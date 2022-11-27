Read full article on original website
12 Strange Things You See on the Side of the Road in Colorado
Road trips in Colorado mean a chance to check out some of our state's strange roadside attractions. Today we will be making 12 stops. Colorado is home to all kinds of interesting oddities like Bishop Castle, the largest fork sculpture in America, an 18-ton hotdog, a UFO watchtower, and even a statue of a headless chicken.
The Rudest Towns in Colorado According to Grand Junction
Ask someone in Colorado which towns the rudest people live in and they will probably answer with a town that is close to a huge ski resort. Which Colorado towns do you think need a lesson in hospitality?. What is the best thing you can do to a rude person?...
The Best Place To Live In Colorado
Moving across the country or state is a big decision, but Colorado Springs could be a great option if you want to improve your quality of life. Here's more.
This Colorado Tourist Attraction Is One of the Most Underrated in America
When you think of must-visit tourist attractions, images of the Great Wall of China or the Vatican come to mind. Out-of-towners also flock to Colorado, hoping to see elk in Rocky Mountain National Park or the view from the top of Pikes Peak. These destinations are spectacular, but everybody knows it — there's virtually no way to go without crowds.
realvail.com
Billionaire eyeing Tennessee Pass Line acquires another railroad in Colorado
Stefan Soloviev, the billionaire New York developer and Colorado agricultural landowner who first revived interest in the dormant Tennessee Pass rail line through Eagle County in 2018, is on the verge of acquiring yet another railroad in the southern part of the state. According to the Alamosa Valley Courier, Soloviev...
Tour a 15-Bedroom Colorado Home for Sale with Amazing Views
A home for sale in Colorado is absolutely massive and has amazing views of some of Colorado's most well-known natural features. The home is located in Manitou Springs, Colorado, which is just outside of Colorado Springs. However, if you've ever spent time in Manitou Springs, you know how much different it is from its neighboring Olympic City.
Popular Colorado Holiday Light Event Opens This Week. Have You Been?
'Tis the season for Colorado families and those visiting to seek out holiday fun around our great state. This newer holiday tradition is set to return again for 2022, with its opening night happening this Friday, November 25th. Popular Holiday Light Event Is Back In Colorado For 2022. Pardon me...
This Carbondale distillery won the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado award
The Colorado Chamber of Commerce announced that Marble Vodka 80 was named the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado for 2022 in the Best Food and Beverage category — an honor Head Distiller and Founder Connie Baker couldn’t be more thrilled about. “Even though we have won over 40...
Colorado national park now requires masks because of rising COVID
COVID-19 cases are rising in Colorado. In fact, if you visit Great Sand Dunes National Park, masks are required in all buildings at the park due to increased COVID transmission rates in Alamosa County.
Colorado road conditions: Snow creates a mess on area roadways
COLORADO, USA — Another round of snow has led to a mess on Colorado's roads. The cold front that arrived Monday night will continue to bring snow to the Denver metro area, foothills and mountains through Tuesday morning. Roads across the region will be icy, snowy and slick throughout...
Snowfall totals: Here’s how much snow fell in your city Tuesday
Snow fell across the Denver metro area and parts of Colorado during the morning commute on Tuesday causing treacherous travel for some.
Experience A Serene Soak At the World’s Deepest Hot Spring in Colorado
Surrounded by the San Juan mountains, Pagosa Springs is one of Colorado's best-kept secrets with stunning views and what many believe to be miracle water. At the Springs Resort in Colorado, you'll find dozens of tubs to soak away your worries and even the world's deepest geothermal hot spring. The...
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
Photo byPhoto by freddie marriage on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Colorado, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Northern Colorado snow closures, delays and alerts
The first snows of the season always bring a sense of excitement — and a little trepidation — in Northern Colorado. Children hoping for a snow day eagerly pay attention to the forecast. Parents and businesspeople watch closely to see how Mother Nature may shift their plans as they deal with canceled school days and delayed commutes.
Colorado Was Home to the First Rural Hippie Commune
The hippie movement took the country by storm in the mid to late 1960s, and many do not know that Colorado was a pivotal location for the movement in many ways. In fact, what many consider to be the first-ever rural hippie commune was built in Colorado and was truly another world for a short period of time. Keep scrolling to learn more about this commune, a historic hippie town once known as Drop City.
This Colorado Town Is One of the Best Coffee Cities in America
You'd be hard-pressed (pun intended) to find someone who doesn't like coffee. Some prefer it black, while others like it loaded with sugary syrups — regardless, most people can't get enough. Thursday (Sept. 29) is National Coffee Day, and Saturday (Oct. 1) is International Coffee Day, so it's the...
Massive Elk Herd Shows Up at Colorado Family’s Thanksgiving
The holiday season is a magical time of year. While the other ten months can pass in the blink of an eye, time seems to slow in November and December, the days filled with time spent among friends and family, our focus shifting toward making memories with those we love most.
This Colorado Lake Has Water As Clear And Blue As The Tropics
Ok, so Colorado is a LOT of things but I don't think I would use tropical at any point as an adjective to describe our awesome state. However, in this case it kind of applies, because just looking at this place makes me want to check it out and dive in.
Here's The Weirdest Home In Colorado
Cheapism found the quirkiest-looking home in every state, and some of them certainly have a fascinating story.
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
