BBC
Lady Susan Hussey quits over remarks to charity boss Ngozi Fulani
The late Queen's lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey has apologised and resigned after she repeatedly asked a black British charity boss where she was "really" from. Ngozi Fulani, a charity founder, was questioned about her background at the charity event at the palace on Tuesday. Ms Fulani, said she was "totally...
BBC
Scott Morrison: Former Australian PM censured over secret ministries
Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been censured by the nation's parliament for giving himself secret powers while in office. The historic motion follows a damning report which said his actions were "corrosive of trust in government". It marks the first time a former prime minister has been censured...
BBC
Janusz Walus stabbed in South African prison
The far-right gunman who killed South Africa's anti-apartheid hero Chris Hani has been stabbed in prison, officials say. The stabbing of Janusz Walus comes days before he was due to be released on parole after nearly 30 years in jail. He was allegedly stabbed by another prisoner and is in...
BBC
Energy bill payment delayed until after Christmas
A £600 payment intended to help people in Northern Ireland with energy bills will not be made until after Christmas, a government minister has said. Graham Stuart, minister for energy and climate, said he was aiming to deliver the money in January. The money is due to go to...
BBC
Thousands more cancer cases linked to deprivation
Thousands of extra cancer cases are linked to deprivation in Scotland, according to Cancer Research UK (CRUK). The charity has found that around 4,900 extra cancer cases a year are linked, which equates to 13 cases a day. Those living in the poorest areas are also more likely to be...
‘Not decided yet’: David Miliband hints at political comeback
The former foreign secretary David Miliband has fuelled speculation that he is preparing a political comeback in Britain after he said nothing had yet been decided on his return and delivered a set piece foreign policy speech urging the UK to make greater cooperation with the EU. Miliband lost the...
BBC
UK strikes digital trade deal with Ukraine
A "digital" trade deal between the UK and Ukraine has been agreed. The digital trade agreement was struck at a London meeting of Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch and Ukraine's Minister for Trade and Economy Yulia Svyrydenko. Trading digitally is particularly valuable, the UK government argues, because war and damage to...
BBC
Night & Day: Manchester venue's possible closure terrifying, court told
The owner of much-loved music venue has told a court of her "shock" that the business could be closed down after 30 years due to a noise complaint. Jennifer and Ben Smithson, who own Manchester's Night & Day Cafe, have appealed a noise abatement notice served by the city's council in 2021.
BBC
Wakefield Westgate: Woman dragged into van outside station
A woman was dragged by a man from a railway station into a van in West Yorkshire, police have said. Officers said it happened at Wakefield Westgate at about 16:30 GMT on 24 November, with the vehicle parked outside the station. The woman was then pulled by her hair and...
BBC
Analysis: Palace row raises awkward questions about race
This began as an awkward private conversation but soon became a big public embarrassment for the Royal Family. It is a sign of how seriously it has been taken that Buckingham Palace reacted so rapidly. Within hours of a social media post reporting the persistent questioning of a black British...
BBC
UK's greenest city centres named in study
Exeter is named the UK's greenest city centre according to its green spaces. The University of Sheffield study analysed the hearts of 68 urban centres and ranked them on tree cover, its vegetation and the amount of parks. It found Exeter to be the greenest, followed by Islington, Bristol, Bournemouth...
BBC
Shoreham air crash: Coroner apologises for delay to inquest
A coroner has apologised to the families of 11 men who were killed in the Shoreham Airshow tragedy for their seven-year wait for answers. West Sussex senior coroner Penelope Schofield expressed her "deepest regret" that the ordeal endured by relatives of those who died had been "added to" by delays to the inquest.
