are playing for state titles this weekend in Hattiesburg.
Brandon Football Ready to Complete “Unfinished Business” in 6A State Championship
Brandon football is back in the 6A State Championship. The Bulldogs are set to face Starkville for the title on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at The Rock at Southern Miss. Brandon lost in the state championship last season, 24-17, to Madison Central. Now, the Bulldogs say they’re ready to complete some “unfinished business.”
Commercial Dispatch
Bulldog stats breakdown: Stopping the run leads to Egg Bowl win for Mississippi State
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football knew it was coming into Thursday’s Egg Bowl rivalry game against Ole Miss facing a team with a dangerous rushing attack. Led by freshman Quinshon Judkins and TCU transfer Zach Evans, the Rebels put up gaudy numbers on the ground all season. The prior week, they ran for 335 yards despite a loss to Arkansas.
Commercial Dispatch
Tuesday Replay: Lengthy drive puts Mississippi State ahead for good in Egg Bowl
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State’s drive midway through the third quarter of Thursday’s Egg Bowl rivalry game with Ole Miss took just four seconds off the clock. Quarterback Will Rogers was strip-sacked by the Rebels’ Tavius Robinson, fumbling the football and allowing Ole Miss to take possession.
Commercial Dispatch
Alford: Chris Jans, Mississippi State men’s basketball making waves while finding their way
STARKVILLE — Chris Jans knows his way to the NCAA tournament. His first Mississippi State team is showing early promise, but Jans isn’t ready for comparisons to his New Mexico State teams that found the way three times in four seasons. The outlier for the Aggies was 2021,...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State football: Where will Bulldogs go bowling? Jacksonville’s Gator Bowl appears top option
Mississippi State locked up bowl eligibility with a Nov. 5 home win over Auburn. Nearly a month later, the 25th-ranked Bulldogs (8-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) will find out their postseason destination. With bowl announcements set for Sunday, here’s where MSU might expect to wind up, according to eight experts.
Commercial Dispatch
Oxford-based ‘Big Sis’ program to expand to Starkville
A big sister can be a lot of things to her little sister: a role model, a best friend, someone to turn to when they feel like they can’t trust anyone else. University of Mississippi student Georgia Zeleskey understands the role a big sister plays in a young girl’s life, and she set out to provide that encouragement to girls in Oxford by forming a nonprofit. Now she is expanding the program to Starkville.
Commercial Dispatch
Bulldog bullets: Mississippi State men make a defensive statement in Fort Myers Tipoff
Mississippi State men’s basketball is off to its first 6-0 start since the 2017-18 season, in which the Bulldogs won their first eight games before a loss at Cincinnati. But MSU didn’t face any competition that year like it did this past week, and the Bulldogs remain undefeated anyway.
Vicksburg, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
brproud.com
WATCH: Southern HC and ‘Prime Time’ speak before 2022 SWAC Championship game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern Jaguars are Jackson State Tigers are set to tangle for the second time in 2022. This time it will be for the SWAC Championship on Saturday, December 3. Jackson State shutout Southern by a score of 35-0 in their first meeting on...
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville High product Altmyer announces intention to leave Ole Miss, enter transfer portal
OXFORD — Ole Miss sophomore quarterback Luke Altmyer, a Starkville native, announced on social media Monday he intends to enter the transfer portal. Altmyer was in a quarterback battle with USC sophomore transfer Jaxson Dart to replace star Matt Corral. Altmyer played in the first three games of the 2022 season and started against Central Arkansas, completing 6 of 13 passes for 90 yards with two touchdown passes. He also ran for a touchdown in the Rebels’ 59-3 win.
LIST: School closures on Tuesday, Nov. 29
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to reports of possible severe weather, some school districts have canceled classes for Tuesday, November 29. The following school districts will be closed: Vicksburg Warren School District The following school districts will dismiss early: Adams County Christian School Preschool at 11:30 a.m. Elementary at 11:45 a.m. High school at 12:00 […]
247Sports
Deion Sanders: Report about notifying recruits of coaching decision 'not true'
Deion Sanders denied Wednesday on Twitter a report that the Jackson State head football coach had been telling recruits that he would be at a new school by Sunday with the options down to Colorado, USF and Cincinnati. Through Carl Reed, Sanders simply said, "This is not true." Sanders said...
Commercial Dispatch
Car accident gives West Lowndes running back Jaquavious Tate a different look at life
The night of Oct. 19 was like any other night for West Lowndes running back Jaquavious Tate, finishing up a shift of cart buggying at Kroger on Highway 45. Tate, a senior with the Panthers, was using the job to help continue to build up strength to dominate on the field, but as he left work that evening, his night ended much differently than before.
Mississippi Match 5 player wins $559,000 jackpot
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lowndes County player won the jackpot from the Saturday, November 26 drawing for the second-largest Mississippi Match 5 prize ever. The winning ticket for $559,449.12 was purchased from Sprint Mart #4103 on Highway 45 North in Columbus. The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot, worth more than $665,000, was won and […]
Look: Dick Vitale Has 1 Job In Mind For Deion Sanders
Dick Vitale has an idea of where Deion Sanders should land if he decides to leave Jackson State at the end of the season. Tweeting, "Please tell me that there is validity that Deion Sanders will take the USF job. That would be the BEST hire made by [athletic director] Michael Kelly in college football. Name of the game is to recruit players-watch the talent PRIME TIME will bring to Tampa. [Praying] that it is TRUE."
Mississippi Lottery player gobbles up half-a-million dollars in Thanksgiving weekend drawing
A Mississippi Lottery player gobbled up more than half-a-million dollars in one of the state’s cash lotteries. The player from Lowndes County win in the Saturday, Nov. 26, drawing is the second-largest Mississippi Match 5 prize ever. The winning ticket for $559,449.12 was purchased from Sprint Mart #4103 on...
breezynews.com
Over a Dozen DUIs in Attala and Leake
MOHAMMED BLANDEN, 49, of Goodman, DUI – 2nd, Hold for Another State, MHP. Bond $1,500, N/A. WYATT S DIAS, 22, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000. JESSICA EVANS, 35, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.
mageenews.com
Local Citizen ZaKeshia Lema Fezelle Missing.
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Magee Police Department is looking for a missing person ZaKeshia Lema Fezelle. Fezelle was last seen on Sunday, November 27,2022, around 01:00 PM leaving her residence in Magee. Fezelle is described as a 37 year old black female, approximately 5ft 6in tall and weighs approximately 216 lbs. Fezelle could possibly be in her car, a 2018 black Nissan Versa with a Mississippi Tag number 974N41. If located contact the Magee Police Department at 601-849-2366.
