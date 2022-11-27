ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

What are the best Christmas lights and holiday displays in the Portland metro?

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - What are the best holiday displays and Christmas lights in the Portland metro area for 2022? We’ve got you covered. This list comes from the staff at KPTV FOX 12, some of whom have lived in the region for decades. Scroll on for our list of the top displays that will make you feel merry and bright this season.
PORTLAND, OR
lohslakeviews.com

Tradition continues to die with the LOHS Homecoming Parade

If there’s one thing I’ve learned during my time at LOHS, it’s that we’re a school of tradition. And no, I’m not just talking about the tradition of seniors getting to sit at the front at football games (although, that is very important). I’m talking about the traditions that hold together the Lake Oswego community and date back to the founding of our school in 1951.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Channel 6000

Snow falls in the West Hills, black ice possible

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Caution on the roads Tuesday morning: Black ice is possible as temperatures across the Portland and Vancouver metro areas drop to the low 30s. There’s an opportunity for an isolated snow sprinkle. However, while there’s a chance, it’s not likely to stick on the ground for long.
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Tree lighting events set for this weekend

The Christmas season will officially begin this weekend as cities in North Clark County host their respective tree lighting ceremonies. Kicking off the festivities on Friday, Dec. 2, will be Battle Ground. The city’s event will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Battle Ground Community Center at 912 E. Main St.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
Pamplin Media Group

Business News Update: Sunlan receives a lot of 5-star reviews

Suggested reading brought to you by Lake Oswego's Kay Newell, Sunlan Lighting - LIGHTING INSIDER - "My friends, family and I go to Sunlan Lighting for hard-to-find colors, shapes, and sizes of light bulbs. My hundred-year-old home has some antique fixtures, and my next trip to Sunlan will be for finding flame-shaped bulbs that match that older look."
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Clackamas Review

Citizen: Will the former landfill forever define Oregon City?

Lynda Orzen: Money developers are asking of city is less than half of the overall cost needed to clean upOMG, here we go again! I'm beginning to believe this city is happy having a garbage dump welcoming visitors into our community. When entering the city from the south, visitors are greeted with the Metro transfer station, Home Depot and a huge garbage dump! Why isn't the city welcoming this newest development by Summit? Don't we need more housing, which this has along with parking. The development would mean people could live and work in the same location, go grocery shopping,...
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

Fed up, five business threaten to move out of Portland

Community meeting happens before the City Council to approve $27 million for sanctioned homeless camps.The day before the City Council is expected to approve $27 million to help create six large sanctioned homeless camps, five local businesses told city and state leaders they are on the verge of moving out of Portland because of crime and homelessness. The businesses are Salt & Straw, Stumptown, Olympia Provisions, Revant Optics, and Smith Teamaker. All of them are located in the central eastside. "One of our employees on his way into our central kitchen was held up at gunpoint, a gun in his...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Thousands without power in Portland metro area; Hwy 26 back open

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of people are without Wednesday morning after a night of heavy rain and strong wind. As of 5 a.m., Portland General Electric was reporting about 9,252 customers were without power, while Pacific Power says 1,711 customers in the Portland area reported outages. Clark County PUD was reporting there were 463 outages and 3,096 outages recently restored.
PORTLAND, OR
hereisoregon.com

Coe Cellars brings Italy to life in Portland, via Walla Walla

Ten years ago, I learned something valuable while eavesdropping on a conversation between Aaron Coe and Tuscan winemaker Paolo de Marchi of Isole e Elena fame. Coe was working for local Italian wine importer Casa Bruno at the time, and it was clear that his love for Italy and the sangiovese grape ran deep. The kind of deep that makes you drop everything and start buying grapes. I told myself to keep an eye on this guy’s progress that night.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Snow returns to Oregon Coastal Range

CLATSOP COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - It was a winter wonderland in the Coastal Range’s high elevations Tuesday. Snowflakes fell throughout the morning with snow being reported as low as the Tualatin Valley. The Washington County Department of Land Use and Transportation said they were monitoring snow falling in the western parts of the county but nothing was sticking to impact roads. But heading towards the coast on Highway 26, snow was sticking causing some hazards for drivers. But not enough to cause concern for Alexis Sanchez who drove for the first time in the snow on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
thereflector.com

Winter shelter locations in Clark County now open

Clark County’s winter weather shelters are now open at several area churches. The county’s Winter Hospitality Overflow (WHO) and the Satellite Overflow Shelters (SOS) are open seven nights per week for people in need of emergency shelter, a news release stated. The WHO site at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, at 5607 NE Gher Road in Vancouver, serves families, single women and couples, while the WHO site at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1309 Franklin St. in Vancouver, serves single men.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Portland Tribune

Beatles gift 'White Album Xmas' smashes the holidays

Portlanders love the annual circus story act with a live playing of the Beatles' 'White Album' For many Portlanders, "The White Album Xmas" is their "Nutcracker," their annual ritual of music, movement and holiday merriment. No matter that they are crammed into the 400 seat Alberta Rose Theater. Hearing the Beatle's entire 30-song "White Album" played by a live band accompanied by a circus act telling a different Christmas story every year, gets people singing along and blundering out into the Alberta Street rain with giant smiles as they talk it over with friends. This is the 15th...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Major snow on the way for Hood River, Cascades

HOOD RIVER, Ore. — A major winter storm is expected to dump significant amounts of snow and create hazardous weather conditions in the Columbia River Gorge and Cascade Mountains Tuesday night. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning for the western and central Gorge, from...
HOOD RIVER, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy