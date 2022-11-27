Read full article on original website
Related
Where does Eagles’ Jordan Davis fit in with new-look defensive line?
The tunnel that leads Eagles players from Lincoln Financial Field to the locker room is always bustling after games with both teams, coaching staff, game officials and assorted staff. When the Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers Sunday night, 40-33, to maintain their NFL-best record at 10-1, some players ran directly to the locker room, while others stopped momentarily at a nearby lounge to celebrate with fans, who shook hands, and shot videos and selfies.
atozsports.com
One Eagles’ player is having a resurgence that may be unexpected
Two weeks ago the Philadelphia Eagles lost their first game of the season on Monday Night Football to the Washington Commanders. It came by way of a few costly errors, and the Eagles hurting themselves more than anything. The Eagles’ outstanding start was predicated on taking care of the ball,...
atozsports.com
Eagles HC explains confusing moment vs. Packers
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni cleared the air on a dicey situation that cost his team the lead early on in Sunday night’s win over the Green Bay Packers. Sirianni addressed the decision to not challenge a Jalen Hurts run up the middle on 3rd & 1 with just over five minutes to play in the first quarter. Though it looked like Hurts had enough for the first down, he was ruled short, which set up for a 4th & 1.
Watson face of the franchise but QB1 stays mum
Head coach Kevin Stefanski deflected dismissed questions from the media about Watson’s absence.
NFL Analysis Network
Eagles Receive Tough Injury Update On Key Defensive Star
During the 2022 offseason, one of the areas that the Philadelphia Eagles pinpointed as needing to upgrade was the secondary. They had acquired Darius Slay from the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2020 season, but he needed some more help. So far so good when it comes to the moves that were made as the Eagles revamped things at cornerback and safety and they have paid off.
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts receives honor for 1st time in his career
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has always been known to use his legs to create plays, eluding defenders and buying time to look for receivers downfield. That ability was on full display in last Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, and it helped Hurts receive an award from the NFL for the first time in his three-year career.
NFL Analysis Network
1 Insane Stat To Note For Eagles’ Lane Johnson Over Last 2 Years
The Philadelphia Eagles have found a lot of success this season on the offensive side of the ball. They are currently fourth in the league in offensive yardage and third in scoring as they have one of the most prolific units in the NFL. What has helped make the Eagles...
atozsports.com
Eagles’ HC has the perfect answer to a controversial question
On Sunday, we saw something that we usually see on Saturdays. It was definitely something I’m sure a lot of fans weren’t expecting to see in the Philadelphia Eagles game on Sunday Night Football. In football, often times players fake injuries. It happens. Why, well it gives the...
