The State of Wyoming Was Almost Named What?
Native Americans and original settlers are responsible for giving names to most of the states in the country. It's easy to tell why certain states were given their names, but others are more of a mystery. And some states almost wound up with completely different names than what we know them to be today.
Couple Watches Tree Shake and Change Color Right in Front of Their Eyes
The other trees around it are eerily still.
"We Quickly Packed Up Our Stuff": People Are Revealing The Strangest Things They've Seen Out In Nature, And Maybe The Metaverse Isn't So Bad After All
"I figured there was only one thing I could do in a situation like that: I gave them a big smile and a friendly wave."
Wyoming Wolf Captured On Video With Powerful Scary Howl
There are sounds that will instantly send chills up your spine and make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up. The wind through the trees, a creaking door or floorboard, rattling of chains in the dark. the growl of an animal in the dark and the howl of a large wolf.
Winter Travel From Minnesota? DON’T Be THIS Person
During the Winter months, one of the things that most people look forward to is getting out of Minnesota, or the Midwest in general, and go somewhere warmer. If even just for a week. It breaks up the Winter and gives us a recharge of your batteries. It helps even people who can't stand Winter get through those long and cold Winter months. If you love Winter... yes, there are those people too... it's still great to get out and enjoy Summer like weather for a short period of time. It breaks up the Winter.
Have You Eaten at This Unique Colorado Restaurant Inspired by Steve Martin?
Steve Martin is definitely one of our national treasures. From his comedy, to his dramatic roles, to his banjo playing abilities. Steve's connection to Colorado dates back to his song, "King Tut;" there's also a restaurant that seems to love Steve very much. When you think of how a restaurant...
Awesome Video Of Skiing In Wyoming’s Backcountry Is Wicked
Wyoming winter doesn't officially begin until December 21st, but the snow is starting to pile up across the state. With snow comes all the fun winter activities, like snowshoeing, cross country skiing, snowboarding and downhill skiing. Found a video of YouTuber Dylan Daniels in Wyoming's backcountry, tackling some fresh, untouched...
How to Field Dress a Deer—the Right Way
Well, look at that, you got your buck. Nice shot and a short tracking job, too. Go ahead and celebrate. You deserve it. Snap some quick pics. Send some texts. Just don’t be too long about it, though, because you need to get after Job No. 1 once a successful hunt is over, which is field dressing your deer.
20 Amazing Things You’ll See At the Denver Museum of Nature and Science
The Denver Museum of Nature and Science is one of the most incredible museums in the state of Colorado and it's absolutely worth a visit. The Denver Museum of Nature and Science has been a part of Colorado for over 100 years - since 1908 to be exact. It's been growing and changing ever since and is more popular today than ever. With over one million artifacts on display and in the archives, this is a very special place.
What Is This New CSU Beer That They’re Pouring at Lazy Dog?
So, we now have a really good reason to check out Lazy Dog. Not the Lazy Dog Saloon in Johnstown, but the other Lazy Dogs in Colorado, because they have a CSU beer we need to try. This CSU beer is one of four special beers that Lazy Dog is...
Flashback: Trey Parker visited by a Moose at His Colorado Home
Wildlife encounters are pretty commonplace here in Colorado, so it's no surprise that South Park creator and Colorado native Trey Parker has had at least one in his life, right?. Trey Parker - Colorado Native. Trey Parker and Matt Stone are pretty famous these days, but they still call Colorado...
Is it Legal to Pan For Gold In Colorado?
Back in the 1800s, there were tons of gold to be found in Colorado, but what are the chances today?. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, gold seekers in Colorado still have the option to pan for gold, but there are a few things you should be aware of. Where...
10 Annoying Pests You Need to Watch Out for in Colorado
Colorado is a beautiful place to be, but even states like ours have to deal with pests. There are plenty of creepy crawlies and furry "friends" roaming throughout the Centennial State. Read on to see 10 common ones you need to watch out for in Colorado:. 1. Black Widow Spider.
Digital Trends
Fae Farm is shaping up to be the coziest farming game ever
Thanks to games like Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, self-described “cozy games” have become much more popular. Often nonviolent and relaxing, there are whole showcases dedicated to this type of game. Dauntless developer Phoenix Labs is putting its own spin on the growing genre with its multiplayer farming game Fae Farm, which was announced during September’s Nintendo Direct.
20 Things You Probably Did Not Know About Colorado
There are so many cool and interesting facts about Colorado, you just can't pack them all into one place. Even if you have lived in Colorado for a super long time, you never stop learning. And considering the fact that you've probably forgotten half of the facts about our state that you previously discovered, this will be like learning all about Colorado for the very first time. There is so much to know.
This Colorado City Is One of the Best Places to Raise a Family in America
Cities like Denver and Boulder may be hotspots for young singles, but Colorado is also a great place to raise a family. It's not hard to imagine why. The Centennial State has a lot to offer the family unit, from lush suburbs to recreation opportunities to ample career paths. Still,...
This Colorado City Is Top 3 In U.S. For Single People. Are You Single?
If you're looking for love in Colorado, you may be in luck because one Colorado city was just ranked a Top 3 city for singles in the entire country. Are you single and ready to mingle?. Colorado City Ranked Top 3 In The Country For Single People. If you're looking...
Cougar Goes Running Right Past Hiker On Boardwalk At Florida Nature Park
This is exactly what you don’t want to see while you’re out for an afternoon hike just trying to stay active and outside. As someone who worked in the woods for a while, seeing a cougar is always in the back of your mind. They are probably the...
Colorado Was Almost Named What?
Native Americans and original settlers can take the credit for giving names to most of the states in the country. It's easy to tell why certain states were given their names, but others are more of a mystery. And some states almost wound up with entirely different names than what we know them to be today.
12 Strange Things You See on the Side of the Road in Colorado
Road trips in Colorado mean a chance to check out some of our state's strange roadside attractions. Today we will be making 12 stops. Colorado is home to all kinds of interesting oddities like Bishop Castle, the largest fork sculpture in America, an 18-ton hotdog, a UFO watchtower, and even a statue of a headless chicken.
