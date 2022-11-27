Read full article on original website
Wild Urban Meyer Rumor Swirling This Monday
It's coaching carousel season in college football, which means it's also Urban Meyer rumor season. Naturally, a new theory has emerged about where the former national champion head coach might resurrect his career. Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade tweeted Monday that he believes Meyer will replace ...
ESPN computer predicts Ohio State, not Michigan, will play for CFP national title
The ESPN Football Power Index is one of the most prominent college football prediction computer models out there, but there are times when its projections certainly raise eyebrows. That was the case this week when FPI announced its predictions for the College Football Playoff and national ...
Browns Waive a Quarterback to Make Room for the Return of Deshaun Watson
Cleveland Browns are opting to waive quarterback Josh Dobbs to make room for Deshaun Watson on the active roster. According to the report, Cleveland would like to get Dobbs to the practice squad if he is not claimed. Dobbs never played a down for the Browns but showed enough in the preseason to ...
Ex-Packers QB Says Rodgers Asked Him Whether He Believes in 9/11
He said it was the first thing the Green Bay star said to him during a quarterbacks meeting.
College football bowl schedule announced for 2022-23 postseason
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. Who's going ...
The Rose Bowl Reportedly Makes Significant Decision On College Football Playoff
Recent discussions over expansion to the College Football Playoff have left one historical bowl game uncertain about its future. In every season since the change to the four-team playoff format, the Rose Bowl has either hosted a semifinal game or held their matchup in the prime television ...
Report: NFL Team Worried Stadium Will Be Empty On Christmas Day
The Rams have not been fun to watch, and it has the team worried. Four of the team's six final games will be nationally televised in standalone timeslots. One game, Week 17 against the Chargers, can be flexed. The Rams' Christmas Day matchup against the Broncos, however, can't be. The team fears a ...
U-M Captain Issues Powerful Statement On Cade McNamara
It's official: veteran U-M quarterback Cade McNamara has entered the transfer portal. Although it's an unfortunate ending for a guy who helped Michigan accomplish so much, it's not at all surprising given the current set of circumstances. After losing the starting job to sophomore quarterback JJ McCarthy in week two of the 2022 season, McNamara would see limited action before suffering a season ending injury against UConn in week three.
Ohio State President Announces Stunning Resignation On Monday
The Ohio State Buckeyes are having a rough couple of days. After spending nearly an entire year preparing to avenge their 2021 loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes were dominated by the Wolverines this past Saturday en route to a 45-23 blowout loss in Columbus. Saturday's loss to the ...
NASCAR discussing big rule change for the 2023 season
NASCAR is discussing a big rule change that could shape the future penalties for a wheel falling off a vehicle starting in 2023.
Big Ten Announces Its 2022 Football Coach Of The Year
The Big Ten didn't need to think too hard before determining the conference's Coach of the Year. As announced Tuesday, the honor unsurprisingly went to Michigan's Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines enter Saturday's conference championship matchup undefeated after a 45-23 victory over Ohio State. They'll likely rank first or second behind...
Full Bowl Projections Ahead of Conference Championships
Here’s where things stand for the Playoff, the rest of the New Year’s Six and more.
Rob Gronkowski says he'd 'whoop' Eli Manning at pickleball
Eli Manning may have bested Rob Gronkowski in the Super Bowl, but Gronk says he’ll get him where it counts most: the pickleball court. The tight end, who retired for a second time after last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, told the 3rd hour of TODAY he’s been playing the fast-growing sport since hanging up his cleats.
Breaking: Prominent Big Ten Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal
Sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy has taken the Michigan Wolverines' starting job and run with it. At the start of the season, coach Jim Harbaugh hadn't decided between McCarthy and senior Cade McNamara as the team's number one QB. But now, on the heels of Michigan's 45-23 win over the Ohio State ...
Peyton Manning Reveals His Thoughts on a Potential Season-Long ManningCast
ESPN‘s “ManningCast” has changed the way viewers watch “Monday Night Football” during the NFL season. The alternative broadcast hosted by brothers Peyton and Eli Manning is only in its second season and features interviews with athletes and personalities throughout. Notable celebrities to join the show are former U.S. President Barack Obama, actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, NBA star LeBron James and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. The success of the broadcast led to the network re-upping the “ManningCast” through 2024.
Joe Buck, Troy Aikman want to change 1 thing about the NFL playoff picture
Joe Buck and Troy Aikman want to change one thing about the NFL playoff picture, though it’s not what you would expect. During the second quarter of the Week 12 “Monday Night Football” game between the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN shared a graphic regarding the AFC playoff picture.
Kareem Hunt's Declining Impact within Browns Offense
Kareem Hunt has received fewer opportunities to touch the ball over the course of the season which was highlighted by the Cleveland Browns victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. What it means and the Browns options.
Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Heat's Bam Adebayo Proving Doubters Wrong
The two Miami athletes are putting together All-Star and Pro Bowl caliber seasons.
Big Ten punishes Michigan, Michigan State for tunnel incident
The Big Ten announced punishments Monday for those involved in a postgame altercation between Michigan and Michigan State football players earlier this season. The incident, which occurred Oct. 29 after the Wolverines' 29-7 victory, happened in the Michigan Stadium tunnel that both teams share as a route to their respective locker rooms.
Jim Harbaugh explains how Ohio State almost caught Michigan off guard with fake punt mishap
Jim Harbaugh talked about how lucky Michigan was that a 2nd half fake punt by Ohio State didn’t go the Buckeyes’ way. Harbaugh admitted that Ohio State had the Woleveinres completely caught off guard per Stephen Means of Cleveland.com. This was talked about at the B1G Championship coaches...
