Wednesday in Portland: 'Tripledemic' fills local hospitals, urgent care centersEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: MAX Blue Line facing delays after train hits person in GreshamEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Workers at SW Portland Starbucks go on strike, people stop armed robbery at sports bar and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedPortland, OR
The richest person in OregonLuay RahilOregon State
Related
kptv.com
What are the best Christmas lights and holiday displays in the Portland metro?
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - What are the best holiday displays and Christmas lights in the Portland metro area for 2022? We’ve got you covered. This list comes from the staff at KPTV FOX 12, some of whom have lived in the region for decades. Scroll on for our list of the top displays that will make you feel merry and bright this season.
lohslakeviews.com
Tradition continues to die with the LOHS Homecoming Parade
If there’s one thing I’ve learned during my time at LOHS, it’s that we’re a school of tradition. And no, I’m not just talking about the tradition of seniors getting to sit at the front at football games (although, that is very important). I’m talking about the traditions that hold together the Lake Oswego community and date back to the founding of our school in 1951.
Channel 6000
Snow falls in the West Hills, black ice possible
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Caution on the roads Tuesday morning: Black ice is possible as temperatures across the Portland and Vancouver metro areas drop to the low 30s. There’s an opportunity for an isolated snow sprinkle. However, while there’s a chance, it’s not likely to stick on the ground for long.
kptv.com
Winter storm warning for the Gorge, locals say they’re ready and excited for snow
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We’re watching a winter storm warning for the Columbia River Gorge and FOX 12 is preparing for a First Alert Weather Day for the Gorge Wednesday morning. FOX 12 spoke with local stores and residents in Hood River who said they’re ready and excited for...
thereflector.com
Tree lighting events set for this weekend
The Christmas season will officially begin this weekend as cities in North Clark County host their respective tree lighting ceremonies. Kicking off the festivities on Friday, Dec. 2, will be Battle Ground. The city’s event will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Battle Ground Community Center at 912 E. Main St.
Pamplin Media Group
Business News Update: Sunlan receives a lot of 5-star reviews
Suggested reading brought to you by Lake Oswego's Kay Newell, Sunlan Lighting - LIGHTING INSIDER - "My friends, family and I go to Sunlan Lighting for hard-to-find colors, shapes, and sizes of light bulbs. My hundred-year-old home has some antique fixtures, and my next trip to Sunlan will be for finding flame-shaped bulbs that match that older look."
Citizen: Will the former landfill forever define Oregon City?
Lynda Orzen: Money developers are asking of city is less than half of the overall cost needed to clean upOMG, here we go again! I'm beginning to believe this city is happy having a garbage dump welcoming visitors into our community. When entering the city from the south, visitors are greeted with the Metro transfer station, Home Depot and a huge garbage dump! Why isn't the city welcoming this newest development by Summit? Don't we need more housing, which this has along with parking. The development would mean people could live and work in the same location, go grocery shopping,...
Fed up, five business threaten to move out of Portland
Community meeting happens before the City Council to approve $27 million for sanctioned homeless camps.The day before the City Council is expected to approve $27 million to help create six large sanctioned homeless camps, five local businesses told city and state leaders they are on the verge of moving out of Portland because of crime and homelessness. The businesses are Salt & Straw, Stumptown, Olympia Provisions, Revant Optics, and Smith Teamaker. All of them are located in the central eastside. "One of our employees on his way into our central kitchen was held up at gunpoint, a gun in his...
WWEEK
From Portland to Jersey: Inside the Crime Ring That Shipped Thousands of Oregon’s Stolen Catalytic Converters Across the Country
On a chilly morning last February, in the parking lot of a Beaverton Home Depot, a catalytic converter was harvested from a Ford pickup, one of hundreds stolen each month in Oregon. At black-market prices, the torpedo-shaped hunk of metal was worth upwards of $1,000. Catalytic converter theft is a...
1912 Dutch Colonial Revival in Gresham for sale at $1,450,000
Gresham was a young city and mostly farmland in the early 1900s when two Honey brothers bought side-by-side residences in the Easthill neighborhood. Both estates have survived more than a century of changes, and one property is for sale: A two-story Dutch Colonial Revival house on a 1.66-acre lot. The...
What’s my altitude? List of elevations in Portland, SW Wash., Willamette Valley
When the meteorologist says there’s a chance of snow at elevations above 500 feet or a winter weather watch in effect for areas above 2,000 feet, it can be informative – but only if you know the elevation you’re at or traveling to.
kptv.com
Thousands without power in Portland metro area; Hwy 26 back open
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of people are without Wednesday morning after a night of heavy rain and strong wind. As of 5 a.m., Portland General Electric was reporting about 9,252 customers were without power, while Pacific Power says 1,711 customers in the Portland area reported outages. Clark County PUD was reporting there were 463 outages and 3,096 outages recently restored.
hereisoregon.com
Coe Cellars brings Italy to life in Portland, via Walla Walla
Ten years ago, I learned something valuable while eavesdropping on a conversation between Aaron Coe and Tuscan winemaker Paolo de Marchi of Isole e Elena fame. Coe was working for local Italian wine importer Casa Bruno at the time, and it was clear that his love for Italy and the sangiovese grape ran deep. The kind of deep that makes you drop everything and start buying grapes. I told myself to keep an eye on this guy’s progress that night.
kptv.com
Rescue dog living his best life thanks to Portland woman and community support
Multnomah County to host public hearing on proposed flavored tobacco ban. Multnomah County is holding a public hearing Monday night in hopes of getting input on a proposed ban on the sale of flavored tobacco. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Several inches of snow has piled up on Mt. Hood...
Smash-and-grab strikes REI in Portland’s Pearl District as retailers’ worries worsen
A car crashed through the glass front doors of REI in Portland’s Pearl District on Black Friday, the store’s third break-in in a single week and the latest in a string of smash-and-grabs at local stores this month. The episode is another example of challenges retailers say they...
kptv.com
Snow returns to Oregon Coastal Range
CLATSOP COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - It was a winter wonderland in the Coastal Range’s high elevations Tuesday. Snowflakes fell throughout the morning with snow being reported as low as the Tualatin Valley. The Washington County Department of Land Use and Transportation said they were monitoring snow falling in the western parts of the county but nothing was sticking to impact roads. But heading towards the coast on Highway 26, snow was sticking causing some hazards for drivers. But not enough to cause concern for Alexis Sanchez who drove for the first time in the snow on Tuesday.
thereflector.com
Winter shelter locations in Clark County now open
Clark County’s winter weather shelters are now open at several area churches. The county’s Winter Hospitality Overflow (WHO) and the Satellite Overflow Shelters (SOS) are open seven nights per week for people in need of emergency shelter, a news release stated. The WHO site at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, at 5607 NE Gher Road in Vancouver, serves families, single women and couples, while the WHO site at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1309 Franklin St. in Vancouver, serves single men.
Beatles gift 'White Album Xmas' smashes the holidays
Portlanders love the annual circus story act with a live playing of the Beatles' 'White Album' For many Portlanders, "The White Album Xmas" is their "Nutcracker," their annual ritual of music, movement and holiday merriment. No matter that they are crammed into the 400 seat Alberta Rose Theater. Hearing the Beatle's entire 30-song "White Album" played by a live band accompanied by a circus act telling a different Christmas story every year, gets people singing along and blundering out into the Alberta Street rain with giant smiles as they talk it over with friends. This is the 15th...
WWEEK
Once a Target of Catalytic Converter Thieves, an Auto Repair Shop Takes Matters Into Its Own Hands
Catalytic converter theft has proven particularly irritating for Oregon businesses that keep lots full of vehicles. Adam Ofstad would know. He’s the owner of an auto repair shop in Scappoose. For the past two years, Ofstad has battled thieves who jack up cars and trucks on his lot to steal the valuable parts underneath.
Major snow on the way for Hood River, Cascades
HOOD RIVER, Ore. — A major winter storm is expected to dump significant amounts of snow and create hazardous weather conditions in the Columbia River Gorge and Cascade Mountains Tuesday night. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning for the western and central Gorge, from...
